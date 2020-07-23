As you can see in the following chart, despite a few weeks of moderate strength, the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) has been clobbered this year.

Despite this weakness, I maintain my bullish view on UNG. Specifically, I believe that over the next 3-6 months we will see a strong rally in natural gas as fundamentals firm up and inventories start to contract against seasonal norms.

Natural Gas Markets

If you were monitoring the news today, then you likely noticed that natural gas inventories rose by 37 BCF. Following this announcement, the price of natural gas rocketed higher.

From an outright perspective, natural gas inventories built, so why did price respond so strongly to the upside? The key answer to this question is contained in the fact that natural gas inventories are cyclical. That is, they follow very clear patterns in which inventories rise during the summer and decline during the winter.

In other words, it actually isn't noteworthy in and of itself that gas inventories built over the past week - in fact, virtually all gas analysts projected a build. However, what is noteworthy is the rate or speed of the build as compared to previous years.

The EIA hasn't updated their API with today's figure yet, but here's the 5-year range of inventories with data through last week.

What this chart shows is that we are entering a time of the year when natural gas inventories tend to build at the slowest pace for the summer period. Since power burn is the highest demand source during the summer, this dip in builds seen over the next few weeks basically shows that across the United States, this is the hottest time of the year.

However, if you calculate the 5-year average build for this week, the number is actually in the territory of 34 BCF which means that today's inventory figure was slightly above average - all else equal, this would be bearish. And yet price responded positively…why is this?

I believe the key reason here why prices are responding so strongly here is that the market is aware of a few key things. One of these things is the fact that demand for natural gas has been suffering due to a slowdown in business activity from the coronavirus.

Not only is demand very poor, but also global demand has taken a strong hit as well which has resulted in lagging exports to other nations.

In other words, the overall demand case for natural gas is taking several strong hits at the moment. From a balances perspective, all else equal, weakness in demand would equate to inventories changing at an above-average pace. However, inventories are currently changing at an average pace - with poor demand. And this is precisely why today's inventory figure was so bullish.

You see, there's a very important power at work beneath the surface which is balancing the gas markets: production is collapsing.

The driver of this collapse in production is pretty straightforward: prices have been too low for too long and drilling activity is plummeting.

Going back to today's inventory figure and the overall natural gas balance, what this essentially means is that gas production is at such a state that even with poor industrial demand for the commodity, inventories are building at an average pace and prices have started to rise. Imagine what will happen when we see industrial demand begin to recover.

For natural gas traders, today's inventory figure was very bullish. Gas demand built at about the 5-year average rate of change and it did so in the face of very weak industrial and export demand. This means that production has collapsed to the point where inventories are moving in line with historic norms even with poor demand. Considering that gas production is set to continue to decline through 2021, I believe we are just seeing the start of a prolonged bearish trend in which even poor industrial and commercial demand will surpass weak production leading to price rallies.

About UNG

I believe the gas fundamentals are overwhelmingly bullish. However, most retail investors aren't trading natural gas futures, they are trading instruments like UNG: a product which holds and/or tracks gas futures in the form of a fund or note. Considering the margin requirements and volatility associated with even a single natural gas futures contract, an investment in UNG certainly can make economic sense for many.

However, when it comes to trading a fund like UNG, most investors are unaware of a hidden cost associated with its methodology. UNG's strategy is very straightforward: it holds the front month futures contract and then two weeks before expiry it rolls into the second month future contract.

In and of itself, there is no problem with this methodology - it's a valid way of tracking natural gas through time. The hidden problem however comes in the form of futures convergence.

The basic idea behind futures convergence is this: on average, there is a difference between the spot price of a commodity and the futures contracts which deliver the spot commodity at a later date. There are a variety of factors which impact and drive this difference between various markets. However, there's a very clear and consistent trend across most markets: as a futures contract nears expiry, the difference in value between the spot commodity and the futures contract converges to be zero (because the futures contract typically becomes the spot commodity after expiry).

What this means is that if you are holding natural gas futures (especially the front contract), the return you earn is actually going to be subject to two things. The first source of return is the actual movements in the general prices of natural gas. And the second source of return is the degree of convergence priced into the futures curve on that specific day.

How the math of convergence basically works out is that in a given day, there will be slight differences in performance between the changes in the spot price of gas and the prices of gas along the curve. For a case in point, if you look at the current forward curve, you can see this relationship at work in the slight differences of performance near the front of the curve.

To get a feel for the degree and magnitude of this convergence in natural gas futures, here is the average difference in price between spot natural gas and the first and second futures contracts over the last 10 years, grouped by day in a trade month.

This chart spells trouble for UNG. UNG is holding the "M1" line until about the 10-15th day and then starts to shift into the "M2" line. If you do the math, this means that on average, for the past decade, UNG has seen its holdings drop by about 1-1.5% per month (when compared to the spot price of gas). Annualized, this represents a significant toll of average losses in the territory of 14-16% per year.

For this reason, I must temper my bullishness in natural gas as it relates to UNG. Since UNG is holding the front futures contract primarily and since this futures contract converges at such a strong pace, I suggest only holding UNG for strategic gas plays. In other words, I suggest pre-defined entry and exit rules to avoid as much roll yield as possible. For example, a simple rule I suggest is to only buy UNG when it hits a 1-month high and then exit when it hits a 1-month low. I would suggest that investors follow this strategy for the next year to capture the changing gas fundamentals while protecting from roll yield losses.

Conclusion

Today's natural gas inventory report was slightly above average and yet the market responded with strong buying activity. Gas fundamentals are quite bullish due to weak demand being outpaced by weakness in supply. Since UNG suffers from roll yield, I recommend only trading the ETF using pre-defined entry and exit rules to mitigate exposure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.