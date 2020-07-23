Mail Ru Group Ltd ADR (MLRUY) on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mail Ru Group Ltd ADR (OTC:MLRUY) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Tatiana Volochkovich - Director of IR

Matthew Hammond - MD & CFO

Boris Dobrodeev - CEO of Russia

Fedor Rubtsov - CFO of Russia

Miriam Adisa - Morgan Stanley

Slava Degtyarev - Goldman Sachs

Kirill Panarin - Renaissance Capital

Cesar Tiron - Bank of America

Anna Kupriyanova - Gazprombank

Vladimir Bespalov - VTB Capital

Anna Kurbatova - Alfa-Bank

Ildar Davletshin - Wood & Co

Ulyana Lenvalskaya - UBS

Maria Sukhanova - BCS

Catherine O'neill - Citi

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Mail.ru Group's Second Quarter Results Conference Call.

Tatiana Volochkovich

Thank you. And thank you all, and welcome to Mail.ru Group's second quarter 2020 unaudited financial results conference call. I'm joined by Boris Dobrodeev, Matthew Hammond, Fedor Rubtsov, Vladimir Gabrielyan and Vladimir Nikolsky.

Despite the removal of lockdown, at present we are continuing to work remotely to ensure health and safety for all of our employees. Hence, as with the Q1 call, we do apologize in advance for coordination during Q&A might cause some minor delays in our responses as we're all in different location.

During the Q&A session we would also kindly ask you to pose one question at a time. We will certainly take the time to answer all of your follow-up question and simply wants to keep things manageable. There are some webcast slides we will be using during the call, but there is a lot more useful reference data available in the quarterly slide deck located in the IR section of our website.

Before I pass it on to Matthew who will provide a summary of our results and outlook, I will read the Safe Harbor statement. Please note that this press release contains statements or expectations and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of the group.

The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, which are difficult or impossible to predict and may be beyond the group's control. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements included herein, including those referenced under Risk Factors in the group's public filings. I would like to direct you to read the forward-looking disclaimer at the back of our release, particularly with respect to the possible differences between management and IFRS accounts.

And now, Matthew please go ahead.

Matthew Hammond

Thank you very much, and thank you all for joining us. It hardly needs stating that the backdrop for Q2 was unprecedented and presented a number of new challenges to every area of the business. This is from the way we managed our people to the pace of our internal development and the product rollout, engagement trends across multiple segments versus typical seasonality, customer acquisition in areas such as games, the speed of penetration in areas such as e-grocery, e-commerce or online education, and the ride-hailing performance across the regions.

They were all affected in different ways. This is all happening in an environment of extreme macro uncertainty, combined with oil and FX volatility. However, notwithstanding all of this, our results show that we managed to adjust and adopt the new realities quickly. And indeed, we've benefited from increased time spent online, with revenue growth of above 25% to above RUB25 billion.

We continue to invest into our business and our ecosystem, and we accelerated the launch of new services and existing product updates. We added extra content in games and try to maximize audience reach, and be as close and valuable to our users and advertising clients as possible during this challenging time. The diversified nature of our business allows us to utilize performance, a pro-COVID revenue stream, such as games, online education and IVAS to more than compensate for advertising weakness, despite advertising being our largest revenue contributor heading into the second quarter.

I want to focus on some key areas including advertising, MY.GAMES, new initiatives, ecosystem development and ongoing investments, as well as joint ventures and outlook to give you the fullest possible picture of the business.

First on advertising, advertising accounted 38% of the group's revenues heading into the second quarter, and has a clear correlation with GDP. As we stated with Q1 results, and start to see adverse impacts in March. These were much more pronounced at the beginning of April, which was the bottom in terms of ad performance.

Improvements in the second-half of April carried into May, as lockdowns started to be eased. June continued to share recovery, albeit at a slightly lower pace than May, with overall 5.2% year-over-year advertising revenue decline in the second quarter, versus 9.3% growth in the first quarter. And this is clearly ahead of the underlying market in the second quarter.

Visibility remains limited and it's challenging to estimate the ultimate shape and slope of further recovery, with the situation still very dynamic. However, as it stands right now, July is looking broadly flat to slightly positive, and we anticipate Q3 will likely be at or around that level.

In terms of verticals, FMCG, household goods, health, medicine, telcos and games have been amongst the best performing in the second quarter. On the other side of the balance sheet, travel, real estate, transport, sports and fitness have all been amongst the underperformance, especially travel and transport.

Some of the verticals where there have been sizable improvement versus initial weakness include jewelry, finance, gifts and souvenirs. In the meantime, we expect the structural shift to digital to remain intact, and assume that our 5.2% online advertising decline suggests that we might have gained share during the most challenging macro conditions, with budget shifting to social within digital during the time when advertisers were consolidating budgets, around their most effective advertising channels.

Most importantly, the VK managed to grow revenues by 8% in the second quarter, which means that the center of our ecosystem is in a very strong position. We believe such solid results come as a consequence of all the completed and ongoing ad tech enhancements. We remain dedicated to providing the highest possible ROI to our clients, while making services increasingly relevant for users as reflected in our group's reach, engagement and time spent trends.

As a reflection of our continuous efforts, latest local marketing experts survey ranked myTarget app ad platform, at the top of the programmatic big data and video ad network categories versus competition.

In the meantime, our advertiser base is well-diversified, with no verticals outside of FMCG and e-commerce accounting for more than 10% of advertising revenues. Additionally, around 70% of our ad revenues come from performance formats, and SMEs generate less than a quarter of our ad revenues. The significant room for expansion give an access to the around 3 million businesses present on VK and OK social networks alone.

With our continued investments into adtech, ongoing growth and performance, advertising shares gains, diversification and growth of the advertising base and an expansion of the advertising network we target further market share gains looking ahead.

Secondly, games. Our mobile focus and fully online distribution made us well-positioned for the long-term. Despite all of our staff working from home since mid-March, we've managed to launch three new games Warface Breakout, Dino Squad and World Above: Cloud Harbor, and smoothly integrate the BeIngame game studio and scale the Zero City mobile title ahead of the peak of the pandemic.

