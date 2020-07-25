Co-produced with Trapping Value

In our previous report on Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR), we once again recognized the great work management had done to grow this tiny business development company. We noted that the growth of net asset value, NAV, alongside good coverage of the dividend made it a buy:

In our last report, we had an estimated price target of $26.50 – SAR has now exceeded this and with pro forma NAV being close to $27, we expect SAR to continue to trade at a slight premium and move toward $28.50. We see long-term NAV improvement and positive price action as SAR continues to grow. This solid management will ensure the return of GAAP NII coverage of their dividend before resuming the company's steady growth.

Unfortunately, we were on the cusp of a global pandemic at the time and SAR plummeted with the sector. This drop was augmented by SAR's management deferring its quarterly dividend. Since then, the smoke has cleared up and SAR issued its quarterly report. With these developments in mind, we thought it is a great time to take a fresh look to see where we stand with this BDC.

Q2-2020

SAR's NAV took a hit on COVID-19 concerns and dropped by about 10% to $25.11.

Source: SAR presentation Q1-2021

SAR had a few loans where it marked down the fair value. Below we can see the loans that have depreciated by more than $1 million.

Source: SAR 10-Q Q1-2021

Considering the vast portfolio of SAR, the overall changes in unrealized depreciation came in lower than what we expected. While we expect some of these to become realized, based on sheer movement from initial investment values, the vast majority reflect higher discount rates in the market today. SAR is of the same opinion and the amounts in the "RED" category are currently a very tiny percentage of the portfolio.

Source: SAR 10-Q Q1-2021

We have seen a big expansion in the "Yellow" category, and that's something which will expand or contract depending on the depth of the downturn.

SAR's report covered the period up to May 31, 2020. This is a non-traditional quarter end and puts it out of sync with most of the other companies. In a way this helped SAR's NAV as the credit spreads had tamed considerably.

Had the company reported with a March 31, 2020, date, likely the NAV markdowns would be far deeper. Hence SAR's results are not directly comparable with other BDCs that have so far reported for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. On the flip side, SAR has had a much longer time to assess whether the pandemic has had a permanent impact on its investments. This visibility is critical and SAR's NAV changes carry more weight and convey more information than the BDC's that reported earlier. SAR highlighted which companies had stopped paying as well on their conference call, and this data likely would not be complete had they reported with a March quarter end date.

We continue to be very actively engaged with our portfolio companies. We have found that our portfolio companies are generally taking the right steps to help mitigate both the near and long term effect of COVID-19 on their businesses. Many of them are also able to avail themselves of the paycheck protection program or PPP loan relief. All of our loans in our portfolio are paying according to their payment terms, except for Roscoe. Taco Mac, My Alarm and Roscoe Investments have experienced challenges for some time now and remain on non-accrual. Source: SAR transcript

Dividend

SAR had unceremoniously stopped its dividend as it stood back to assess the damage. But having concluded a portfolio analysis, it realized it was time to start doling the cash back out and declared a 40-cent dividend on July 8.

Source: SAR presentation Q1-2021

While this is extremely favorable and produces a 9% current yield, we would be hesitant to project a rise back to old levels very quickly. There are a couple of reasons for this. The first being that economic fallout is still being assessed, and SAR will want to keep a buffer to help out its investments in distress. The second and possibly the more important reason is that SAR is suffering from margin compression. We had pointed out this risk in an earlier report:

SAR's average floor rate is in the 8% ballpark, and meanwhile, the portfolio yield is slightly above 10%. The floor rate means if the three-month LIBOR falls to 0%, SAR still averages 8% return on their loans. Source: SAR Q2-2019 10-Q

Now there's still some downside risk with lower interest rates as SAR’s floor protection will not kick in any time soon on the bulk of their loans.

With interest rates slashed, net interest margin has fallen rapidly.

Source: SAR presentation Q1-2021

One reason why SAR has seen such a compression is that its own interest rates are fixed. It has a floating rate facility but there are no borrowings under that currently.

Source: SAR presentation Q1-2021

But the floor rates on its investments have been hit and even if the Federal Reserve ventures into negative rates, it will not impact interest income further.

Source: SAR 10-Q Q1-2021

Overall, we think SAR will stick with the $0.40 dividend rate until things improve materially from here. That said, the taxation rules that apply to BDCs could force it to pay an additional dividend at its next year end to make up its requirement under the act.

Choice 1

When SAR's management showed the ability to grow the portfolio via accretive investments, the market quickly priced these shares above Net Asset Value ('NAV'). In general, SAR traded at or above NAV from 2017 until early 2020. The current discount to NAV reflects a general apathy towards smaller companies.

Data by YCharts

We can see that best when we compare the performance of large-cap growth companies to small cap value companies such as SAR.

Data by YCharts

We expect that this gap will fill eventually when we come out of this recession.

Source: Leuthold Group

For now, our target price for SAR is upgraded to $20 per share, reflecting a 20% discount to NAV. This is fair in the current uncertain environment.

Option 2 – for extremely conservative investors

Investors looking for a predictable yield without wanting the exposure of the BDC equity can look at SAR's publicly traded baby bonds. The Saratoga Investment Corp 6.25 % Notes (SAF) trade with a 7.2% yield-to-maturity and offer a predictable steady payment for uncertain times. They currently trade at $24.25 and offer great value under $24.50. Remember, the par value of these bonds are at $25 a share, which should provide some upside to investors.

Conclusion

SAR's NAV has fallen since the beginning of 2020 and that was largely expected due to wider spreads for smaller company investments. Has the NAV troughed? Possibly, but in general there will be some more companies that are eventually distressed in this current environment and might impact SAR. But overall, the news this quarter was very positive and SAR’s investments and the company is likely to outperform the wider BDC industry. We are hence maintaining that investors should purchase this stock, but with a wide buffer. While we are upgrading our target price, we still think it would not be prudent to pay more than 80% of tangible NAV until we are past the eye of the hurricane known as COVID-19.

