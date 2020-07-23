The Rally Is Dying But Not Dead Yet (Technically Speaking For 7/23)

Another iconic retailer has filed for bankruptcy (emphasis added):

The owner of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, which just a few years ago was one of the country’s largest clothing retailers for women and girls, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, after declining sales and high debt were exacerbated by store closures mandated by coronavirus lockdowns.

This furthers a key trend in the industry:

The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on retailers, especially apparel sellers and other mall-based chains that might have otherwise stayed afloat, perhaps even for a short period, without turning to bankruptcy court. Ascena, based in Mahwah, N.J., is at least the ninth prominent retailer to file for bankruptcy since early May, right on the heels of Brooks Brothers and Sur La Table on Wednesday, and in the wake of J. Crew, Neiman Marcus Group, J.C. Penney, Lucky Brand, Stage Stores and GNC.

This situation started and continues due to the competition between online and brick and mortar retailers. Finally, remember that Chapter 11 is not the end but instead a reorganization of a going concern. The process provides the filing company with a wide range of options to change its business. Here is a link to a primer on the Chapter 11 process from the Bankruptcy Court.

The federal eviction moratorium ends on Friday (emphasis added):

A federal moratorium that has protected millions of renters from eviction since late March expires Friday, leaving millions of people at risk even as the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

Expect a "wave of evictions" (emphasis added):

The four-month pause that has protected millions of Americans from eviction cases is set to expire at the end of this week. But that hasn’t stopped landlords across the country from trying to get a head start forcing renters out.

This could get ugly very quickly.

Initial unemployment claims are still over 1,000,000 on a weekly basis (emphasis added):

In the week ending July 18, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claimswas 1,416,000, an increase of 109,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 7,000 from 1,300,000 to 1,307,000. The 4-week moving average was 1,360,250, a decrease of 16,500 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 1,750 from 1,375,000 to 1,376,750

Here's a chart of the data from the FRED system: The 1-week numbers are in blue while the 4-week moving average is in red. Both have been over 1,000,000 since March 28th. This is a very bad sign for the labor market.

Let's look at today's performance tables:

This is not the day the markets needed after breaking through resistance earlier this week. In fact, it's the exact opposite of what the bulls wanted. The long-end of the treasury market rose while the larger-cap indexes were lower. The losses aren't terrible but they come at a technically inopportune time -- when the market was trying to continue its break-out. Three of the largest sector components for the SPY -- technology, communication services, and consumer discretionary -- were the top three losers for the day. Meanwhile, two defensive sectors -- consumer staples and utilities -- led the market higher.

Let's start with today's chart:

The SPY was right below yesterday's closing price through the noon hour. Then, prices started to drift lower on news that the budget deal was on shaky grounds. Prices hit their lows for the day a bit after 2 and then consolidated losses.

Now, the break-out is on shakier ground. The SPY has fallen back to the lower 320s, which have given the index so much trouble for the last 30 days.

But it's not all bad: Micro-caps are still above key levels, as are ... ... small-caps, and ... ... mid-caps.

Remember the macro-backdrop: the markets have rallied from a virus-induced sell-off. While the economy has "turned the corner," it certainly isn't out of the woods. Cases are rising, the labor market is in terrible shape, and now a second stimulus package is in jeopardy. It may simply be that traders think the market have advanced enough for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.