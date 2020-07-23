When the rest of the stock market approaches fresh highs, it's good to find high-quality stocks trading at much more de-risked multiples.

American Express (AXP) is moments away from reporting its second quarter results. The period has proven to be very challenging in the financial services space, judging by the performance of large US-based banks and consumer finance companies like Capital One (COF). For this reason, I would not expect American Express to wow investors with its July 24 earnings release either.

Analysts are projecting a sizable revenue decline of nearly 24% YOY. Estimated EPS of $0.02 would look pitiful against last year's $2.07, but the figure could even prove to be too optimistic. Other banks in the sector have been building up their credit reserves at a more aggressive pace than what had been expected before earnings season.

The good

American Express is not your typical credit card company. It is more a blend of Discover Financial Services (DFS), but with a better cardholder credit quality profile (see chart below), and a global payment processor like Visa (V) or Mastercard (MA).

For this reason, I expect to see some pockets of strength in the company's second quarter results, driven by the piece of the business that produces recurring-like revenues. More specifically, I expect to see net card fees rise YOY once again (11% of total revenues last period), as they did in 1Q20.

Supporting this revenue category are two main drivers. First, number of cards outstanding will likely remain stable and not be impacted by unfavorable macroeconomic forces. Second, Amex has managed to grow average fee per card at a very robust, double-digit pace recently. Should the same happen this time, the top line will benefit again.

The bad and the ugly

Despite some potential good news, I expect American Express' financial results to be overwhelmingly weak. Aside from resilience in card fees, I anticipate headwinds in discount revenues and net interest income.

Regarding the former, which also happens to represent the lion's share of American Express' total revenues, lower consumer activity should be the bearer of bad news. Bank of America (BAC) provided some insight last week, disclosing that credit card activity climbed from the gutter through 2Q20 -- but never came close to reaching pre-crisis levels. In the case of American Express, heavier exposure to travel and leisure merchants (30% of billed business in 2019) and smaller-sized companies should make matters even worse.

Lastly, I expect interest income to decline as a result of a lower and flatter interest rate environment. I will point out that American Express did an outstanding job last quarter at growing interest margin by 70 bps due to a combination of product mix and risk pricing. However, judging by how much yields have dropped across the sector in 2Q20, I do not think that American Express will be able to dodge the bullet as easily this time.

On the stock

From a short-term perspective, American Express does not seem like a safe bet ahead of earnings. Sure, it is all about beating market expectations, and they seem to be pretty de-risked already. But I would prefer not to place high-conviction wagers on a stock when the news are highly unlikely to be positive.

Regardless, I continue to appreciate AXP for the long-term prospects. The company's business model is much better diversified than those of other consumer finance companies, both geographically and in terms of revenue sources. Also, I like the above-average credit quality of American Express' loan book, a feature that is most important during times of economic distress.

Finally, it does not hurt that AXP currently trades about 30% below February's peak levels. When the rest of the stock market continues to stretch valuations as it approaches fresh highs, it's good to find high-quality stocks trading at much more de-risked multiples.

