How To Avoid Value Traps And Find Winning Value Stocks During The Pandemic

Analyze the stock's debt and lease liabilities, its operating margin trend, its payout ratio and its return on invested capital could lead to picking the winning value stocks.

However, blindly looking at valuations is dangerous as it could lead to purchasing value traps. In this article, I will give four factors value investors should analyze before purchasing.

Value stocks are getting increasingly interesting as they haven't been as cheap compared to growth stocks since the 2000 bubble.

We are currently living in a market of stocks where returns and valuations vary significantly, making it increasingly important to pick out the best stocks to reach strong returns.

As you can see below, value stocks are significantly lagging the performance of growth stocks (-16.3% for large-cap value vs. +9.8% for growth), primarily caused by the outperforming big tech stocks such as Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL). This value stocks' underperformance makes it increasingly interesting to include them in your portfolio.

Value stocks are stocks which are trading below their fundamentals (dividends, earnings). However, it's important to understand the risks of these low P/E and high dividend yield stocks as some are "value traps" which will keep lagging the market even when currently being priced cheaply. Ideally, you want to pick out the high quality value stocks at low prices. This article will discuss several factors that investors could analyze to buy such winning value stocks and avoid value traps.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

Look at debt, but also at lease liabilities

The first thing you should look at when finding a cheaply-valued stock is its indebtedness. In many cases, this low P/E is caused by high future payment obligations which could have negatives consequences for shareholders with the worst one being a bankruptcy filing.

The most important payment obligation is the debt which needs to be repaid. If the company is in financial trouble and can't pay its maturing debt with cash flows (for example because of a crisis), it will need to refinance this debt at higher interest rates which pressures earnings and/or raise equity capital which dilutes shareholders and potentially file for bankruptcy. Here are some rules to be prudent regarding indebted companies:

Only buy stocks with a leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA) smaller than 2.5x . This ratio gives a good view whether the company is able to pay debt with cash flows.

(net debt/EBITDA) . This ratio gives a good view whether the company is able to pay debt with cash flows. Don't buy stocks which are witnessing a combination of strongly declining free cash flows and high future debt obligations. Such companies could go bankrupt in the longer term if this trend continues.

One important thing that many investors overlook are the lease liabilities of a company. Lease liabilities, commonly used by retailers, are (just like debt) fixed obligations which need to be paid in future years. Instead of raising debt to buy real estate assets, some companies write a lease contract to be the temporary owner of real estate assets and then need to pay leases to the landlord. If cash flows slump during a crisis, a company with few liquidity could face problems to pay these lease liabilities, similar to debt. Yearly lease liabilities can be found in a note (usually note 8) under the financial statements in the SEC filings and a rule of thumb is that these liabilities should be <1x operating income.

Example: L Brands (LB), P/E ratio= 8.28

One could think that L Brands is a perfect stock to buy based on its low P/E ratio and strong brands "Victoria Secret" and "Bath & Body Works." However, when you dig deeper you find an overleveraged balance sheet with a leverage ratio of 2.59x.

(Source: L Brands' SEC filings; numbers in $ mln)

The most worrying thing is the combination of declining cash flows and high debt and lease obligations, which is troubling many other retailers like Nordstrom (JWN) and Macy's (M) as well. Free cash flow generation almost halved over the last five years (despite capex cuts), while debt maturities are likely to be higher than free cash flows over the coming three years. As such, the company could come into problems which could hurt shareholders significantly, especially if a second COVID-19 wave arrives soon.

(Source: Insider Opportunities' research based on SEC filings; numbers in $ mln; free cash flow are estimates starting in 2020; lease payments are included in free cash flows)

Look at the long-term operating margins trend

Many investors analyze the earnings per share ("EPS") or revenue growth in combination with the P/E ratio. The problem is that both metrics can be misleading: EPS can be influenced by share buybacks, acquisitions and accounting measures and revenue growth by acquisitions and discounts.

The metric I look at the most with value stocks is the operating margin (operating income/revenue) trend. This trend shows investors whether the company has a strong competitive position due to a strong brand name, cost efficiencies, technological advantages, human resource advantages.