Overall, games has been amongst the industries which have seen the biggest benefit from lockdowns. We had around 700 million registered users globally, as of the end of the second quarter, which is up 26% year-over-year, with MY.GAMES revenues rising by about 46% year-over-year to RUB11 billion.

MY.GAMES now accounts for record 43% of group revenues, versus around 46% for communications and social. 67% of our games revenues came from mobile. And according to Sensor Tower data, customer spending across mobile games grew globally around 21% year-over-year in the first-half, which compares to around 39% growth in our spending across our mobile games portfolio during the period. This just we've grown nearly two times faster than the market year-to-date.

Revenue growth from the U.S., France and UK was particularly strong up 74% in the second quarter, and the international revenue share of MMO was rising to around 74% in the same period. The top five revenue generating mobile games in the second quarter were War Robots, Hustle Castle, Left to Survive, Love Sick and Zero City, which suggests solid traction with both existing and new titles.

April was the strongest month for MY.GAMES, with games revenue growth in excess of 60%, with the obvious positive effects of the peak of lockdown and FX. This soft to moderate in May as lockdown start to be eased and the rubel started to recover and further moderated in June. Assuming no return to lockdowns and further currency shocks, we anticipate a more normalized revenue growth in the second-half.

Strong revenues also combined with above normal profitability, given elevated engagement combined with attractive advertising pricing on customer acquisition at the trough of the advertising market. This is also since normalized, that means profitability peaking games in 2020 might be skewed towards the second quarter.

In the meantime, we'll now be focused on maintaining the newly acquired cohorts and maximizing their long-term value, through managing churn in the second-half. Monthly active users of our games portfolio was up 9% in June, which is encouraging. We have about 15 games in the development pipeline suitable for launch in the next 12 months, and hence we're confident about the pipeline and the outlook.

With all of this in mind, we anticipate full year 2020 revenue growth for games, at or above the levels seen in 2019, with margins at around the same level as seen in 2019. So, in order to continue to build understanding of our games and its strategy, we plan to hold another teach-in during the third quarter on our games business.

Third, IVAS. IVAS revenues benefited from the lockdown with increase in social games, virtual gifts and souvenirs, which led to Q2 IVAS revenues growing 16.7% in the second quarter.

Music streaming was another driver, albeit the main use case is linked to transit. Following the exit from the lockdown regime, we anticipate IVAS to return to a more normalized single digit growth, especially given the rising competition in music.

Fourth, new initiatives. The new initiative segment revenue in the second quarter grew by 139% to RUB2.7 billion. Here, we'd like to highlight the two largest contributors, online education and Youla.

First of all online education. This remains the largest contributor to new initiatives, with revenue exceeding RUB1 billion in the second quarter, growing 265% year-over-year. AdTech now accounts for nearly 40% of our other revenue line item. The business saw a material increase in usage during the lockdown, with Skillbox users having watched over 1 million lessons, and teachers having checked over 200,000 pieces of homework. The number of new paying students grew quarter-over-quarter by 46%, with a 34% share of active students, up from 31% in the first quarter, with Q2 traffic up 34% quarter-over-quarter.

Skillbox launched over 80 new courses during the pandemic alone, with the most popular disciplines being design, management and game development. The minutes of watch lessons on Geekbrains were up 83% year-over-year, and up 40% quarter-over-quarter, with a number of new paying students growing quarter-over-quarter by 68%. The most popular disciplines were product management, web development, Python development, and internet marketing.

Product management courses grew by 325%, design by 198%, and analytics and machine learning by 185%. Following the end of the lockdown, the platforms saw moderation in activity, with the share of active students in June back to March levels, although the total number of active and paying users is still up significantly on a year-over-year basis. We see online education amongst the -- we see online education amongst the sector's most positively impacted by the pandemic, in terms of stimulating its penetration level and ultimate market size potential. While we're currently focused on the digital careers vertical, we see opportunities in the broader segments of online education as well.

Youla. Youla delivered a solid 25% year-over-year growth in the second quarter, with revenues of just shy of RUB570 million. Following the adverse impacts of engagement during the peak of the lockdowns in March and early April, MAU has since recovered and returned to growth at RUB27 million which is plus 6% year-over-year, with new listings and contacts growing 23% and 15% respectively in June.

Despite the challenging macro backdrop, Youla is well-positioned, given that its largest exposure sits in general listings and services, which accounts for over 50% of the revenues and tend to be more resilient.

In the meantime, integration with the group allows for higher relative efficiency with Youla maintaining growth, while being able to reduce the proportionate level of burn, on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter. The focus for Youla for the rest of 2020, will remain on further development of general jobs and services verticals, and we estimate the full year 2020 revenues will be between RUB2.7 and RUB3 billion, and a proportionate EBITDA loss at or below the 2019 level.

Fifth, investments in ecosystem development. The current situation has accelerated the long-term trends that we've talked about for a while, namely the ongoing digitalization of the economy. Technology spend, will therefore likely see a multiyear period of strong growth. The business models transform across industries, which over time should mean a much larger total addressable market in focused companies such as ourselves.

Although, non-essential discretionary spend remains on hold, we continue to invest heavily into our business through the pandemic, in order to be able to deliver a much, much stronger growth and reach much larger scale in the coming years. In some areas, we’ve chosen to accelerate product rollout and release new product, especially around communication and entertainment. Furthermore, pandemic presents us with many new users and we want to retain as many of them as possible.

In June, we officially launched VK Connect, which are unified ID, with nearly 2 million registered ex-VK accounts in less than a month since rollout. In April, we started sales of Capsule, our smart speaker powered by the Marusia virtual voice assistant. With Marusia being integrated across the group services this year.

We have also scaled the scope of services inside Combo, our loyalty program, which now also includes temporary special offers, and aims to increase the number of services our users consume. We launched new products like Clips in short videos, which sold 44 million users and have 3 billion views during the first month, with daily views already exceeding 200 million. We will invest RUB1 billion into the rise of Clips, as we go to local show video platform. Unified video platforms rollout is in the works, as we continue to believe in further growth in video and sharing of online in terms of share of online time spent.

