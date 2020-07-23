The Q2 results for Twitter (TWTR) were off the charts positive showing the site remains the "Land of Opportunity". The investor focus needs to remain on the massive user growth and ignore the current revenue struggles. My investment thesis remains highly bullish as the social-media site explores new revenue streams while improving the ad product.

Focus On User Growth

The constant theme over the last couple of years was to not get lost in the details of disappointing revenue numbers. The Q2 results were hit by the COVID-19 impact, but Twitter was already struggling heading into the weak ad market caused by the virus.

The key is that the company will eventually figure out how to fully monetize an influential user base. Until then, the key is to focus on the surging user growth. Not long ago, CEO Jack Dorsey saw mDAUs flatline back in 2015 as he took over the company. Most of the market thought Twitter was the next MySpace heading into obscurity, but now the site has doubled users to 186 million in just five years.

For Q2, Twitter grew mDAUs by 34% to 186 million and crushed analyst estimates by over 13 million. To keep these numbers into context considering the unique times of users stuck at home, Snap (SNAP) only grew DAUs during the quarter by 9 million to 238 million. Twitter had more than double the user additions.

The 20 million sequential users were nearly double the amount Twitter added in all of 2018 and nearly 4x the subscriber amount added in the prior Q2. The COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders likely helped grow users, but the site has been seeing steady momentum for a couple of years now due to new product releases.

Durable Revenue Streams

Possibly, the best news on the quarterly earnings call was the heightened discussion on Twitter exploring dual revenue streams. The company has long struggled monetizing a very influential user base and a subscription service could easily be the ultimate answer to provide power users with more tools while still allowing users to consume the data for free.

The one reasons that Twitter needs more doable revenue streams was the 19% drop in Q2 revenues to only $683 million. The ad market was hit by the virus shutdown of the economy and Twitter specifically due to a lack of sports events.

Ultimately though, Twitter continues to far underperform a social media peer in Facebook (FB). The giant in the sector has constantly grown revenues at a faster clip in the last five years while having a far large revenue base. Prior to this quarter, Twitter had generally grown revenues on an annual basis, but the amount isn't matching the strong user growth.

One big solution is for Twitter to find a subscription service for the site and move away from a reliance on ad revenues. The site and business is just different from Facebook to assume the same ad model should match.

On the Q2 earnings call, CEO Jack Dorsey suggested several revenue opportunities beyond ads and subscriptions:

...we want to make sure that any new line of revenue is complementary to our advertising business. We do think there is a world where subscription is complementary. We think there is a world where commerce is complementary. You can imagine work around helping people manage payrolls as well that we believe is complementary.

The goal should be for Twitter to return back to the 2018 period where ad revenue growth easily surpassed user growth while developing other revenues streams. The company spent the last quarter rebuilding their ad server which should lead to better results for the ad side of the business. Twitter has historically underperformed in this category so investors shouldn't just assume the new server leads to better revenue results.

Based on 2015 revenues of $2.2 billion and 93 million mDAUs, Twitter averaged $23.66 in ARPU for the year. A similar ARPU in 2020 with the 186 million mDAUs would lead to revenues of $4.4 billion. Only 15% ARPU growth over the five year period would lead to 2020 revenues topping $5 billion versus a analyst target of revenues barely topping $3 billion this year.

A path to 250 million mDAUs in a few years and ARPU of $30 would generate revenues of $7.5 billion. This number is before any potential for a revenue boost from subscription revenues.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Twitter has substantial upside from consistent user growth as the social media site moves toward a more durable revenue model. The combination of improving ad revenues along with a subscription stream will no doubt attract investors willing to pay far higher valuations for a stock with a an enterprise value of only ~$23 billion with the stock price at $40.

