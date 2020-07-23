I believe it is time to accumulate FCX long term on any weakness below $12.50. Production is about to increase substantially starting in 2021.

Copper production fell 1.2% to 767 million pounds, but gold production increased to 191K Oz from 160K Oz a year ago.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $3.054 billion, down 13.9% from the same quarter a year ago. Net income was $53 million or $0.03 per share.

Investment Thesis

The Phoenix-based Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), the world's largest publicly traded copper company, released its second-quarter results on July 23, 2020.

This article will analyze in detail the results and what to expect for the following third-quarter results.

The investment thesis for this major copper miner has not been straightforward this year, and it may continue to be unclear for the rest of 2020, especially with the uncertainty attached to the world economy suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the company has slowly recovered from a depressed copper price and should do better in 2021 when Grasberg underground ramp-up is ultimately completed and running full speed.

In the last presentation, the company indicated that underground ramp-up at Grasberg is advancing on schedule with a 46% increase in ore production rates from 1Q20.

Below is the production per mine and per metals that the company indicated in the first quarter of 2020.

One of the primary reasons against a long-term investment is that the company has stopped paying a dividend for the time being. On the other hand, one positive is that copper price is now projected to be more bullish in H2 2020, coupled with an increase in production expected.

Thus, the investing idea that I have indicated in the previous quarter has not changed much. I still consider FCX as a contrarian after copper-related stocks have taken some severe beating earlier this year. However, the long-term vision is changing from neutral to slightly positive assuming a strong recovery in H1 2021.

Meanwhile, while building a long-term position, I recommend trading the short term using about 30% to 40% of your position to take advantage of the volatility that will be high in H2 2020.

Richard C. Adkerson, President, and Chief Executive Officer wrote in the press release:

We are positioned for success with an attractive portfolio of copper, gold and molybdenum assets and a seasoned, competent and value-driven global team with a favorable long-term market outlook for our products. With the imminence of significantly higher production volumes, we have momentum to strengthen our balance sheet, increase returns to shareholders and grow our business in the coming years for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Freeport-McMoRan - 2Q 2020 - Balance sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Freeport-McMoRan 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 3,792 3,546 3,308 3,911 2,798 3,054 Net Income in $ Million 31 -72 -210 9 -491 53 EBITDA $ Million 676 390 296 976 -144 690* EPS diluted in $/share 0.02 -0.05 -0.15 0.01 -0.34 0.03 Cash from Operations in $ Million 534 554 224 170 -38 492 Capital Expenditure In $ Million 630 628 669 725 610 527* Free Cash Flow in $ Million -96 -74 -445 -555 -648 -36* Total Cash $ Million 2,833 2,623 2,247 2,020 1,602 1,465 Total Long term Debt* in $ Million 9,905 9,916 9,919 9,826 10,074 9,914 Quarterly Dividend $/share 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1,457 1,451 1,452 1,451 1,452 1,458

* EBITDA has been calculated by EBIT plus the sum of DD&A and interest expense.

* I used CapEx indicated by the company in the press release.

* Long-term debt includes short-term debt (< one year)

* As indicated in my previous article, the Board suspended the May 2020 quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on FCX's common stock, and under current market and economic conditions, the Board does not expect to declare common stock dividends during 2020.

Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Mineral Reserves, and Copper/Gold/Molybdenum Production

1 - Revenues were $3.054 billion for the second quarter of 2020

Revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $3.054 billion down 13.9% from the same quarter a year ago and up 9.1% sequentially.

The Second-quarter 2020 Copper and Gold Sales were 10-12% above April 2020 Estimates.

The net income was $53 million or $0.03 per share compared to a loss of 72 million or $0.05 per share the same quarter a year ago.

2 - Free cash flow is estimated at a loss of $38 million for the second quarter of 2020

Note: I calculate the generic free cash flow using the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Yearly free cash flow ("ttm") is still a loss of $1.684 billion, with an estimated loss of $36 million in 2Q'20.

Freeport-McMoRan's free cash flow is inadequate, with a substantial yearly loss. It is the primary reason why the company decided to suspend the dividend for 2020, and I believe it is a sensical decision until copper prices can increase substantially.

However, I am expecting some progress in this area starting 3Q or 4Q'2020 and certainly in 2021.

3 - Net debt is now $8.45 billion. It is a slight decrease from the prior quarter.

Net debt is going up, and cash on hand is going down. The cash on hand is below $1.5 billion now, and we can see that it is a multi-year low.

On June 30, 2020, FCX had $4.965 billion in liquidity, comprised of $1.465 billion in consolidated cash and $3.5 billion of availability under its revolving credit facility maturing in 2024.

The company expects to reduce net debt to $5.3 billion in 2021, going from 1.4X net debt to EBITDA ratio to 1.0X in 2021.

The company has no maturities in 2020, as we can see in the chart below:

4 - Production analysis - Copper Cu, Gold Au, and Molybdenum Mo.

Copper production fell 1.2% to 767 million pounds (net 631 million pounds) from 776 million pounds the same quarter a year ago (please see chart above). However, gold production increased significantly to 191K Oz compared to the 2Q'19 due to the Grasberg mine transition progressing well.

Net sales from mines were 631 million pounds of copper, 156K ounces of gold, and 17 million pounds of molybdenum.

Copper, gold, and molybdenum prices received by Freeport-McMoRan the past six quarters:

Price 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Copper price realized - Cu 2.90 2.75 2.62 2.74 2.43 2.55 Gold price Realized - Au 1,291 1,351 1,487 1,491 1,606 1,749 Molybdenum price realized - Mo 12.69 13.15 12.89 11.65 11.10 10.53

Note: One notable project is called the Lone Star Leach development project in Arizona, with the first copper by YE 2020. The commissioning is in progress and nearly completed, with production starting in 2H20. The estimated production is 200 mm lbs/annum.

5 - Production outlook in 2020 has slightly changed this quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan is now guiding for consolidated sales volumes for 2020 to be around 3.15 MM Cu pounds of copper, 800K Au ounces, and 77 M pounds of molybdenum.

The company expects CapEx to be approximately $2.0 billion in 2020 ($2.65 billion in 2019).

3Q'20 Guidance

Conclusion and Technical analysis

Freeport-McMoRan managed to report slight positive earnings this second quarter of 2020. I was impressed with the adjusted EBITDA at $754 million that I was expecting around $650 million. The company is transitioning in terms of production, which coincides with a potential increase in the copper price in 2020. Two significant projects (Sandberg and Lone Star) are about to give a massive boost to the production of copper and gold.

In short, it is perhaps the perfect time to accumulate the stock on any weakness with a potential V recovery starting in 2021. Sometimes, it pays to be early.

Technical Analysis

FCX had an excellent run since March but seemed to hit the ceiling now just below $14. Line support is about $12.25, and 50MA is currently at $11. I recommend selling about 30% of your position between $13.50 and $14.00 and wait for a retracement to accumulate between $12.25 and $11.00.

RSI >70 is showing a divergence, which is another signal that it is time to take some profit off the table.

