I don't want to push the similarities with banks like First Republic (FRC) or Silicon Valley Bank (SVB Financial (SIVB)) too far, but like those other banks, Signature Bank's (SBNY) more specialized banking focus continues to serve the company well. With that, I expect this bank to continue generating above-average pre-provision profit growth through the downturn and into the recovery. It's been a little while since I've updated my thoughts on this bank, but although the shares are down from the time of my last write-up, they've still outperformed the broader peer group by about 10% to 15%, so I don't feel quite as bad about the positive recommendation, even though banks in general have fared poorly next to the S&P 500, let alone NASDAQ. I still expect high single-digit core earnings growth from Signature Bank, and I still believe that supports a bullish stance, with the shares undervalued below $130 to $140.

A Good PPOP Result Erased By Provisioning

Revenue rose 19% yoy and 10% qoq this quarter, beating expectations by about 2%. Net interest income rose 19% yoy and 11% qoq, beating by about 3%, as the bank saw minimal NIM erosion (up 3bp yoy and down 2bp qoq; down 2bp yoy and qoq on a core basis) and strong growth in earning assets (up 12% qoq). Fee income isn't a particularly significant part of the mix (around 3% of revenue), so the double-digit miss relative to sell-side estimates is pretty trivial.

Operating expenses rose 15% yoy and almost 6% qoq, as Signature continues to invest in growing the business through this downturn. Even so, on an efficiency ratio basis, Signature beat expectations by almost a point and the sub-40% efficiency ratio puts the bank in relatively rare company. Pre-provision profits rose 24% yoy and almost 14% qoq, modestly beating expectations (by about 4%, or $0.16/share).

That PPOP beat (as well as a lower tax rate) was counterbalanced by a significantly higher than expected provision expense. Signature increased its provisioning by 39% from the first quarter, leading to a basically in-line operating result. Tangible book value per share rose 2% qoq.

Credit Really Not Much Of A Concern So Far

While there hasn't been as much angst around the reserving decisions of Signature as, say, Citizens (CFG) or Comerica (CMA), that doesn't mean Signature is immune to those concerns. Indeed, that provisioning expense wiped away the quarter's PPOP beat, and provisioning expense over the last two quarters has been several multiples higher than the median level over the past decade. Even with Signature's lumpy track record of provisioning (including large one-time provisions for bad cab medallion loans), the last two quarters' provisioning expense has been more than 3x and 4x the quarterly average of the past decade.

Signature added almost $90M to reserves this quarter, bringing its coverage to just under 1% of loans. While that's quite low compared to most of the regional and super-regional banks, Signature's historical loss experiences are far below those banks. Along those lines, charge-offs remain very low (0.04% this quarter), non-accrual loans fell more than 20% qoq, and non-performing loans are just 0.1% of assets.

Management indicated that of those loans that were given three-month deferrals that came due through July 15, 60% resumed payment status, with about 80% of the multifamily portfolio current. I can't say that Signature is completely out of the woods yet, particularly not with some stimulus efforts now expiring, but I do think the economic outlook would have to deteriorate pretty significantly from here to create real credit headaches for Signature.

Building The Business

As I said, Signature continues to invest in business growth during this downturn. Management hired away 12 banking teams in the first quarter of the year and continues to open offices in California. Likewise, management continues to drive a shift in its business mix. End-of-period loans rose 11% qoq, but multifamily loan growth was just over 2% and CRE loan growth was below 1%, while C&I lending was up close to 14%.

Signature has been actively building up its specialty C&I lending efforts, led in large part by competitive hire-aways from other banks. Expansion into areas like capital call lending and bridge loans for private equity and VCs has gotten plenty of attention, but it's not the only area of growth, as Signature has also been growing lending in specialty finance verticals in areas like manufacturing and hospitality.

The Outlook

I do expect 2020 to be a down year relative to 2019, and I'm not ignoring the risk of greater credit losses, but I expect Signature to return to growth in 2021 and generate attractively long-term core earnings growth in the high single-digits. Not only has Signature targeted some attractive growth opportunities where there are ample opportunities to take share among under-served customers that don't get the same level of attention from larger super-regional/national lenders, management has also shown that it can shift the business as circumstances require.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted core earnings and a nearer-term ROTCE-driven P/TBV approach, I believe Signature should trade above $130. Investors can be fickle towards banks in general and mid-cap banks in particular, but I believe as the economy bottoms out and then recovers, Signature will eventually regain some of its former multiple and re-rate higher on improving earnings, driving better share price performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.