We also launched PayDay and VK Donut for B2B, having significantly enhanced the group’s video and audio calls as well as music and e-commerce offering and scaled VK Mini Apps and the MY.GAMES Store. This means that our ecosystem strategy remains fully intact and investments into the core businesses, as well as the key JVs continue at least as planned to ensure future leadership across the core verticals.

Sixth joint ventures, first of all, O2O. Delivery Club continued to expand in the second quarter, further extending its leadership position. Q2 revenues were up 2.9 times year-over-year to RUB2.5 billion, with a record 16.1 million orders in the second quarter, up 3 times year-over-year. Delivery Club has more than doubled the amount connected restaurants to over 24,000 in June, and its presence expanded to 208 geographies, which cover around 50% of the Russian population.

Orders have balanced between home delivery and market place of 56% 1p share. Unit economics continues to improve in the second quarter on the back of upgrades of the logistics tech, the application of algorithmic zones and further rollout of AI based scheduling systems. Delivery time is now around 34 minutes versus 43 minutes during the fourth quarter of 2019.

The newly launched take-away service already has over 2,500 connected restaurants. Additionally, Delivery Club has been broadening its customer offer, through delivery partnerships with food retailers, along with the delivery partnership with Citymobil, which allows it to extend restaurant delivery zones. Non-restaurant orders continued to expand strongly. Overall, Delivery Club is expected to at least double its revenues in 2020, which is more ambitious than our pre-COVID target.

Samokat is now servicing over 44,000 orders a day, with 3.6 million orders in the second quarter, which is up around 42 times year-over-year. And Q2 revenue up 3.5 times quarter-over-quarter and over 70 times year-over-year to above 2 billion, with the number of our stores exceeding 230. Samokat launched deliveries in Moscow and Leningrad regions through partnerships with YouDrive and plans integrations with Citymobil and AliExpress.

Despite the adverse impact of COVID-19, Citymobil saw material recovery in June, with volume 6% above pre-COVID levels at the beginning of July. In Q2, Citymobil grew rise 3 times year-over-year to RUB35.7 million, including posted growth on a like-for-like basis in June. Citymobil monthly active user base increased 3.2 times year-over-year to a new peak of 3.4 million. Q2 GMV rose by 1.8 times year-over-year to RUB7.6 billion.

Delivery service launched in April made a sizable contribution to its recovery, seeing high single digit week-over-week growth. Delivery club, SberMarket, Svyaznoy amongst the key partners with planned integrations with Sberlogistics, Youla, Samokat, AER, amongst others.

Citymobil is now present in 23 geographies, which accounts for around 40% of the Russian population, with launches resuming in June and further rollout plan to Q3. Despite COVID-19-related costs, unit economics were positive in Moscow and the Moscow region in the second quarter, the contribution per trip 50% higher in May versus March, and some other region's approaching positive unit economics.

Citymobil expects more than a 50% increase of GMV to be contribution positive by the end of Q3. Citymobil is top three ride-hailing operator in all the cities in presence, and top two in 17 out of the 23 locations. In most cities, with a population of over a million, Citymobil hold 20% plus market share, including Moscow. The goal is to be strong number two local ride-hailing player overall by the end of 2020.

Despite the COVID-19 shocks, Citymobil expects to more than triple rides in full year 2020, to over 230 million. AER continues to see rising engagement and volume growth on cross border, and especially in the domestic marketplace side. The platform's daily active users stood at 8.8 million in June, up 17% year-over-year, with over 130 million registered users up 10% year-to-date.

June GMV was up around 34% month-over-month and up 60% versus April. Domestic marketplaces, marketplace continues its very strong growth, with over 14,000 local sellers offering 2 million SKUs, and the GMV share approaching 20% in June with a goal to approach around 50% in 2022-23.

In the past six months, there's been a shift in demand on AER from accessories, towards higher average check items, including the rise in categories like fashion, with an average check of the platform expanding by 38% year-over-year in June.

Logistics also continues to improve with the ultimate goal to offer 10 day average delivery from China. Currently, users of AliExpress Plus can already receive orders from China within 10-15 days versus typical 50-60 day delivery less than two years ago. The number of pick-up points rose over 3 times in the past year.

Overall, AER JV will continue to make steps towards its ambitious goal of reaching $10 billion GMV in 2022-23, with 50 million in terms of annual customers. We Remind that losses from AER and O2O JV are not reflected in net profit under management accounts until next year, for reasons we explained during our last call. However, for maximum transparency in the meantime, we will continue to give the number.

The group share of the net results of these JVs stood at RUB2.1 billion in the second quarter, which compares to RUB2.2 billion in the first quarter, despite the strong quarter-over-quarter growth in the size of both of the JVs.

Finally, outlook. The local economy is expected to decline by around 4% to 6% in 2020, and we own obviously have no visibility on any potential second wave or its effect. Notwithstanding this, we still expect to deliver full year 2020 like-for-like revenue growth in the teens, with the potential to exceed RUB100 billion revenue milestone. This compares with RUB103 billion RUB105 billion guidance that we provided ahead of the pandemic, when the Russian economy was expected to expand by at least 2%.

We will continue to invest in the business and the revenue mix in 2020 will be different to what we had assumed at the beginning of the year. This has the obvious effect on margins. Along with ongoing investments into the ecosystem development and enhancements of our product offering, as well as around RUB1 billion in COVID-190-related support initiatives, profitability will be impacted by the mix effect, with lower profitability of games versus advertising, especially as games and customer acquisition costs normalizes versus the second quarter, and advertising having a higher share of fixed cost.

A lot of this, however, will reverse in 2021, as the local economy is expect to rebound. In the meantime, our ongoing investments should put us in a position to deliver 25% plus growth in a more normalized market environment. And we remind that some of the fastest growing businesses like food delivery, ride-hailing or e-commerce will not contribute to achieving this result being equity accounted.

