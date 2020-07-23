Corona Presents A Services Opportunity For Networking Companies

Cisco and other networking companies have been trying to move into the services business, but this as been slower than expected.

These "Corona world" needs are creating a new market for systems that can monitor people's locations indoors, where GPS is not available, using indoor location technologies.

In the new Corona virus reality, sites will need to ensure that visitors and employees maintain social distancing, and to trace contacts with people later found to be infected.

A new market is emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic for systems that enforce social distancing regulations and trace who was in contact with people later found to be infected. These systems will be needed by sites open to the public, such as malls, stores, airports, hospitals and museums, as well as private sites such as offices and factories.

The challenge in building such systems is that GPS, commonly used for location awareness, only works outside and not indoors. Technologies for location awareness indoors, called Indoor Location Technologies, have been around for years, but have struggled to reach market. The new market for social distancing and contact tracing solutions presents a huge opportunity for indoor location.

There are currently over 25 solutions on the market for social distancing and contact tracing, with more announced each day. These solutions work in a number of different ways. Some solutions monitor people's locations by their smartphones, while some require that visitors wear a tag or bracelet to enable the monitoring to work. Some solutions require that infrastructure be deployed around the site to be monitored, to enable better monitoring of people in the site, while some do not require such infrastructure.

Networking companies are in a particularly strong position to enter this market, based on their control of the Wi-Fi access points installed at large sites world-wide. One company in a strong position to meet these market needs is Cisco (CSCO), one of the market leaders in the high end Wi-Fi networking market. Since their acquisition of July Systems in mid-2018 Cisco has been moving strongly into providing location services on top of their networks. Their DNA Spaces solution enables any Cisco Wi-Fi network to monitor and analyze the locations of all Wi-Fi enabled devices in the range of their networks.

While Cisco and other top networking companies will presumably always have the majority of their revenue coming from their flagship networking hardware, a move into software services is huge. First, software and data-related business areas provide recurring revenue and higher margins than are generally available in hardware sales. Second, it enables them to compete with other tech giants, including Google (GOOG) and Apple (AAPL), for a segment of the huge market for location data, where networking companies have a distinctive advantage. Third, additional revenue from software and data services may provide the make-or-break extra percentages of revenue that will enable them to beat their revenue predictions.

In response to the Corona pandemic, Cisco has been promoting the ability of their DNA Spaces system to monitor the clustering of devices and send notifications directly to devices that violate social distancing, as well as providing reports of contacts between specific devices, called contact tracing.

Darryl Sladden, Product Manager for Cisco's work in this area, told me that "There are many uses of location that have existed for years... but Covid-19 has shined a light on the importance of understanding your physical space." Cisco is focusing strongly on three Corona-related uses of location data: Location capacity counting, proximity reporting and mobile notification of location-specific pandemic policies.

Other networking companies are also moving into the business of location services and location data. Aruba, a subsidiary of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), has been moving into location services since Aruba acquired Meridian in 2013 and HPE acquired Aruba in 2015. Ruckus Wireless (RKUS) similarly acquired YFind in 2013. But the market for location services has been developing slower than expected.

If networking companies can successfully leverage their control of access points to get market traction in this new market of Corona-related location monitoring, all of their investment in the location area will pay off, opening them up to recurring revenue and higher margins provided by software and data businesses.

There are, however, other approaches to location monitoring taken by other companies, competing with the networking companies. For industrial sites, other technologies, such as ultra-wideband (UWB), can track locations of tags or bracelets much more accurately than Wi-Fi access points can track phones. For sites that do not have high-end Wi-Fi access points, other companies offer distancing and contact tracing based on mobile apps. There are many such segments, and over 25 companies competing in the social distancing and contact tracing market. But networking companies are unique in having a large existing customer base of installed access points.

Only time will tell how strongly the need will be for social distancing tracking and contact tracing systems. But if, as I believe, Corona concerns will be with us in the years to come, then this new market need can catapult the location business forward, and provide networking companies with the opportunity to transition into software and data businesses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.