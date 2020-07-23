Comerica's assorted headwinds could make near-term outperformance harder, but the shares are undervalued on a long-term basis and likely more sensitive to Street sentiment on the economy.

Criticized loan balances are rising quickly, but loan performance outside of energy seems to be holding up and Comerica's reserve position isn't bad relative to peers or capital.

While I thought that Comerica (CMA), like many banks, was undervalued on a long-term basis after first quarter earnings, I also thought that the bank had almost all of the wrong attributes for the current environment and wasn't a great near-term outperformance option. Since then the shares have in fact done a little better than I'd expected, and a little better than the peer group, as some of the more dire bear-case economic scenarios have moved off the table.

Even with that outperformance, though, there are some significant headwinds for Comerica. The bank's high asset sensitivity is problematic, the fee-generating business isn't particularly large or independent of core banking trends, and criticized loan balances are accelerating. Capital levels are still good, though, and Comerica may be able to avoid a dividend cut. I'm still concerned about the short-term relative outperformance prospects, but I think Comerica is undervalued pretty meaningfully if management can get ROEs back up to the high single-digits on a long-term average basis.

A Provisioning-Driven Beat In Q2

Relative to sell-side expectations, Comerica had fewer deviations than most of its peer banks on the various income statement line items. That said, it wasn't an especially impressive quarter, with only a modest revenue beat, a modest operating leverage beat, and a small beat at the pre-provision line that was then magnified by lower than expected provisioning expenses. Then again, it's better than a series of misses, right?

Revenue was about 2% better than expected, but still quite weak, with a 16% yoy and 5% qoq decline that was among the weaker results I've seen so far. Comerica's asset sensitivity (particularly its variable-rate lending portfolio) crushed net interest income, leading to a 22% yoy and 8% qoq decline that was at least about 2% better than feared. Net interest margin declined 117bp yoy and 56bp qoq, one of the weakest results, but not all unexpectedly so, as NIM was only 7bp worse than expected. Although loan growth disappointed (another common theme this quarter), average earning assets still grew 13% qoq.

Fee income fell 2% yoy and rose 1% qoq on a core basis, beating expectations by about 3%. Card fees were a big help, rising 5% yoy and 15% qoq, but management expects that to decline in the next quarter.

Operating expenses rose 3% yoy and 2% qoq on a core basis. In efficiency ratio terms (so, taking into account the better level of revenue), Comerica beat by 40bp - again, better than a miss, but not very strong on a comparative basis. Pre-provision profits plunged 35% yoy and 15% qoq, coming in about 3% better than expected (or a roughly $0.05/share beat). Tangible book value per share was flat sequentially, and the CET1 ratio came in at 10.56% (up 104bp qoq).

The Credit Picture Is Messy

Comerica took a far lower provision this quarter (down 66% qoq), coming in about $80M lower than the Street expected, and that made a major contribution to the operating earnings number. Comerica added about $91 million to reserves, boosting its loan coverage to 2.15% excluding PPP loans. At around 46% of the Fed's severely adverse estimate, Comerica is provisioned about on par with its peer group. Still, I wouldn't say everything is fine on the credit side.

Non-performing loans rose 14% qoq, but criticized loans rose 38%, rising to 6% of the loan book. Within that, criticized energy loan balances rose 71% (to 40% of the book). Middle-market, auto, and leveraged loan portfolios also saw significant increases in criticized loans, rising to 14%, 21%, and 18% of those balances, respectively.

Still, it remains to be seen the extent to which Comerica's loan book is worse than average or the extent to which management is being proactive (if not conservative) in marking problem loans. The non-performing asset ratio has stayed stable-ish (rising 8bp yoy and 6bp qoq to 0.52%), and the charge-off ratio was 0.37% - up from 0.26% a year ago but down from 0.68% in the first quarter, and ex-energy, it would have been 0.04%. Non-performing energy loans are rising (up 57% qoq), but some of those could regain performing status, and of the 21% of criticized auto loans, only $1M (out of a $1.5B book) is non-accrual.

I think Comerica could have a few more quarters of $100M-plus provision expense given the rise in criticized loans, but I no longer think that the charge-off ratio is likely to hit 2%, and I think the risk of a dividend cut is lower now.

The Outlook

Comerica's asset sensitivity is a challenge, and I think Comerica may be looking at a net interest margin stubbornly stuck in the mid-2% range for several years. With loan demand likely to be pressured for a little while, that's going to make net interest income growth even harder, and I think management will be under even more pressure to reduce expenses and drive operating leverage.

I see a sort of "stair-step" recovery for Comerica, with 2020 earnings down sharply from 2019, but stepping up in 2021 and then again 2023 with low single-digit to mid-single-digit core earnings growth after that. Obviously, a great deal depends upon the future shape of the yield curve, as well as the actual loan loss experience over the next couple of years.

The Bottom Line

If my long-term core earnings assumptions are accurate (I'm looking for Comerica to regain a double-digit ROE in 2023, with a long-term average in the high single-digits), I believe Comerica could be worth closer to $50 over the long term. There are significant near-term challenges, though, and I don't expect that $50 opportunity to come into play any time soon. As I said, Comerica still has a lot of structural issues in this current environment (asset sensitivity, et al) and a lot of concerns remain in play regarding the loan book and credit outlook. With that, there is outsized potential here, but also outsized risk that investors need to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.