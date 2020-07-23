EMEA/APAC regions seem to have the most potential, though would require Netflix to pursue an aggressive growth strategy targeting content that can continue to attract new subs.

The growth in Netflix’s biggest market (UCAN) has slowed considerably, providing only 20% of the total subscriber growth, leaving widespread concerns over Netflix’s ability to grow.

Netflix has been continuing to grow its subscriber base at a rapid pace over the last few years, adding 25M to 30M subs every year in the last 2 years.

Netflix (NFLX) is a stock that definitely doesn't need an introduction. It has defied gravity with ~350% returns over the last five years and ~2800% returns over the last 10 years. Though after hitting highs of ~$575 on 13-July, the stock has correctly by roughly 13% and is trading close to $500. Even though there are some short term barriers (e.g., slow down in subscriber growth in the second half of the year), I believe Netflix could still be a long-term winner due to its formidable global brand and proven ability to execute. Having said all that, its ability to grow its subscribers over the next few years is the single most crucial factor in delivering on those promises. So let's take a deeper dive into how it may look like.

NFLX is one of the simplest businesses to understand. They make money by selling entertainment subscriptions (~99% of the revenue), so you just need to know two things - # of subscription (subs) and Average Revenue per User (ARPU), and voila you know their revenue. Their primary costs are content (original or licensed) plus Marketing, G&A, and Technology. They are practically present in every country (~190 countries), which is a testament to their scalability.

The growth in NFLX subscribers is the most crucial element that is going to drive NFLX top line and bottom line and hence its valuation. In 2019, NFLX had 153M average paying subscribers globally (average paying subscribers are different from the number of subscribers at the end of a year), and there is a wide range of estimates where it could be in the next five years.

So let's start with understanding how the number of subs has performed over the last few years. They have grown at a clip of 25% annually, as showed in the chart below, from an average of 63M in 2015 to 153M in 2019 (average paid membership for each year). Though it's important to note that the growth has slowed from a 28% (2015 to 2016) to 23% (2018 to 2019).

You would notice that NFLX is growing its subscribers at an annual rate of 25M-30M subs each year. So one option is to assume that NFLX may continue to grow its subs at the same pace and may have 275M to 300M subscribers by 2024. But is that realistic? Especially considering that UCAN (the United States and Canada) market is mature and may not support the same level of growth as in the past.

Total Addressable Market (TAM) by Region

So we may have to take a deeper dive into each of its regions. NFLX breaks down its financial information between the following four geographies - UCAN (the United States and Canada) ~67M subs, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) ~45M subs, LATAM (Latin America) ~28M subs and APAC (Asia Pacific) ~13M subs. (Note: all these numbers are based on the 2019 annual report, and I am not going to use any of the 2020 numbers for my analysis, as the COVID distortion has made this year's number completely meaningless for long term forecasts)

Let's start by looking at the total population and TAM in each of these regions.

So overall it seems that NFLX has reached 26% of its TAM by 2019, though the penetration level differ widely between regions:

UCAN: ~74%

EMEA: ~ 22%

LATAM: ~46%

APAC: ~6%

So before I continue with my analysis, just wanted to show the assumptions behind my calculation of NFLX TAM.

So if we are settled on the TAM, it becomes slightly easier to analyze where NFLX could be in the next five years in terms of its subscriber base.

Netflix Subscriber Forecast

Considering the subscriber growth may differ widely between different regions with UCAN being the most mature market, the forecast needs to be done independently for each of the markets. I have taken two different scenarios for that - Realistic Growth and High Growth:

So overall, it seems that we are looking at anywhere between 275M-320M subs for NFLX in the next 5 years. Remember, I mentioned a range of 275M-300M at the start of the article. Though looking at the geographic breakdown gives me a bit more confidence that this growth is achievable.

There are three key points to note:

UCAN - I have kept the growth rate the same in both the scenarios considering NFLX would already be hitting 90% of its TAM by 2024. Ambitious but achievable. LATAM - LATAM is the second most saturated market after UCAN. NFLX can grow from its current subscriber base of 28M to somewhere between 42M and 48M, but the bulk of the growth needs to come from somewhere else. EMEA and APAC - These two regions hold the most potential for NFLX in terms of subscriber growth. The forecast shows that by 2024 EMEA could become its largest market and still hitting only 46-59% in terms of penetration. While APAC can solidify its position as the third-largest market with less than 1/3rd penetration. Any growth after 2024 would also need to come from these two regions.

Also, certain markets may hold less potential than what people may think. A case in point is India, in which only a small population works in the organized sector (my estimates are 27.5M) - primary target segment. And considering the household size, and no dearth of local competitors and content may mean the total potential size is only 10-20M. Though Asia has other great opportunities in terms of Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, and others.

Valuation

Based on my back of the envelope calculation, a subscriber count of 275-320M can support the share price of $594-$847 in five years, assuming an exit PE multiple of 30. So at the higher end, you are looking at roughly 11% IRR over the next five years.

Here are the details of the calculation - A subscriber count of 275-320M could lead to the revenue of $40-$46B in the next five years, assuming ARPU of $12. Deducting NFLX Admin costs (Marketing, T&D, G&A) of ~24% (assuming a slight drop from current 26% total admin costs) and interest costs (~2%, in line with current interest costs), we are looking at $29.3-$34.1B. Assuming NFLX content costs @ ~18B (~50% more than current content costs), this would lead to an EBIT of $11.3-$16.1B. Adjusting for Taxes (~21%), we are looking at $8.9-12.7B in Net Profit. If NFLX maintains its current share count of 450M, it translates into an EPS of $19.8 to $28.2.

Final Thoughts

Let's just quickly look at how the net adds look for both the Realistic and High Growth scenario YoY.

The high growth scenario definitely looks ambitious but not unachievable, especially considering the growth in the middle class in developing countries that may serve as another tailwind in growing the overall subs for NFLX.

Though NFLX will have to play its card right (read content and limited increase in ARPU) especially in EMEA and APAC. As together, these two markets need to provide 90M-130M subscribers over the next five years, contributing 75-80% of the total sub growth. Exciting, isn't it?

So the argument is simple. You should only invest in NFLX if you truly believe that APAC and EMEA can deliver the strong subscriber growth required to drive NFLX's revenue and support its continued investment in original content. If you don't think these two regions have that potential, it's better to stay away from the stock.

As I mentioned at the start of the article that even though there are some short term headwinds, I believe Netflix could still be a long-term winner due to its formidable global brand and proven ability to execute. This belief has led me to start a small position in the stock, and I will be adding at any dips.

