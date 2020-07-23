I have believe that Rigel's oral SYK inhibitor will be able to mitigate the hyper-inflammation associated with COVID-19, including the deadly inflammation in the lungs that leads to ARDS.

I have been waiting and waiting for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) to announce that they were going to start a COVID-19 program for the company’s oral spleen tyrosine kinase “SYK” inhibitor, fostamatinib. Well, the wait is over and the company announced that the Imperial College London had initiated an investigator-sponsored trial “IST” using fostamatinib for the treatment of COVID-19 pneumonia. Fostamatinib is already approved and is marketed in the U.S. and Europe for adult chronic immune thrombocytopenia “ITP” with the brand name TAVALISSE. The market quickly responded to the news and the stock quickly rocketed to a new 52-week high. This news and reaction from the market have resuscitated my bullish outlook after months of limping around. I believe TAVALISSE will show impressive results in its COVID-19 trial and the ticker will start to experience gains that other COVID-19 contenders have enjoyed.

Image Source: RIGL

I intend to evaluate what the COVID-19 news means for the company and how it impacts the bull thesis. In addition, I discuss my plans for RIGL position for the second half of 2020.

TAVALISSE vs. COVID-19

I have been waiting for Rigel to announce a COVID-19 program for TAVALISSE because I assumed the SYK inhibitor would have a positive impact on cytokines and the hemo-related symptoms associated with the infection. It has been several months since the pandemic has hit, and it seems like every biotech and pharma is pitting one of their agents against COVID-19. Admittedly, I was beginning to worry that TAVALISSE was not going to get a shot COVID-19 but the Imperial College London has come through for us and is looking to see if TAVALISSE can improve COVID-19 related pneumonia outcomes.

Will It Work? According to the company, studies show that SARS and other acute viral respiratory infections have similar pathogenesis that relies on SYK-dependent actions that stimulate C-type lectin receptors “CLR” and immunoglobulin Fcg receptors “FcgR” in multiple cell types, which results in unwarranted cytokine and chemokine releases. In addition, these events can activate neutrophils that are connected with NETosis, a “highly inflammatory and thrombogenic type of cell death”, and vascular endothelium leakage with edema in the lungs. Put these events together, these events can contribute to acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS, and other systemic complications. ARDS is one of the leading causes of death in COVID-19 due to hypoxemia and an acute lung injury. TAVALISSE might be able to diminish these events by regulating the “infiltration and activation of monocytes and neutrophils” in the lungs.

In addition, researchers at MIT and Harvard screened 3,713 FDA-approved compounds that reduce mucin-1 “MUC1" protein abundance, which is a biomarker used to predict the development of ALI and ARDS and correlates with poor clinical outcomes. Of the screened compounds, fostamatinib was the only compound identified which both decreased expression of MUC1 and is FDA approved.

As a result, it is possible for fostamatinib to help treat some of the most severe cases of COVID-19 and thwart ARDS.

The IST Study

The Imperial College London IST study is a two-stage open-label that will randomize patients to be treated with fostamatinib, Novartis’ (NVS) ruxolitinib, or standard-of-care. Patients will be dosed twice daily for 14 days and will followed-up on day 14 and day 28. The trial will attempt to test the efficacy of fostamatinib vs. the standard-of-care in the reduction of hospitalization and progressing from mild or moderate to severe COVID-19 pneumonia. If successful, we should see an increase in attention from the market as investors begin to speculate that fostamatinib will become one of the premiere therapeutics to treat COVID-19 patients. The major downside to this study is that it is an IST study, meaning that Rigel is not officially starting their regulatory path for fostamatinib in COVID-19. Luckily, Rigel did mention that they intend to start a Rigel sponsored trial, but we don’t have an estimated time for it to start.

My Thoughts On A COVID-19 Program

Like I mentioned in my intro...I have been waiting for Rigel to get fostamatinib in the ring with COVID-19 due to the drug's mechanism of action. Considering fostamatinib was the only FDA approved compound identified to decrease the expression of MUC1, investors should expect the stock to see an increase in attention from the market and analysts in the coming weeks in months. Yes, we are moving closer to a vaccine, but the need for a practical therapeutic is becoming dire. Indeed, Gilead's Remdesivir has shown some acceptable results, but it is a transfusion that dosed daily for almost a week and has a long list of rough side effects. The majority of COVID-19 patients are not hospitalized and/or don't require anti-viral in order to recover. In fact, the biggest threat is the inflammation caused by the infection that leads to patients being put on respirators and the implementation of steroids to combat ARDS. Unfortunately, Remdesivir is not intended to treat ARDS...so, we now need a candidate to be the ARDS therapeutic because steroids should not be our only hope. Of course, there are several other therapeutic candidates that can be inserted in this line of therapy, but it appears fostamatinib has the science to make it a lead contender.

Focusing On The Long-Term Value

Rigel Pharmaceuticals is still focusing its novel small molecule drugs immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. TAVALISSE is the first FDA and European Commission for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia in adult patients who are refractory to other treatments. In addition, TAVALISSE is in a Phase III study for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia “AIHA”. Altogether, these indications could potentially create a $3B market for TAVALISSE (Figure 1).

Figure 1: TAVALISSE Opportunity (Source: RIGL)

In addition to TAVALISSE, the company has several other candidates including R835, their interleukin receptor-associated kinase "IRAK" inhibitor program, which has a completed Phase I study. Furthermore, their receptor-interacting protein kinase "RIP" inhibitor, R552, is currently in a Phase I study. Last but not least, Rigel has a slew of product candidates in clinical development with AstraZeneca (AZN), Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS), Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF), and BerGenBio ASA (OTCPK:BRRGF).

The company has a potential blockbuster flagship product that could span several indications, including COVID-19. Add in the company’s pipeline programs with the partnered product candidates, and you have a lot of latent value if all these products hit the market.

How Much Value? Well, the Street expects the company to continue to record substantial revenue growth in the coming years (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Rigel Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

It appears analysts expect Rigel to top-out at some point around 2026-2029 and will haul in annual revenue of roughly $450M-$500M. An annual revenue of ~$500M will be a forward price-to-sales of about 1x, which is significantly less than the industry’s average of 5x. Considering these points, we can say that Rigel is currently undervalued for its expected revenue growth.

Is RIGL A Buy?

I still see RIGL to be a buy at these prices for a number of reasons. Firstly, the current market valuation and long-term prospects point to substantial upside. Secondly, Rigel’s arsenal of approved products and pipeline candidates offer the potential of blockbuster level products and multiple sources of revenue. Lastly, the stock has received a solid bump from the company’s COVID-19 effort, which could turn into a parabolic move if the data from the IST shows fostamatinib is able to outperform other COVID-19 therapeutic candidates.

My Plans For RIGL

Despite my bullish outlook, I have not touched my RIGL position since the beginning of 2020, but I am looking to see if I can make some small additions on any pullback under $2.50 per share. At that price point, I will be to accumulate a sizable position at a discounted price and I will be willing to hold onto the majority of those shares for at least five more years, However, I am willing to sell a few lots if the share price rockets following a COVID-19 related update.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.