Meanwhile, we have a robust balance sheet with net debt position at the end of the second quarter of RUB8 billion. We have another $82 billion contributions made towards the AER JV in October, and RUB4.6 billion payment due to the O2O JV in November subject to KPIs. Net debt facilities are at historically low rates and our group offers solid free cash flow generating capabilities, which provides us with comfort and confidence, as we continue to develop and strongly grow our business, despite the current adverse backdrop.

With that, I would thank you and we'll give as much time as we can to Q&A.

Tatiana Volochkovich

Operator, we're ready to start the Q&A.

Miriam Adisa

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for the call and congrats on a great set of results. My first question is on the guidance for gaming. So you said that you're expecting revenue growth to be at or above 2019 levels. And if I take the lower end of that guidance, then it implies quite a big slowdown in the second-half. So, just wondering if that is you being conservative or if you're seeing any noticeable change in customer attention trends versus normal? So, if you could talk a bit about what you're seeing in terms of customer retention compared to history? And then also what you're doing to retain your customers that will be great? Thank you.

Matthew Hammond

Miriam, its Matthew. I'll start and then I think Boris will add a few words. I think you would understand that we're in quite a unique situation here, the second quarter obviously saw an extremely unique set of situations where people had significant amounts of time on their hands. This is obviously not just for us, you've seen this replicated globally with gaming companies. So, obviously, we had much higher engagement. You had enough for both new and existing users.

You have obviously as lockdown ease seen some of that activity come off. What I would say is and I point to the 9%, year-over-year growth in June in terms of the active daily users, suggesting that we are retaining a good number of the users. It's not clear exactly what level of those cohorts will be able to retain going forward.

And clearly, we can't replicate the Q2 results going forward in a more normalized environment. I'm sure we all understand that. And so I think that looking at, at or above the '19 results, yes, clearly implies a slower rates than you've seen in the second quarter, but it's still implies continued very solid growth in the second-half.

I'm sorry, I would also say that, the customer acquisition cost was obviously significantly lower in the second quarter than what we might have expected. We will invest in the second-half to retain some of those new users. Does that answer the question?

Miriam Adisa

Yes, that's great. Thank you. And then my second question would just be on the delivery or logistic opportunities for Citymobil and Delivery Club. And how do you think about how big that opportunity could be? And how you manage those services as rides start to normalize?

Boris Dobrodeev

Yes. Thank you, Miriam. So, first on the core business, I think that in terms of food delivery, we actually see very strong effects from the COVID, and quite strong traction continues for the delivery business. Even though delivery is slightly off its peak, I think still the residual effect is very strong. And June, July, show very, very good demand for food delivery. So, we are extremely bullish on this business.

While Citymobil has fully recovered and already has been showing positive results in comparison to pre-COVID levels. So thinking about the last mile, we generally call it the last mile opportunity, we're still in early days. But already the number of orders is like in the daily number of orders is more than tens of thousands per day. So for some of these thirds, like last mile orders and segments. And yes, we're pretty bullish, we think that we're adding logistic layer for the urban life.

We've seen very strong demand from B2B, and also very strong demand and very strong -- thanks to the crisis, a lot of opportunities emerged. So we see a lot of demand from the commerce. We see a lot of demand from offline players. So recently, we struck an agreement between a Delivery Club, Citymobil and Samokat [ph] and we're starting to deliver from local shops.

And also, we see a lot of new logistics enabling opportunities. So for example, if the model started to deliver food from Delivery Club for more remote areas, we think that this is potentially a very, very big market and we're just in the early days of it.

Miriam Adisa

Great. Thank you.

Slava Degtyarev

Thanks very much for the call. My question is on advertising revenues. Can you comment, how sizable was the contribution of games in app revenues, advertising revenues in Q2 within the overall advertising revenues? Or maybe in other words, how this minus 5% advertising would look like if we adjust for games advertising revenues? Was there any meaningful difference on the back of that? Thank you.

Boris Dobrodeev

So, generally games contributed for less than 10% of the overall ad revenues. So obviously, they were one of the best performance lines of the advertising, but they were not the only factor to the outperformance. So, I think the couple of quarters ago, we put a very strong emphasis on small and medium size businesses.

And now these initiatives starts to -- contributors to the positive revenue growth effect, especially the new mobile ad solution for advertisers, who are generally have small and medium size business, you don't need to go to a clumsy desktop site, but you just can start to advertise your goods in the [indiscernible] your favorite social network just in two clicks. It helped a lot. And make sure we see very strong attraction, not just in terms of the revenue from small and medium size business, but in the overall number of SMB advertisers on our platform.

So talking about the other segments that have been resilient through Q2, FMCG, household goods, health medicine and telcos. So it's not just about games. Thank you.

Slava Degtyarev

Okay. Sure. Thanks a lot. My second question would be do you have any thoughts on the impact from the recent regulatory proposals with regards to the tax maneuver in the IT sector? At least directionally, do you think it's an opportunity or a threat for you? Thank you.

Boris Dobrodeev

Yes. Thank you for this question. So obviously, we think it is an opportunity. We are quite enthusiastic about this whole set of measures. I think the whole set of measures around this maneuver, and the atmosphere surrounding it is extremely positive for the IT sector. It's also positive with regard the opportunity for Mail.Ru Group specifically.

So according again, we of course want to be conservative, but according to our estimations, these measures will have a positive impact on the games and the potentially B2B revenue. And we think that we will get extra tax benefits in the field of social tax as well as income tax.

So this is how we look at it currently. But, of course, it's a law which still has not been fully adopted and the situation is obviously dynamic.

Slava Degtyarev

Okay.

Boris Dobrodeev

But, we think that generally it's very positive for our gaming business potentially.

Slava Degtyarev

Thanks.

Kirill Panarin

Yes. Hi, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. My first question is on games, but focusing on the margin side of it. Your guidance flat year-over-year implies quite a material reinvestment in the second-half. Or in other words, I think it means that the usual spike in margin in the fourth quarter is unlikely this year yet. So can you please talk more about it? Is it only related to retaining the new users? Or are there any other particular areas of investment in games over the next six to 12 months?