When the operating margins of a firm are low and declining, the P/E ratio doesn't tell us a lot. A common mistake is believing that you buy an undervalued stock (for example at a P/E of 10), while you actually bought a value trap with deteriorating margins. For example, if margins halve the years thereafter, the P/E would become 20 and the stock looks expensive already.

Example: Tapestry (IBM); P/E ratio= 6.14

Tapestry is the owner of the luxury brands Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman and once was seen as a high-growth stock with a very strong margin of ~30%. However, over the years it needed to increase discounts heavily and engaged in bad acquisitions to drive up revenue. Consequently, operating margins halved to 15% in only six years. Yes, the stock is cheap, but it's for a reason: The company needs to cut prices to be able to keep selling its products, which is a strong indication for a weak competitive position. Margins could halve again to 7.5% soon, which could double the P/E ratio.

(Source: Insider Opportunities' research based on SEC filings; numbers in $ mln)

Other famous companies who face similar problems are Ford (F), Kohl's (KSS) and International Business Machines (IBM).

High dividend hunters: Look at dividend coverage with free cash flows

Another thing value investor oftentimes look out for is the dividend yield of a stock, which provides a fixed income stream. They search for a high yield combined with a low pay-out ratio based on the EPS.

However, I believe that the payout needs to be calculated based on free cash flows and not net income, because dividends are paid from cash flows and not from accounting earnings. If the annual dividend payments is higher than the free cash flow generation, the company will need to borrow money to be able to pay the dividends, which is something you should avoid.

Dividend hunters should look at companies with a payout ratio (dividend/free cash flow) of maximum 80%, combined with a free cash flow which is at least constant over time, decreasing the probability of a dividend cut significantly.

Example: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM): P/E ratio= 12.80

I need to admit it, the current 8% dividend yield of oil company Exxon Mobil looks very attempting. However, it's very important for value investors to understand that Exxon on average pays out more dividends than the cash flow it generates. Consequently, long-term debt increased by more than $18 bln over the past six years to be able to keep paying these dividends. This is not a healthy way of shareholder value generation and a cut is very likely as I have written in a recent article.

(Source: Insider Opportunities' research based on SEC filings; numbers in $ mln)

Funding dividends by borrowing debt is common in many stocks like General Electric (GE), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), Coty (COTY), Kraft Heinz (KHC) Ford... Generally, the high dividend is interesting in the short term, but it doesn't work out in the long term at all. Avoid such value traps.

Growth-value investors: Look at ROIC

Lastly, I want to quickly discuss the return on invested capital ("ROIC") which also is a very important metric to take into account.

The ROIC (operating income/invested capital) tells us something about how well the management team is investing money in new growth projects. If this is high, the firm is able to generate a lot of shareholder value with few invested cash. Ideally, it should be above 10%, indicating that each $10 invested generates operating income of $1.

Purchasing a stock with a ROIC which is lower than its cost of capital indicates that the stock will destroy shareholder value with each dollar that is invested. As such, these companies aren't good long-term investments (unless they are able to turn this around by finding new profitable investment projects).

For more information on the ROIC, you can read my recent article about this.

A winning value stock idea

One of the value stocks which got picked at Insider Opportunities is Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), after director Hudson purchased shares at May 1. IPG is one of the oldest ad agency companies worldwide.

IPG is trading at a P/E ratio of 10.94 and is a high-quality stock which we believe will perform well over the coming years:

A leverage ratio of 1.4 and strong cash flow generation, indicating few liquidity risks.

Operating margin grew consistently from 5.66% in 2009 to 12.91% in 2019, indicating that the company is very cost-efficient and has a strong competitive position (based on its superior human resources).

Its dividend is yielding 6% and is only 27.3% of its 2019 free cash flow (which got positively influenced by some working capital changes), indicating that it should be able to keep this dividend stable even during the current crisis.

Its return on invested capital is 15.59%, indicating that the company generates a lot of shareholder value with its new investments.

Conclusion

A common mistake made by value investors is preferring a low valuation above high quality. In my opinion (and I'm a value investor), it should always be the other way around. Value traps can be detected by analyzing the balance sheet, the operating margin trend, the ROIC and the dividend payout ratio. Avoiding such value traps, particularly during the current crisis, should be a value investor's primary concern.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.