Investors looking to add a quality utility to their portfolio should consider the lower risk profile of the preferred series from Alliant Energy.

I recently started a new SA series reviewing companies I consider the Best of the Best Utilities, with the first installment covering MGE Energy (MGEE). The premise is the best utility companies have earned the best credit ratings from S&P, have produced a high rating for consistency in earnings and dividend growth, and operate in states with the best regulatory environments. Of the 51 utility companies reviewed, only seven made the list. Mid-cap multi-utility Alliant Energy (LNT) has an outstanding credit rating, has virtually all its business in states with high regulatory support, and has one of the highest ratings in the sector for quality of earnings stability according to CFRA.

Source: Ecowatch.com

Alliant Energy operates in three segments: Interstate Power and Light (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light (WPL) are the two major regulated utility subsidiaries. In addition, Alliant Energy Finance manages a portfolio of wholly-owned subsidiaries and other investments, such as a 16% equity stake in American Transmission, an upper Midwest privately held electric transmission firm. Interstate Power produces and distributes electricity and distributes natural gas in Iowa while Wisconsin Power provides the same services in parts of south and central Wisconsin. The map below outlines LNT's service territory. Overall, LNT services almost 1.4 million customers, 970,000 electric and 420,000 gas.

Source: June 2020 Investors Presentation

Alliant Energy has maintained an A- S&P credit rating, however, there are cracks beginning to show up in its rating. Last Dec., Moody's lowered the parent holding company debt to Baa3 from Baa2, maintained IPL at Baa1, and lowered WPL from A2 to A3, but upped the company's outlook to stable from negative. From the December 2019 Moody's review:

Alliant and WPL are exhibiting weaker financial profiles over the next few years because high capital expenditures will primarily be financed with debt. IPL's capital spending will decline going forward and thanks to credit supportive regulatory developments in Iowa, key financial credit ratios will improve to the high-teens range. The downgrade of Alliant's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the corporate finance policies being employed to finance capital expenditures will continue to be overly biased towards debt. As a result, Alliant's consolidated ratio of cash flow from operations pre-WC (CFO pre-WC) to debt is projected to remain in the mid-teens range for a sustained period. The downgrade also considers the execution risk associated with the company's sizeable capital expenditure program, particularly at WPL, as well as the structural subordination of parent level debt (about 20% of consolidated debt) relative to the subsidiaries' existing debt.

However, in a late November 2019 review by S&P Global Ratings, Alliant Energy maintained its A- rating, and the outlook was upgraded from negative to stable. The outlook was lowered in Dec 2018. From their report:

Alliant's recent equity offering was expected to raise approximately $195.7 million, in addition to an overallotment option with underwriter Barclays Capital Inc. "We expect the company will use proceeds for capital spending, working capital, and to reduce debt. We believe this will result in improving financial measures that are consistently above our downgrade threshold of adjusted [FFO] to debt of 15%," S&P Global Ratings said. The stable outlook reflects an expectation that the company's financial metrics will remain strong in the coming years and that the ratio of funds from operations, or FFO, to debt will remain in the range of 16% to 18% through 2022.

For the time being, we will rely on S&P Global Ratings, but investors may want to keep a close eye on either an upgrade by Moody's or a downgrade by S&P.

Alliant Energy operates in Iowa and Wisconsin, both rated as above-average for regulatory support by S&P consulting firm Regulatory Research Associates (RRA). Wisconsin is only one of three states with the highest State Commission Ratings with Iowa being rated the next step down but still within the above-average category. There is no other multi-state utility whose entire geography lies within the highest RRA categories. The advantage of operating in these states does not go unnoticed by analysts.

For example, the Morningstar article from Nov 2019 titled The Renewable Future Utilities: Winners and Losers as the U.S. Goes Green is typical of Alliant Energy reviews:

Alliant benefits from operating in what we consider two of the most favorable regulatory jurisdictions. To maintain earned returns near allowed returns during this period of high investment, management has reduced regulatory lag risk by working with regulators on unique rate structures. These include a new transmission cost rider in Iowa, new fuel-cost recovery rules in Wisconsin that limit its exposure to volatile fuel costs, and an objective to keep operating costs flat for the near term. Recent rate case outcomes highlight the very constructive regulatory environments in Wisconsin and Iowa.