Matthew Charles

Hi, it's Matthew. Yes, I mean, I would say, no I don't necessarily agree with you that there won't be an increase in margin in the fourth quarter. As you know, fourth quarter tends to have some of the most expensive advertising, so we tend to be more conservative in terms of marketing costs in the fourth quarter. I don't think that will particularly change this year. I think there will definitely will be some reinvestments in the third quarter, especially around the new cohorts. And we obviously have a pretty full release cycle too.

And as you know, the margin is very much a function of timing and mix. So I think we would expect to see definitely improvements in the fourth quarter, but we will continue to definitely invest too. At the same time during the next six months we've got two mobile titles, two console and one on PC in terms of the launches. So, it's a very significant ecosystem that we're building. And we still expect to have a solid margin and very good growth. I think that Q2 clearly was exceptional circumstances. And we will see a more normalized environment in the second-half.

Kirill Panarin

Okay, great. Thank you. And just my second question on AliExpress. Given the ambitious targets GMV targets, especially in the local segment, can you talk a bit about key advantages of AliExpress local platform versus the current market leaders? What is different in AliExpress offering? What will help it to gain market share in the local market?

Boris Dobrodeev

So, obviously this is a question that potentially should be addressed to AliExpress directly. We as shareholders see that, the AliExpress Russia has absolutely unparalleled advantage in the audience and for existing audience, for around 25 million annual transacting users. And we think that the process -- the right product and marketing mechanisms to convert this audience into local commerce audience. It is a huge advantage as you obviously know that customer acquisition cost is one of the biggest, both obstacles and costs for e-commerce business.

Also, I think it has a brilliant team. It has integration into both ecosystem with its potential social commerce facilities and all the tech that we possess, as well as tied to Alibaba, which is one of the biggest e-commerce players in the world, both with a lot of expertise and that also obviously very close ties for example, with a company like SANYO which is one of the biggest the worldwide logistic providers. So, I think it has all the benefits and opportunities to be a top player, not only in cross border, but also to gain share in local.

And actually from what we see in according to like the last month of performance, the team has done a very good job and it's growing very fast in local. And actually, it's just not being -- it was not in the business of buying $1 for O2O. Actually, we've seen that it managed to grow fast in a very efficient and prudent way.

Kirill Panarin

Okay, that's great. Thank you very much.

Cesar Tiron

Second question. I mean, you touched a bit on the on the margins and the investments mainly on the menu on the games. Just wanted to understand as well on the social networking, the way you report the margins, have you delayed any expenses from Q2 into Q3 potentially?

And then the last question would be really on the difference between IFRS and management accounts. It seems that potentially due to the faster growth in games, that gap has widened again. Any comments you can make on that would be helpful? Thank you so much.

Matthew Hammond

Cesar, hi, it's Matthew. I'll start then Boris and then Fedor. So, in terms of the trend, I know what it is you want me to say. And I know that, everyone wants sort of week by week or day by day commentary. I can't add that much more than what we just said is in the instruction comments. What I would say is there is clearly some improvement on an ongoing basis. It is clearly getting better. And the entire downturn in advertising was clearly less severe than we have said in April, when we spoke after the Q1 results.

And actually when we were speaking in the Q1 results, and we said that at the time we expected April to be down somewhere between 10% or 15%. I think that was probably the bottom of the market in terms of what we were seeing on the demand and pricing side. And things then did see some various solid improvement.

I really don't want to get into week by week type commentary. But what I think we can say is, visibility on the improvement is limited. And it is difficult for us to make, very long ranging forecasts. But when we said that we were expecting July to be flat to potentially positive, that is clearly better than it was a couple of weeks ago.

So, clearly things continue to improve. But I would caution people of reading too much into week by week trends in the very near-term until we get some further visibility. I think we're definitely past the worst, but the slope of recovery will remain somewhat unclear. I'll pass on to Boris.

Boris Dobrodeev

Yes. Just on the H2 investments as we stated before, we plan to continue to develop our ecosystem. So, there are a couple of exciting buckets of products that we will plan to invest in. Of course, firstly I want to mention Clips, it's the new short video product that we launched around two months ago, so it's actually showing contesting growth. So, now it's about 200 million views per day of this short video and actually all the characteristics of the quality of its use. [Technical Difficulty]

And we think that we are by far the leading player in Russian player in terms of the technology and the number of audio, video calls and group calls. And we plan to continue to develop to this technology and products. So we have recently updated our music section and it does really well. We developed our Combo, our loyalty program, and as well we invest into the SMB products, and internal e-commerce platform that would allow merchants with small and medium size businesses to better sell their goods on our social networks, as well as outside of them. So as COVID has shown there is a very, very strong demand for these products.

Of course, there are some more potential interesting segments and directions, such as Capsule, smart speaker, Marusia also some ecosystem products for games, such as game app store. So there are plenty of exciting things going on in Mail.ru Group. And here I pass it on to Fedor on the IFRS versus management accounts question. Thank you.

Boris Dobrodeev

Sorry, we need to answer the second part of the question.

Matthew Hammond

Fedor, -- I'm sorry we've lost Fedor. Cesar, it's Matthew. I'll understand -- I'll try to answer your management accounts question. Sorry, we've lost Fedor somewhere. Very simply, it's to do with the very fast acceleration of games. Obviously, the main difference as you know between IFRS and management accounted the way that games are treated when games accelerated sort of speeds that they did versus other revenues, that's obviously going to cause the difference because obviously IFRS the first notch in the revenue, whereas, as you know, in management accounts we largely cash account for it.

So when we get paid the dollar we recognize the dollar. But IFRS has over RUB3 billion deferral in the first-half as a result of the fast growth. This should even out over the next few quarters. Does that answer the question?

Fedor Rubtsov

Yes, sorry.

Matthew Hammond

I think I've answered, but can we also see if that answers the question?

Fedor Rubtsov

Thanks, Matthew. So yes, basically the difference was mostly due to the acceleration and growth in the second quarter. So clearly, that was the key effect, or with no changes to the underlying deferral models or the in game items, life spend or anything like that.

Boris Dobrodeev

Next question please, operator?

