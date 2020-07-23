Citizens has its flaws, but I don't think it should trade at a 20% discount to tangible book, and I believe these shares are more significantly undervalued on a long-term earnings basis.

Citizens' reserving is going to remain a point of controversy until the economy starts to recover, as Citizens does look a little under-reserved at this point.

The Citizens Financial (CFG) story of late, a story I think has been underappreciated, has been about what the company can do from improved efficiency and balance sheet optimization. Management has been delivering, and the market has noticed with the shares up more than a third from my last write-up. While I think a fair bit of that move has been more about the macro environment, a win is a win.

I still have a few lingering concerns about Citizens' reserves, but it's not a major issue and I still believe these shares are meaningfully undervalued. Likewise, Citizens' core markets aren't the hot markets in banking, but that's arguably not such a bad thing, as it means less incoming competition. Low single-digit long-term core earnings growth can still support a fair value in the $30s, though relatively low levels of ROTCE could constrain the near-term upside, and I still think this is a bank worth buying and owning.

A Good Beat, But Not Beyond Quibbling

Citizens posted a strong result in the second quarter, with a core EPS figure that was well above Street expectations, including a pre-provision profit number that was around 13% higher than expected. There will be some "yeah, buts" about those results, but I'd still call it a good set of results.

Revenue rose 7% yoy and 5% qoq, beating expectations by close to 5%. Net interest income, which fell about 1% yoy and less on a qoq basis, was slightly worse than expected, though the NIM erosion (down 33bp yoy and 22bp qoq) was quite a bit better than most peers and only very slightly worse than expected. Curiously, in a quarter where many banks have delivered exceptional growth in earning assets, average earning asset growth here was "only" about 7.5% sequentially, below expectations on weaker loan growth.

As has been the case for many (if not most) banks, fee income was a strong positive driver, with Citizens posted 28% yoy and 18% qoq core growth and a final number that was almost 20% better than expected. Here's one of the "buts" - that growth was driven by exceptional performance in mortgage banking (up 345% yoy and 74% qoq on huge improvements in gain-on-sale margins) and income sources like deposit charges were weaker than expected. While management expects the gain-on-sale margin to shrink back to first quarter levels, that's still enough to generate strong income, and I would argue that mortgage banking, however volatile it is, is still an important business for those banks who do it.

Citizens also beat on the expense line, as core opex increased 2% yoy and fell 2% qoq, coming in below expectations. Factoring in the better revenue, Citizens' efficiency ratio beat expectations by more than three and a half points, showing again that management can deliver on efficiency improvement goals.

With all the above in hand, core pre-provision profits rose 15% yoy and 16% qoq, beating expectations by close to 13% and contributing about $0.20/share. Lower provisioning expense further boosted operating earnings. Tangible book value per share rose slightly on a sequential basis.

Are The Reserves Adequate?

Unlike many banks this quarter, Citizens surprised on provisions in the opposite direction, with actual provisioning expense coming in more than $150 million below expectations, leading to a smaller-than-expected reserve build of $317 million. The company also moved over $900M in education loans to "held for sale" status, freeing up about $100M of reserves. Management indicated that absent a material deterioration in the U.S. economic outlook, reserve-building would taper off meaningfully and provisioning would more closely resemble what's necessary to support loan growth.

Looking at the reserves, Citizens is now reserved to about 2% of loans (or 2.1% excluding PPP loans). That puts the reserves at 52% of company-estimated losses in a severely adverse scenario or 38% of the Fed's estimate - below the 45% average of its peer group. Management is contesting the Fed's DFAST results, arguing that the Fed is overestimating their loss exposure by overlooking things like counterparty loss-sharing obligations.

Management also asserted that its peers have to reserve more due to their credit card businesses and that their reserving ex-cards is closer to 2%. That's objectively true, with banks like Bank of America (BAC) and PNC (PNC) establishing allowances of 11% to 15%-plus for their card businesses. That said, I have to note that Citizens has a sizable loan syndication business (historically, around one-quarter of its C&I lending) with generally low-rated (BB+ or worse) credit quality. I'm not arguing that those balance out, but I would prefer to see Citizens bump its reserves a little higher, particularly as I think its recovery assumptions may still be a little aggressive.

As far as credit experience goes, non-performing loans rose 27% sequentially, and the non-performing asset ratio rose 16bp to 0.81%. Charge-offs increased 7% sequentially, but stayed fairly steady at 0.46%, with the commercial NCO ratio moving up 11bp to 0.52%. Compared to Street expectations, charge-offs were better than expected (14% lower or about 29bp).

The Outlook

Loan performance, up more than 6% qoq on an average basis and down more than 1% qoq on an end-of-period basis, was a little better than average for "large banks" but still weaker than expected, and I'm a little concerned that loan growth will underwhelm in the second half of the year. This isn't so much a Citizens-specific issue as a macro issue for the states where Citizens operates.

In any case, I think some of the more dire bear-case scenarios have moved off the table since the last quarter, and I've boosted my 2020 earnings expectations as a result. The longer-term changes are far less significant, though, and I still expect Citizens to generate minimal core earnings growth from 2019 to 2024 and low single-digit (around 2%) growth from 2019 to 2029. That's still more than is priced into the shares, though, and I believe these shares are undervalued on a long-term earnings basis below the mid-$30s.

On the other hand, Citizens' returns on equity and tangible common equity have never been particularly good, and they won't be for the next few years. That's relevant as bank valuations often correlate closely to ROTCEs, and it could limit share price appreciation to the high $20s for the short term.

I'd also note that there could be some M&A optionality here. Both PNC and U.S. Bancorp (USB) have spoken of potential interest in whole bank M&A, and Citizens would be earnings accretive for both banks. I don't think Citizens will be either bank's first choice given its geographic position (among other reasons), but Citizens has a strong middle-market lending franchise (that could appeal particularly to U.S. Bancorp) and cross-selling products like credit cards to its customer base could prove lucrative.

The Bottom Line

Citizens has performed well recently and it's not so clearly undervalued, but it does still trade at a 20% discount to tangible book that I think is simply too large. I may have my quibbles with the bank, but I still see this as an undervalued name to consider even in this challenging part of the cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.