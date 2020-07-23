When A Market Gets Ornery, Heads Roll

Now and then when reading the financial news, I realize how incredibly out-of-step with right thinking I am. Take, for example, my recent article, "Replacing LIBOR's Magic." In that article, I suggest that there must be good reasons that LIBOR is so important than asking what those reasons are. I call the things that LIBOR does to make it so important LIBOR's "magic," contending that LIBOR, uniquely, tells us the market's belief about near-term credit risk in the United States.

But apparently, financial market regulators looking at the same chart see no evidence that LIBOR has something to tell us. In the words of NY Fed President John Williams, "If the pandemic has confirmed one thing about financial benchmarks, it's the resilience of robust reference rates like SOFR." Williams wants a lending index that tells us not what the market thinks, but what the Fed is telling the market to think.

To Williams, questioning the Fed's signal that market rates should line up at zero makes LIBOR and E$ futures ornery financial markets. Such behavior should be stamped out or at least discouraged.

The evidence

I think the paths of the two interest rates below, LBOR and SOFR, showed LIBOR's magic to be that it provides an index of the financial markets' credit concerns which ballooned in the early days of the crisis. I also believe that SOFR failed in this regard.

According to this version of reality, SOFR has two liabilities as an index of market sentiment. First, it is dominated by the Fed's policy actions. It tells us everything about the Fed's current intentions and nothing about the market's reaction to Fed intentions. Second, it is an overnight rate. Thus, SOFR never peers into the uncertain future as does LIBOR.

The behavior of LIBOR that raises the question, which interest rate tells us most about current credit conditions in the market for short-term private debt, is found in this chart from Fred.

But LIBOR has myriad problems. No doubt. For example, the bizarre reality that the futures version of LIBOR, CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) Eurodollar futures (E$), has become the world's largest futures market by volume, while the London wholesale dollar deposit market - a necessity for the survival of E$ - is melting away is the foremost problem confronted by unregulated short-term markets for private debt.

Do we need a Fed-independent forecast of credit risk?

What does economics have to say about LIBOR's separate role? In the idyllic world of Adam Smith, people toil to meet their selfish needs. Yet, thanks to the magic of the marketplace, the self-interested meet the needs of others without a plan to do so. The magic of the market is its ability to signal the collective desires and beliefs of the commonweal through prices such as LIBOR and to simultaneously guide self-interested entrepreneurs to fill collective needs. In the case of short-term money markets during COVID-19, rising LIBOR rates inspire lending in this risky environment, where zero SOFR discourages this same lending.

But what we understand in theory sometimes we doubt in practice. And it is the belief of financial regulators that LIBOR has become ornery. These doubters believe LIBOR has lost the magic Smith attributed to prices. Regulators look under every rock for evidence of LIBOR's false promise of valuable information. Exasperated by the bad publicity LIBOR has created and by E$ futures' stubborn survival, regulators are on a mission to destroy LIBOR.

Three ways of thinking about LIBOR

There are three schools of thought about the contribution of LIBOR to the health of financial markets.

Regulatory efficiency exceeds market efficiency. LIBOR is a failure. It is a kind of market disease that produces bad behavior. LIBOR is too important to be left to the whims of the trading public and particularly in the hands of large bank traders who, it seems, manipulated LIBOR - collectively increasing or reducing LIBOR's value in order to benefit their own profit and loss results. This is because LIBOR is a flawed market - too independent of the wishes of regulators. This view of LIBOR is dominant among the governmental regulators of financial markets.

In this view, LIBOR and E$ do not benefit financial market participants at all. In becoming the basis of the valuation of so many financial assets, LIBOR stole away a role only government agencies should have, setting a fair market price for credit. Indeed, the importance of LIBOR implies that regulators should restrict LIBOR behavior if not control it directly.

Macro or passive capitalism. LIBOR is going away. Faith in markets to determine a fair allocation of goods and services implies that this is a fleeting problem at worst. The thing to do about the disappearance of LIBOR is, well, nothing. Or at least the government should do nothing. If nothing is done - or even if the government intervenes - the markets will find one, or several, replacements for LIBOR by spontaneous corporeal generation. Need will foster creation.