Anna Kupriyanova

Good afternoon. Thank you very much for your presentation and very good numbers. My question is regarding your online advertising. Maybe, could you please comment, how do you feel an additional regarding market? I mean, obviously online advertising revenues quite encouraging. I'm just interested not in how do you estimate your market share or your print versus market? And I will ask you a short question after. Thank you.

Boris Dobrodeev

So, thank you for your question. Obviously, I think as we said before, we're share gainers for like, at least, like last four years for most of the quarters, I remember. So I think it's not an exception here. So obviously, thanks to a number of factors, for us very good positioning in the mobile and market in video and native advertising markets. We are strategically very well-positioned. And as market continues to invest a lot into social advertising.

At the same time, the focus that we have made on performance advertising as well and smaller business tech and initiatives. They are gaining a lot of share and a lot of traction. And I think this is what you see in Q2. This is what you see in Q2 results. And obviously, this quarter, where share gainer says, the market is down significantly more than our minus 5% for the Q2.

Anna Kupriyanova

And can you please just roughly estimate what is your share versus 16% before, where could it be as a result of second quarter?

Boris Dobrodeev

I don't know, guys. If you're ready to -- well, I think we need to see all the official numbers from the other players, right, from the market. So we just don't want to speculate. I think what is like, really obvious now is that we're share gainers. The scale of this gain will be clear when we see all the official numbers from other players as well as big agencies.

Anna Kupriyanova

Sure. My second question is regarding your new initiatives as a business unit. Could you discuss some understanding how can we look into second quarter in the second-half in terms of EBITDA loss in this business unit? Where do you expect maybe a full year EBITDA loss for new initiatives?

Boris Dobrodeev

Yes, I think Matthew will take this question.

Matthew Hammond

Yes. So first of all, I'd like to remind you that new initiative is not really a business unit. It's a bunch of different segments which may actually [multiple speakers] trends. Well, yes, for example, it includes online education, which is kind of one trend and you have Youla and then you have a bunch of new investments. However, all these business units are actually similar in that. We consider them all great investment opportunities and we keep investing in there.

So, as we said in our statements, we will continue to invest heavily in the second-half. And we have mentioned a few numbers in our statement. While we don't give specific line by line guidance or segment by segment guidance, we have given some indication as to where you Youla would head in the second-half. So, where you said that is going to have revenues between RUB3.5 billion and RUB4 billion for the year with an EBITDA proportional burn less than last year.

Then online education, we have very good businesses, which are -- sorry for Youla number it was RUB2.7 billion to RUB3 billion. I'm sorry about that revenue and a lower proportional burn as I said compared to last year.

In adtech we have Skillbox and Geekbrains, which are also part of this segment. And those have been a clear beneficiary beneficiaries of the COVID crisis. So, in the second-half if the situation normalizes we will obviously see some of that normalization effect as well. So, you see there are a few different items here which are affected in different ways by the current trends and the situation as the situation normalizes are related to the lockdowns and the COVID crisis.

But then we also have a number of new investments, which will also be in this category. And we said that we will continue to invest quite heavily so they will definitely affect our margins in the second-half.

I don't think we can give any more specific numbers beyond what we have already given. But I think what I said would allow you to project some color into the second-half and the expected performance of the overall new initiatives our reporting segment.

Anna Kupriyanova

Thank you very much.

Vladimir Bespalov

Hello. Congratulations on good numbers and thank you for taking my questions. My first question will be on your loss from equity accounted in this year. Could you please provide some color, how much was attributable to O2O joint venture and to AliExpress Russia? And maybe you could comment why this decreased compared to the last quarter, especially given the pressure and that these assets are in a head investment phase right now?

My second question would be on some potential M&A deals in the taxi segment. And in particular, are you still interested in individual assets following the ruling by the antimonopoly service model between Yandex and DSR?

And the last on maybe you provide some update and color on the forgot asset is force. What is the status now? What are you going to do with this? How things are going to develop there? Thank you.

Fedor Rubtsov

Yes. Thank you.

Boris Dobrodeev

Fedor will take the first question and then I will continue.

Fedor Rubtsov

Yes. So, normally for obvious reasons, we don't break down the share of losses from key joint ventures. However, I think Boris can give you more color on the efficiency trends, particular in the auto joint venture. And we have really seen some increases in efficiency in there.

Boris Dobrodeev

Yes. So thank you for that. So I really don't want to know to extrapolate the strengths or in a theoretical way, but generally we indeed saw a very big spike in efficiency, both in terms of the operating metrics, I think both teams did fantastic jobs in operating marketing and delivery operations in Delivery club. And Citymobil has done a very good job at managing its operation and cutting costs during the peak of the COVID, as well as Delivery Club also saw a lot of positive tailwinds, in terms of consumer demand, which led to a lot of organic traffic and decrease in marketing costs for Delivery Club.

So, I mean these all led to proportionately less burn for the step up. So speaking about the taxi, that is up, I mean, we know this is up very well. And I don't want to speculate on specific deals companies and plans, but as you know ourselves and our companies, we have always been very open minded about any investments and any partnerships.

So talking about ESforce, its metric have been improving before the COVID. COVID, of course, has done some damage to its metrics, as the big offline events, especially the epicenter, which is one of the core events for the company could not be held this year so far.

Also some of the media advertising parts of the revenue, of course, have also been damaging the whole advertising market. So this is the current state of the asset, we currently is remain classified as held for sale. We have negotiations with potential parties ongoing, with some big and reputable international players. So, probably this is the whole information I can give you on ESforce. So generally we'll be further considering its strategy and strategic alternatives for this. Thank you.

Vladimir Bespalov

Thank you. Can I just clarify on the joint venture? Should we expect this ability improve and we can see some improvement going forward, or it's too early to speak at the moment?

Boris Dobrodeev

So look, the picture is very simple. I don't want to give you any like long-term forecast on the level of investments into these or that effort just because it's pretty competitively sensitive information. So, obviously we do, and all the other shareholders expect and we will continue to invest in the assets as well as big deliveries in this business. But at the same time, what you can see, I mean, what you can expect is, of course, very clear efficiencies on the unit economic basis, which of course is a very good sign.