Stock research firm CFRA rates Alliant Energy as A- for 10-yr consistency in earnings and dividend growth. The majority of utility firms have earned a B+ or average. Helping LNT's rating is its dividend profile. According to SA dividend data, management has paid dividends since 1946, raised their distributions annually since 2004, has a 5-yr dividend growth rate of 6.8%, and has a payout ratio of 63%. With earnings growth estimates in the 6% to 7% range, dividend growth could slip a bit to around 5.5%. Investors could safely expect dividend growth to outweigh inflation over the next several years. At its current price of $52, LNT offers a forward dividend of $1.52 and forward yield of 2.9%.

Management has been aggressive in investing in wind and solar power. Lying in the wind tunnel of the Midwest, Iowa is ranked quite high in the amount of power generated from renewable energy. In 2019, ecowatch.com estimates 38% of all power generated in the state came from wind power. Alliant Energy is closing its coal-fueled power plants but still operates several facilities. Management plans to reduce their coal exposure to 23% of generating capacity by 2024, down from 44% in 2005. LNT paid $160 million to NextEra (NEE) to cancel the remaining 5 years in a power purchase agreement for a local nuclear plant, and NEE has announced it will close the Duane Arnold Energy Center at the end of the year. Management has announced it will retire 414 MW of coal capacity by the end of 2022, will add 1 GW of solar to its renewable portfolio by the end of 2023, and will complete 680 MW of additional wind capacity by the end of 2020. More information can be found in LNT's June 16 investors presentation.

Morningstar's "Bulls Say" and "Bears Say" recap of this mid-cap value utility offers a good summation of Alliant Energy's positives and negatives.

Bulls Say: Alliant's earnings growth prospects are robust, supported by generation projects that have regulatory support. Regulators in Iowa are embracing renewable energy, providing additional growth opportunities with favorable rate-making. The company operates in constructive Iowa and Wisconsin, supporting returns and capital projects. Bears Say: Alliant's aggressive investment plan increases regulatory risk. Should economic recovery slow in Alliant's major markets, Iowa and Wisconsin, customer and load growth could slow. As with all regulated utilities, rising interest rates will raise financing costs and could make the dividend less attractive for income investors.

Back long before my hair turned grey and prior to the advent of the internet for stock research, I made regular trips to my local library to review their hard copies of stock research. One favorite data point I used was a comparison of Value Lines' current vs. anticipated future PE ratios, with the goal being to locate stocks with expanding PE ratio expectations. While a bit overlooked, VL is expecting Alliant's PE ratio in their 2023 to 2025 period to fall from a current 20x to 16x, implying muted future stock appreciation. This is about the same as utility valuations between 2010 and 2015. I think this outlook is industry wide, and investors should be prepared for flat stock price-only returns over the next few years. For LNT, Value Line is expecting common stock annual total returns of 1% to 6% out to the 2023-2025 period, with increasing earnings and distributions offset by falling PE valuations.

In the recent restructuring of my personal portfolio exposure to fixed income away from a ladder of date-specific BulletShares bond ETFs to utility sector preferred stocks and due to its quality investment theme, Alliant Energy was high on my search list. Using my favorite fixed income research tool, quantumonline.com, I found LNT offers a preferred series that met my criteria of a traditional preferred issue, which is cumulative, fixed coupon, and perpetual, and the preferred is issued by LNT's subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light (IPLDP). The preferred issue is referred to as the 5.10% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, and the terms are outlined in the above quantumonline link. Over the past few months, I have been building a position in IPLDP, albeit priced a few pennies above the par value of $25 for a very acceptable yield of 5.05%, and the distribution is eligible for a preferential income tax rate of 15-20%, depending on the holder's tax bracket.

With the total return potential of the common and the preferred on about equal footing, investors looking to add a quality utility to their portfolio should consider the lower risk profile of the preferred series from Alliant Energy.

Author's Note: Below is the spreadsheet of the seven companies that qualify for inclusion in the Best of the Best Utilities. Over the next several weeks, I anticipate offering additional reviews of these utility stocks.

In addition, the states considered by RRA as being More Constructive/Above Average #2: Alabama, Virginia, and Wisconsin. States considered More Constructive/Above Average #3: Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Mississippi, and Pennsylvania.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPLDP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.