Micro or active capitalism. In this way of looking at LIBOR, E$ and LIBOR are serving a valuable purpose, else they would not be so important. Since the survival of both is untenable in their current form since it is impossible to trade a futures contract without a reliable market-based liquid spot market to provide the futures market with a target valuation on the futures' delivery day - it seems productive to ask what function LIBOR serves.

Then, it follows that LIBOR's replacement should base its potential success on meeting the same market functions currently met by LIBOR and E$. Unlike passive macro-capitalists, active micro-capitalists believe individuals and groups should take the initiative, finding a long-term answer to the question of LIBOR's market failure.

This approach stems from a lack of faith in a spontaneous corporeal generation. It asks what LIBOR functions are not assumable by SOFR and how market forces could be focused around a single instrument that meets the gap left by LIBOR's demise.

The regulators' mandate

Since the Financial Crisis, it is no longer tenable to ignore the concerns of financial regulators for market failures. The massive failures of both financial institutions and financial markets during that crisis give regulators a permanent seat at the table governing financial market structure. And regulators have been forthcoming about their minimum standards for a LIBOR replacement index. To paraphrase the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), the logical source of regulatory requirements for a LIBOR replacement:

An index of the significance of LIBOR should have:

A responsible accountable administrator for index determination.

An administrator without self-interest in the index value.

Administrator authority to control the process of index determination.

Index quality: An index that reflects conditions of market supply and demand in a liquid market.

Index transparency.

Periodic review of the index methodology.

The rising sun of market regulation following the twin economic disasters - the Financial Crisis and COVID-19 - have put regulators in the catbird seat. There will be a market index that meets the IOSCO mandate. Moreover, that index will be the Fed-computed and managed the SOFR rate.

What the market wants

A glance at the regulators' index mandates betrays that Adam Smith would be ill at ease with them. Smith's invisible hand does not perform its function shackled. The SOFR expression of market opinion is fettered by regulatory mandate. And powerful market forces will not be entirely silenced this way.

But at a minimum, the regulatory bill for sins of the past is coming due. There will be no government blessing of unfettered market indexes. Furthermore, quasi-governmental financial institutions will be, ultimately, expected to use regulator vetted SOFR in choosing indexes. Thus, secondary market instruments such as agency mortgage-backed securities and student loan-backed securities will, without a doubt, be SOFR indexed. And most likely, consumer debt-based instruments such as credit card receivable-backed debt will drift into the SOFR camp as well.

What of wholesale money market yields?

Two conclusions emerge from the logic above. First, most untraded consumer debt will be priced using a SOFR index. Second, the financial outcasts, free-wheeling money markets, are adrift with no federal sponsor. And thus, they are likely to suffer during the LIBOR replacement process.

This brings the financial world to a unique situation. Because financial futures never exploited the huge potential opportunity presented by the fundamental difference between financial futures and commodity futures - the opportunity to design a spot market consistent with an existing successful financial futures market - E$ futures face a crisis. LIBOR's death implies the death of E$.

Even the stubborn resistance of Intercontinental Exchange's (ICE) index estimator, ICE Benchmark Administration (IBA) to abandoning LIBOR has ended. The IBA in association with Tradeweb (TW), has reached the inevitable decision to offer an alternative to LIBOR, based on the US Treasury yield curve. This product is unique among alternatives to LIBOR in that it is based on forward-looking short-term rates, like LIBOR. Its shortcoming is that it has no credit risk premium embedded in its value. Moreover, the financial marketplace has already rejected short-term Treasuries as a basis for corporate debt index estimation. The Treasury bill futures contract, once the most successful of CME's short-term interest rate futures, has been delisted by the exchange due to user lack of interest.

Ultimately the E$ futures contract's death will reduce CME revenues substantially if the CME, or a competitor, cannot find a short-term money market rate including a credit risk premium to replace LIBOR.