Vladimir Bespalov

Thank you very much.

Anna Kurbatova

Good afternoon, everyone and also congratulations with very good results, despite very strong challenges during the quarter.

I have two questions. First of all, returning to new initiatives, we see that businesses apart from online education and Youla delivered almost or nearly RUB1 billion in revenue during the quarter. So, it would be great to understand best performing maybe services there and your expectations for the second-half? Was is it kind of one off, or it's really a new growing trend?

And the second question is about the -- also not the deal but the ideal project that was announced almost one year ago, between you and your partners, MegaFon Russia. There is investment from [Indiscernible]. I mean the [indiscernible] and the digital payments joint venture. So, it would be great to understand why it didn't progress over the last three or four quarters? And what's your plans in terms of sincere component and digital payment component for developing your ecosystem in general? Thank you very much.

Boris Dobrodeev

Thank you very much for your questions. So, I will take both questions. So, actually new initiatives is originally a segment designed to reflect our promising and fast growing segments. So, I would name three core components. So as we said before, online education has shown fantastic growth in Q2 more than 200% year-on-year. And it is now a significant contributor to new initiatives.

We also have B2B services, which have shown very material contribution with about RUB500 million in Q2, and growing several hundred percent year-on-year, with cloud being the biggest contributor into these components. And it was very much accelerated by COVID. There's a lot of companies and enterprises had to scale the operations and a lot of them moved to Mail cloud or increase their capacity.

Of course, we also have Youla, which has been pretty resilient during the business and has shown positive year-on-year growth, despite the COVID being pretty damaging for the classified business. Generally, it is subject to the nature of this business and they're very big share of general classified and services, right? So, Youla has shown 25% year-on-year, while most of the competitors are down in Q2. So, I think guys have done a fantastic job here.

So, if you ask about the payment JV actually, there can be no stocks and no lack of progress. So, the work is done in full or we're working in full steam regime. So, generally, as you know, it's quite a complex projects involving lots of parties and a lot of in cross border negotiation, being part of the process. And obviously COVID led to some -- well, not delays, but just slowdown in the dynamics. But I think now we're very well on track and we expect not just progress, but completion of this process quite soon.

And there are no really changes to the plans that we had announced. We're very optimistic about this project. We think that there is a very, very good set up of shareholders, with each of them contributing their transacting user base. So, we think that we will have very good prerequisites to become one of the top player in Fintech market.

So, for us as Mail it is also pretty important project as it will allow us to boost both our payment process in business, as well as it will allow us to further boost VK Pay as payment wallet and this would allow VK Pay to leverage MegaFon and AliExpress audience, which will be huge boost for VK Pay and VK ecosystem. So, probably I answered your questions, yes.

Anna Kurbatova

Yes, thank you very much. It’s very, very useful. Thanks.

Ildar Davletshin

Hello. I want to follow-up on your last comments around B2B segment within new initiatives and cloud in particular. So, it looks like this is a fantastic business in terms of growth and your comments on kind of overall revenue is most like helpful. I wanted also to understand a bit more if you could talk about the product itself and in particular your announced partnership with AWS.

So, are you -- what sort of service would you be offering? And how you plan to structure this joint venture? How much would be maybe specific software or just storage or any other type of services? And also on profitability, like do you have any idea of when the business could breakeven, like what sort of the drivers you see there? That would be my first question.

And I’ll just ask second one briefly on your ad markets, ad revenue. It seems like it is indeed improving better than the market. And I was just wondering, you have made some improvements like you mentioned a few times performance based advertising. On the big picture, how much of the improvements like low hanging fruit opportunities? Have you already captured in a sense that you made your advertising services more attractive to advertisers? And how much is still to be done? Is it going to be a very modest improvement going forward? Or do you still see a lot of potential to improve your ad service further? Thank you.

Boris Dobrodeev

Yes. So thank you very much for your questions. So I will start with the first one, and then we will answer about the advertising. So, our cloud business, generally it’s composed of a couple of components. So it’s traditional infrastructure in the service, where you can generally deploy and process your data in our highly scalable cloud, as well as we also deploy a lot of well delivery spots. So we deploy a lot of databases, which help you to operate your data online. So you can go to our site and see, so it’s a best rail process available for the companies.

So in terms of the Amazon service, we have launched the new solution to enable Russian and international companies to automatically deploy their process, simultaneously using both AWS and MCS which is Mail.ru cloud solution automatically. So generally what it means, this is operating partnership which allows Russian client to seamlessly scale into international market, where Amazon has obviously a much better presence, as well as international Amazon client can get either access to Russian markets via Mail.ru group cloud solutions. So it’s a very lucrative deal. So generally, it makes up more interesting for international clients, as well as for Russian clients who want to scale the growth.

So, it’s very promising, but still a young business. We do not have any plan to squeeze any money from it. But generally, B2B is about breakeven. So, I think this is like, the broad disposition, it will be at for the time being as we just will reinvest the cash we get into developing the tech and our solutions. But at the same, it would not require any significant cash burn as well on the other side.

So on the other market, we've done a lot in order to improve our solutions. But if you ask me about -- I don't know that. They're still as ad market develops and we have a lot of international players and peers who continue to progress. There are still a lot of fruits that appear to be low hanging. And we think that there is still a material potential for us to further improve performance and get more revenue and performance advertising.

Ildar Davletshin

All right. Thank you.

Boris Dobrodeev

Thank you.

Ulyana Lenvalskaya

Hi, everyone. Congratulations on great numbers. I just wanted to follow-up firstly on the advertising business. So VK performance was super encouraging. Congratulations. But if I adjust the advertising revenue for VK, ex-VK performance would be down like 20%, probably if my math is correct. Can you just please elaborate on those negative drivers? What are those? Is this Email, Search or OK? And also perhaps what is the outlook for that ex-VK advertising revenue into the second-half of the year?

