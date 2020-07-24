Given the information we now have, we consider the risk/reward thesis to favor that of a speculative investor, though it’s still far from a SWAN at this stage.

To be clear, we downgraded Tanger a few months ago as the COVID-19 shut down so many centers.

I’m ready to put this new Orbital Research tool to work with an actionable idea that could be extremely advantageous.

You may recall the recent article where I explained that “At iREIT, we are on the cutting edge when it comes to REIT research.” I added how that particular piece was “ just one example of how we are taking our platform to an all-new level.”

By that, I was highlighting how CBL Properties’ (CBL) mall portfolio of 62 properties had seen “a recent collapse in visits… independent of local policies.” And that our “unemotional take” was “to remain skeptical.”

iREIT also unveiled a brand-new research tool in that article to establish:

“… a business relationship with Orbital Insight, a leader in geospatial data collection and analysis. This type of resource is often called the ‘secret weapon’ of hedge funds and private equity firms.” Specifically, Orbital Insight’s aggregate cellular data utilizes “a well-established strategy among more sophisticated institutional investors.” And we now incorporate it “into our process to the benefit of our subscribers.”

I’m excited to utilize that! Just not on B- and C-grade malls, which we already know are dinosaurs. I’ve been preaching about their oversupply for quite a while, so the recent department-store deterioration is no surprise whatsoever.

The Orbital Research tool is much better applied to an actionable idea that just came up, one that could be extremely advantageous.

Why Outlets?

While I’ve been rather bearish in the traditional mall sector – with iREIT’s only buys being Simon Property Group (SPG) and Brookfield Property (BPYU) – I’ve remained cautiously optimistic regarding outlets.

Why you may ask?

Source

Although mall tenants have been impacted dramatically due to e-commerce competition – and now COVID-19 – the outlet subsector has proven to be more resilient.

Outlets like Tanger (SKT) represent a small fraction of U.S. retail supply, so there are fewer entrants in the subsector. While the wave of department store closures is accelerating, outlets are less impacted due to modest supply levels.

Source

A week or so ago, I provided a list of retailers that have filed for bankruptcy this year:

RTW Retailwinds (July 13)

Muji USA (July 10)

Sur La Table (July 8)

Brooks Brothers (July 8)

(July 8) G-Straw Raw (July 3)

Lucky Brand (July 3)

(July 3) GNC (June 23)

(June 23) Tuesday Morning (May 27)

Centric Brands (May 18)

J.C. Penney (May 15)

Stage Stores (May 11)

Aldo (May 7)

(May 7) Neiman Marcus (May 7)

J. Crew (May 4)

(May 4) Roots USA (April 29)

True Religion (April 13)

Modell’s Sporting Goods (March 11)

Art Van Furniture (March 9)

Bluestem Brands (March 9)

Pier 1 (Feb 17).

I also explained that:

“Bloomberg reported last week that Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) is preparing to file too, shuttering at least 1,200 of its 3,000 locations in the process. The conglomerate, which owns brands like Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, already has "a creditor agreement in place that eliminates around $700 million of its $1.1 billion debt load."

Sure enough, the news just broke that it formally filed. And that’s significant to Tanger, since Ascena represents 4.7% of its portfolio.

Source

Downgraded but Not Forgotten

To be clear, we downgraded Tanger several months ago as COVID-19 shut down so many centers. Most know I was bullish on it – and the larger outlet model – before that. Yet on April 1, I explained:

“We’re all living in difficult times. And I personally am at a point where I see no sense in throwing good money after bad. Consequently, I’m officially downgrading… Tanger to a Sell. (Although I’m holding on to a portion of the shares personally with an average cost basis of ~$16.50/sh). “As a trusted REIT analyst, it’s critical for me to communicate with my followers that, when the facts change, so does my mantra. And just because Tanger’s outlook is very rough at the moment doesn’t mean a bullish call five months or five years ago was “wrong.” Our recommendations are based on the best data available, independent of our past positions on a stock, as bias is something no one can afford... Although I’m downgrading Tanger to a Sell, I want to point out that there's a big difference between open-air outlet centers and big enclosed regional malls anchored by department stores. While I’m somewhat confident that Tanger will have a few bad quarters in 2020, the outlet distribution channel remains important to the retailers that make it (through). In fact, in China, outlet centers have come roaring back with some nice pent-up demand.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

Then, on May 11, Tanger said it had collected about 12% of its April rent after offering tenants the option to defer their April and May obligations, interest free. It also temporarily suspended its dividend to save about $35 million per quarter and preserve balance sheet strength and flexibility.

However, Tanger does intend to maintain its REIT taxable income distribution requirements for the 2020 tax year.

Since that April 1 article, we have upgraded Tanger to a Hold. And I’m still hanging onto my pre COVID-19 shares, on a personal note.

Honestly, since the Q1-20 earnings results, there’s been very little news regarding Tanger at all. Outside of the continued deterioration in the retail sector, of course.

While driving to Florida in mid June, I visited its outlets in Daytona Beach and Savannah to get a feel for foot traffic. It was hard to tell for sure, but it appeared that around 75% of the stores were open for business.

Also in June, CEO Steven Tanger said at Nareit’s (virtual) REITWeek that – with retailers in South Carolina allowed to reopen – customer traffic was back to 80% of pre COVID-19 levels at properties in the state. Orbital Insight’s geospatial data agrees with that observation.

