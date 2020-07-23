Shares look cheap, probably are cheap, yet cheapness alone is not enough of an argument.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) might have somewhat surprised the market as it reported a deal mid July. The company is spending $925 million to acquire SD-WAN business Silver Peak, to be combined with its Aruba business. Being truly a bolt-on deal, albeit one with a strategic nature, the deal is not going to change the story of secular revenue declines, making that shares probably remain cheap for some time to come.

A Look At Deal Terms

HPE has reached a deal to acquire Silver Peak in a $925 million deal in order to get a strong foothold in Software-Defined Wide Area Networks, as the company hopes that combination with Aruba gives it a greater presence in this rapidly growing segment.

The timing is not just interesting because we are still very much in the COVID-19 crisis, it furthermore provides a solution for issues resulting from this outbreak. These solutions empower more work from home, enabling remote workforce and transform businesses which have to make these changes in a rapid fashion. The combination of more remote working, more applications and usage of cloud is perfect for this market, expected to grow 20% per year in the coming years.

While the strategic rationale has been explained well by HPE executives, few financial details have been announced in the press release, other than that the deal should have a neutral impact to 2022's non-GAAP earnings. Fortunately, the deal presentation provided a bit more information. The company reported trailing sales of $132 million, translating into 7 times sales multiple although 50% revenue growth is quite compelling on top of the strategic rationale.

Shares of HPE hardly reacted to the deal, being an indication that investors find the deal reasonable, although the relatively small size in relation to all of HPE makes it hard to disentangle a real reaction of course.

Updating, Or Establishing A Thesis

It was September 2016 when I last looked at the potential for HPE with many developments taking place at the time of course. The company was spun off from former parent HP (HPQ) which in essence remained the surviving entity.

Besides the spin-off there were many developments taking place including transactions with CSC and Micro Focus as the situation had been highly complex, yet I was a bit optimistic on the shares, a thesis which did not really turn out, although the single share price performance has been too simple to watch, with investors being given stakes in other companies as well.

For 2017, the company posted sales of $50 billion on which it reported adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share. Yet, given the deal with, among others, CSC and Micro Focus, the company would become lot smaller with 2018 revenues up 7% to $30.9 billion, adjusted for divestments of course as adjusted earnings came in at $1.56 per share.

For 2019 sales came in at $29.1 billion, down 6% on the year. Adjusted earnings improved to $1.77 per share, although it should be said that GAAP earnings have been trending far lower for years due to transformation costs and acquisition costs among others.

Nonetheless, shares ended 2019 around $15 per share, resulting in a mere 8 times multiples (based on non-GAAP numbers) as the growth profile is of course challenging and GAAP multiples are quite a bit higher. The balance sheet is quite resilient with net cash seen around $4.7 billion. This is defined as cash, equivalents, equity investments, financing receivables, minus debt. On that metric, net cash of around $3.50 per share is quite solid, resulting in very low expectations. This is conformed with just 1.32 billion shares outstanding, which translates into an equity value of $20 billion and that is before taking into account the strong net cash position of course.

While the company guided for 2020 earnings to improve to $1.78-$1.94 per share on an adjusted basis, investors had to brace themselves again for far lower GAAP earnings, seen at $1.01-$1.17 per share, resulting from amortization charges and transformation expenses.

COVID-19

Since the start of the year, shares had fallen from $15 to levels around $7.50 amidst the height of the COVID-19 crisis as shares have seen a relatively modest rebound to levels just below $10 per share at the moment. At this moment, the equity value stands only at $13 billion and given my definition of net cash (although that assumes $12.5 billion in financing receivables to be treated as cash holdings) valuations are very modest.

In March, the first quarter results were a bit on the soft side with first quarter revenues down 8%, in part driven by supply and capacity constraints. The second quarter results were released towards the end of May, for the period ending at the end of April. Sales fell 16% to $6.0 billion which is no surprise of course. The company managed to report adjusted earnings of $0.22 per share, down twenty cents from the year before, although a big loss appeared following goodwill charges.

With a current equity value of around $13 billion, and the same definition of net cash still revealing about a $4.6 billion net cash position, expectations remain very low, yet sales continue to fall and adjusted margins are simply very low.

What Now?

With the near billion purchase of Silver Lake, the company is maintaining balance sheet integrity yet the $132 million revenue contribution only adds around 0.5% to pro-forma revenues. Even as organic sales growth is seen around 50%, the overall impact on the organic growth is seen at just 0.2-0.3%, not making enough of a dent to change the growth profile, or halt the decline in sales.

The simple fact is that HPE remains a story of gradual declines and while the reported adjusted earnings make shares look very cheap, the cheapness is not so obvious if we account for some structural cash charges which are ignored in these numbers but of course show up in the GAAP earnings. While the valuation at $10 is very cheap with net cash around $3 per share, that net cash position assumes full conversion of financing receivables which given the business model is not going to happen, and thus the company will pay net interest on its gross debt load and in the meantime run some risks on the receivable book, certainly in a bad economic environment.

Therefore, shares look very cheap and while the deal makes sense from a strategic point of view, it will not move the needle in a big way. As the market tells long-term investors, the cheapness makes shares look compelling, yet as HPE continues to make transformation and restructuring efforts, it does not translate into revenue growth, let alone sustainable revenue growth, as this triggers continued restructuring charges.

Hence, shares look cheap, are probably cheap, and will likely remain cheap for a while. While a current 5% dividend yield looks solid and is probably safe for some time to come, I would like to be cautious at these levels, yet fail to see imminent appeal or drivers to initiate a long position.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.