Boris Dobrodeev

So maybe I can. So maybe while further elaborate on this calculation, because I obviously cannot like quickly command whether the numbers right. So, generally, VK has been outperformer because of the performance, because VK is mostly newsfeed and mobile advertising, which is of course, the best performer. And as you know, I have been repeatedly saying these are the biggest beneficiaries of current advertising trend.

Well some of the other sources, they have like older and the more like display oriented format, not even older but more display less performance oriented format. And, of course, as we said before, display is more significantly affected by the COVID crisis and the crisis in the ad market, so which is not a surprise.

So generally, ad versus performance it's also a question, partially equation of format. So it's display versus performance format. And also partially I think there might be an element of if I'm not mistaken, there will be an element of Search. And Search has been a significant outlier in terms of like the negative impact of the COVID effects on trends.

Fedor Rubtsov

Thank you, Boris. So, it’s generally true, but I'll just give a comment on the numbers. I think you're somewhere incorrect in your calculations, probably because you're taking the overall growth number for VK and thinking it's all advertising. The VK was actually quite helped by growth in IVAS advertising -- sorry, in IVAS revenues. And advertising growth will actually lower than the total revenue growth for VK.

So now excluding VK it's not minus 20% or we think that we would probably still be above market growth, even excluding VK in advertising.

Ulyana Lenvalskaya

That is helpful. Thank you, Fedor. And secondly, I wanted to follow-up on the clouds business. Can you somehow try to assess your current market share? And more strategically, where do you see Mail in the cloud business in long-term?

Boris Dobrodeev

So, you know what, I think that it is still very early days. And the market in Russia is still small. So, I would not give you any fast assessment of the share. I think the market is pretty small. I think that we are in terms of the technology and products, I think we are one of the most advanced players. So, maybe in terms of the share we will come back to you later, but I think the market is so in such early days that it's just premature to talk about any shares. I think so far everybody is experiencing very fast growth.

Ulyana Lenvalskaya

All right. Thank you.

Boris Dobrodeev

Thank you.

Maria Sukhanova

Good afternoon. Thank you for the call. I have only one question left. So, in your IFRS financials for the first-half, you mentioned that you're good for capital allocation of RUB10.5 billion to invest in the venture capital fund, which is going to invest in tech companies abroad, in developed markets outside of Russia.

So could you please tell us a little bit more? What strategic option now for that? Maybe who's your key partner in this fund, just to understand who will be making the decisions on the investments? And probably what kind of amount do you expect to invest by the end of the year? Thank you.

Boris Dobrodeev

So, it's up to this amount of money that we plan to invest within the next 10 years. So, there I don't think that we see any big and material amount this year. It’s probably going to be pretty small. So, just to be clear, we are an LP in this fund. So, it's not to the GP, is not related. So, it is absolutely independent. The idea of this fund is to do two things. First, to get more expertise. Its focused on non-Russian international markets.

So, the idea is to get more expertise on the latest trends and the markets that are mostly developed in internet and tech products. So, we'll be faster to react in Russia. But to also to build ties and maybe potentially to better experts our tech and products outside of Russia. So, we actually are already getting a lot of useful information from this fund. So, I think this is the key rationale. So generally, we're just an op.

Catherine O'neill

Okay. I've got a couple of questions. Firstly, on the idea of social commerce and the development of Mini Apps. I just wondered if you could update us on monetization around that, whether you're monetizing that yet. And if not, what the plans are to monetize? And how we should think about the possible revenue models there?

And then I also wanted to ask about the SME, I think you said it's about 25% of your ad revenue comes from SMEs. Could you give us an idea of what the size of the SME ad market is in Russia overall? And how much of that you think you can capture?

Boris Dobrodeev

Yes. Thank you. So, on SMEs we will assess and then comeback, maybe I don't know now, or maybe later, we'll pull up. I cannot give you like the exact market share now. So, in terms of the Mini Apps, so Mini Apps have been growing pretty well, both in terms of usage. There are about 30 million monthly active users. And also they've been growing a lot in terms of like the quality of the users.

So, for example, our VK Taxi is the Mini Apps for the taxi, is now on the runway. It's above 1 million rides per month and is growing really fast. Delivery Club Mini App also did a lot of progress as well as AliExpress Russia. But they are not the only apps that are popular. So, overall, there are about 20,000 apps, this is up from about 16,000 apps during the last quarter. And I mean, they're doing very well with big delivers.

So, so far, I mean, the apps are just parts of the VK ecosystem. As we stated before, within this year, we plan to integrate the Mini Apps with all the other Mail.ru group resources, which would significantly address their potential audience.

So, in terms of monetization, so currently there are no immediate plans to monetize. I mean, we have plans to and now we're like testing advertising products, where we will sell advertising products to the Mini Apps creators, as well as we potentially considering an ad network within the Mini Apps. But, no, there is nothing material now to talk about. And, for us it's more a question of so far using an expansion. And also, we don't have any immediate plans to change commissions, so as long as the product is growing very nicely.

And also, we should understand that this product contributes a lot to engagement and time spent, which mostly comes from top of core VK usage. And we think by increasing the retention numbers and usage, we see a lot of indirect monetization in terms of the people spending time and looking, seeing more apps and bringing us more revenue.

So, this is on the Mini Apps side. So, probably small and medium size business, I mean, when you talk about the market, I mean, the general market is very big. So, there are a lot of parts of which is online and offline, probably as some digital SMB is much, much bigger than the $1 billion opportunity in Russia. And it continues to grow, so probably there would be quite a fair assumption.

So, I think then it's a question of calculation, because -- so sorry, somebody has some loud noises. Can you put it on mute please? So the overall ad market in Russia, it's about RUB570 billion. And there are a lot of something that we call hidden [Indiscernible] opportunities. These are both classified, these are a lot of online advertising, which like offline out of home advertisement. I think these opportunities are also in like billions of dollars potentially. So it's huge.

Catherine O'neill

Yes. Okay. Thank you.

Boris Dobrodeev

Yes. Thank you.

Matthew Hammond

Well, thank you very much for all joining us. We really appreciate the time. Tatiana and myself can be found at the usual numbers and emails. And we look forward to speaking to you all in the next few weeks. Thank you very much. Good afternoon.