As already mentioned, Tanger properties are open air. Plus, they offer reduced prices, which becomes all the more enticing as people emerge from lockdowns.

It’s also worth noting how, on June 16, shares surged 6.5% in pre-market hours. That was after it disclosed certain amendments to its debt arrangements and executive employee contracts.

The company paid down its credit lines by $100 million, giving it around $433 million of cash on hand. Unused capacity under its credit lines, meanwhile, was about $100 million.

Tanger said that, as of June 14, it had opened 72% of its occupied stores. This represented around 69% of pre COVID-19 annualized base rent.

So we’re very intrigued to see what the company says on its Q2-20 earnings call, scheduled for August 6 at 8:30 a.m…

Beam Me Up, Scotty

Today, we know that indoor malls are generating poor traffic for the most part. But outlets appear to be coming back to life.

Source: Orbital Insight

Utilizing Orbital Insight technology, we can analyze billions of cell-phone location datapoints to understand foot traffic at areas of interest. As illustrated below, it’s calculated by unique daily device activity sourced through anonymized and aggregated geolocation data.

Source: Orbital Insight

This study looks at 38 Tanger outlet centers – non-inclusive of Canada – using a subset of Green Street Advisors mall data overlaid with Orbital Insight information. It’s reported in time-series format at weekly granularity to show U.S. retail activity trends at Tanger properties during COVID-19.

Source: Orbital Insight

The initial findings indicate a 100% recovery across the portfolio beginning June 7. The asset recovery (% of traffic relative to Pre-COVID levels) are strongest at:

Branson

Blowing Rock

Sevierville

Myrtle Beach (Hwy 17)

Rehoboth Beach

Foley Outlet Center

Source: Orbital Insight

U.S. Census Geography “East North Central” and “East South Central” are experiencing traffic levels significantly higher than pre COVID-19.

Source: Orbital Insight

Grade-A centers have recovered more than B and C, naturally. However, C's saw slightly more traffic while shelter-in-place orders were in effect.

Source: Orbital Insight

Based on Orbital Insight’s analysis, we can see that Tanger’s business model is alive and well. In some instances, there’s even more traffic than before.

And while Arizona has been impacted the worst, cell phone records suggest that rent levels could be in the range of 75%-80% even there.

Source: Orbital Insight

We’re also looking forward to back-to-school shopping. That’s still going to happen despite hybrid-classroom experiences.

All told, we actually consider the mall meltdown a catalyst for outlets. They’re certain to be utilized to unload inventory that’s been stacking up at under-utilized malls.

The Tanger Conundrum

Tanger shares are now trading at $6.82 with a P/FFO multiple of 3.7x. As referenced previously, the company suspended the dividend – though that is supposed to be temporary.

FAST Graphs

For 2020, eight analysts forecast an average funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.53, a 33% reduction from 2019. Comparatively speaking, that estimate was $2.17 six months ago.

Also keep in mind that Tanger reported FFO per share of $0.50 in Q1-20 but $0.57 in Q1-19. And although traffic has improved in July, we expect Q2-20 results will be extremely bad.

We’d be downright shocked to see FFO above $0.20 per share.

However, based upon the Orbital Insight analytics, we’re more optimistic that earnings could improve to $0.40 in Q3-20 and $0.50 in Q4-20 – slightly higher than the consensus average.

Then there’s Tanger’s deal making with tenants, which falls into the “iffy” category. We simply don’t know precisely what’s happening with that behind the scenes.

Without details on forbearance and rent repayment agreements, it’s downright difficult to put rent collection data into more meaningful context.

We do know that Ascena’s filing will have a short-term negative impact to annualized FFO of approximately $0.07 to $0.11 per share (keep in mind expectations regarding Dressbarn, one of Ascena’s brands, is already baked into the cake).

The million-dollar question is a two parter:

How many stores will close? How many of those will be in Tanger’s outlets relative to currently less frequented malls?

In many ways, Ascena’s descent already is well underway thanks to Dressbarn. Those expectations already are baked into the cake.

But for now, analysts forecast a post COVID-19 dividend payout of $0.72 per share, making it a 47% payout ratio. That translates to a proposed current yield of 10.5%.

At a further reduced 2021 annualized FFO of $1.60, Tanger’s near-4x FFO multiple remains the most attractive of any investment-grade REIT we follow.

Investing in Tanger Doesn’t Come With a Magic Ball

Keep in mind that these forecasts are just that - forecasts. And there’s absolutely no way to know how many more bankruptcies are going to impact Tanger’s occupancy.

In Q1, the portfolio occupancy was 94%. But we anticipate that number to have fallen below 90% in Q2-20.

Still, given the analytics we obtained, we’re cautiously optimistic. We believe that foot traffic will grow, rent checks will be deposited, and overall occupancy can be maintained.

Plus, right now, it seems that retailers have an incentive to invest in outlets over the alternative.

So, with more clarity in mind, we’re upgrading Tanger to a Spec Buy. That makes it one of the few picks we’re backing in the retail sector.

Given the information that we now have in our possession, we consider the risk-reward thesis in the speculative investor’s favor. Though we fully acknowledge it’s far from a sleep-well-at-night (SWAN) play at this stage in the cycle.

FAST Graphs

Regardless, stay tuned for more Orbital Insight-infused analyses going forward. We’re planning on providing a textbook case of why we own Simon Property Group next.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.