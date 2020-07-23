The odds-on favorites for fastest ramp in the race for market share leadership. There are 10 key runners in this derby from which we pick three for our across the board lay down:

William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHF) (OTCPK:WIMHY): 2-1

Flutter (OTCPK:PDYPY)

(Fan Duel, The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG)) 2-1

Roar Digital (BetMGM) 4.5-1

Draft Kings (NASDAQ:DKNG): 3-1

BetAmerica: 8-1

PointsBet: 7-1

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) (TwinSpires) 5-1

Penn National (NASDAQ:PENN) (Barstool) 6-1

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS): 9-1

International Game Technology: 10-1

It’s going to be a horse race, make no mistake about it. There are good runners in this race, all qualifiers. Like the entries in a great stakes sprint, the gap between the odds-on favorites and the long shots is a lot narrower than what may appear evident. The trainer of a thoroughbred string in which I was an investor way back in the day once replied to my naïve question about our horse’s chances in a big race was this: He shrugged and smiled cryptically. “He should do OK but hey, always remember, nobody can go up to a horse in the morning and ask, how do you feel today fella, and expect the animal to say, “I’m feeling great boss, I’m gonna win this baby going away.”

In brief, on any given day the odds do have a sentiment story to tell, but rarely with an ending anyone can guarantee beyond what the odds makers and the betting public believe.

One thing is certain here, there's no Secretariat in this race.

All these companies share these good bloodlines. These are straight betting platforms, casino partnerships and gaming technology companies with big ambitions in the space. All bring similar plusses:

Solid technologies and algorithms available to all.

Nothing truly proprietary in tech, operations, or marketing.

Unique loyalty of a player base immune to periodical dislodgment by competitive promotional deals.

All have customer bases who know how to game the system for best returns by moving their business among many sites.

Generally effective booking, processing and execution of

bets and timely, reliable payouts.

Reliable compliance structure and integrity of firewalls.

Where there are differences:

Depth of resources and access to more capital.

Existing footprint in states and deals in coming states.

Building/Replacement cost of asset base.

Brand position in other online gaming platforms like casino table games and slots, poker, or sectional specialties like cricket, rugby, and periodic mega-events like the World Cop and the Olympic games.

Best locked-in deals with US casino live sports books.

We approached the setting of the odds-on favorites for best upside going forward when games are widely restored, and beyond that, once the virus crisis ends. We factored in relative strengths and current share prices and came up with our own construct of what represents fair value and how much upside there could be going above that number. We then put a value on management skill, experience over time and existing footprint.

The odds indicated above represent our take on the relative strengths and consequent upside potential for the stocks of these companies based on their sports betting platforms and market position to date.

After a deep dive into the standard data points and current trading trends of each of these companies, we found nothing to suggest a company with a powerful edge in sports betting on which to place a bet on the space. Instead we concluded thusly: So early in the game, amidst the virus crisis infecting the general gaming sector, we came down to a basic bettor’s dilemma: If the horses are fairly equal in a stakes race, bet the price - bet the chalk - or make an across the board hedge.

Select a win, place and show trio of sports betting stocks that hold the most promise and box the bet for a shot at a trifecta. In any case, if you bet these three, you are fairly bound to cash your ticket once the sector ignites.

For those less inclined to pick three, we have already recommended a move on the Round Hill Sports Betting and Gaming ETF (BETZ). See our June 17 article on the fund.

Price at our writing: $15.38

Price today: $16.55, up 7.6%

We liked the BETZ portfolio which we believed and still are confident that it offers investors a fairly safe harbor to both participate in the growth we see ahead as well as enjoy the comfort of low big risk of a sharp downside. But for those with deeper conviction about what could be explosive growth around the corner, we present our across the board, best odds value. The three sports betting stocks we like for investors not yet in the space who are intrigued but still mulling it over.

Our Win, Place and Show across the board bet.

We think any analysis of the sub sector that uses standard metrics to appraise fair value against a potential going forward upside is flawed in this sense. How can you value anything meaningful under the dictatorship of a virus? It’s just accounting, until the playing field is liberated from the virus. Mr. Market can then make a far more astute, crowd-sourced value judgment based on knowable macro events That’s when sports leagues will be firing full blast, when more states have joined the legalized sector, when more clarity in the intense jockeying for position among the leaders as those new states come on board.

Until then, we apply the betting paradigm of a racing form which is what we present here with some limitations.

We’ve figured the odds noted above. They have been set based on what we believe is the market position and long-range record. We compress our take racing form style to provide new investors in the space a general outlook and brief rationale for our picks to provide a basis of their direction to a decision.

Faced with this kind of field, a horse player will look for value and probably wind up betting across the board, leading with the best value odds on a win, and sticking with the nearest chalk bets for place and show. Then of course, taking a shot on a box for a trifecta.

To win: William Hill US

Price at writing: $6.00

52 week range: $10.76-$1.38

Market cap: 1.19gbp.

Data by YCharts

Above: William Hill sports books with access to 29 CZR sites. Source Hill Archives)

William Hill has a foundational fortress position in Nevada with sports books in 100 locations. Once the state returns to a more limited virus damage range building to post vaccine revenue streams, it affords the company a strong base. Beyond Nevada, Hill has done a deal with newly merged Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) that gives it exposure to 29 live sports book locations and mobile access that includes the 55 properties of what has now become the largest casino operator in the US.

William Hill is a unit of the giant UK legacy betting operator William Hill plc which has the immense track record over time, the capital base and brand identity of the London-traded William Hill plc which trades at 113.89gbp. with the Premier soccer league and other sports returning to regular schedules.

In a June 16 report to shareholders, the Hill parent reported that the easing of virus restrictions that has re-ramped sporting events has the company revenue rising above expectations both in the UK and the US.

Since May, the company’s daily cash burn is down and they have repaid the outstanding 230m gbp on their 2020 bond. They now have unrestricted liquidity in excess of 500m gbp and are forecasting positive cash flow beginning in Q3 and Q4 of 2020.

In the US, Hill reported a decline in virus impacted revenue loss from 57% to 50% before the return of MLB, NBA and NHL in the coming weeks. Pre-virus, US revenue was tracking at a hefty 30% rate of growth across its entire base of legalized US states.

The kicker: As part of the deal originally made with CZR noted above (recent pre-acquisition operator El Dorado Resorts (ERI)), the company has a 20% equity stake in the US Hill business and an option to buy into the UK parent later on. What this means is that unlike most casino/sport betting platform partnerships, this one is equity based was well which is good news for investors.

Hill UK’s priority is the US. They have the financial heft, the brand value, operating history across the globe. We estimate their current operating losses will continue to shrink, and that within two years or less, the US unit will turn profitable in a great leap forward against a low cost basis.

The bet: At $6 a share it’s the best value win bet on the board at this early stage of the sector still mired in virus damage.

To Place: Flutter

Price at writing: $74.60

52-week range: $31,35-$74.60

Market cap: 17.7bgbp.

(ABOVE: Flutter Entertainment is THE global betting giants. Source: Flutter archives)

This US unit of the globe’s biggest betting company has two powerful cannons in its arsenal. It has acquired Fan Duel, principal head to head competitor of Draft Kings as well as The Stars Group world leader with PokerStars, operator of many US skins, and above all, partnered with FoxSports to get its entire sports rights TV broadcasts to implement in game betting and other marketing and branding firsts. Fox also has taken an equity position in the company.

With its Fan Duel site leading the way, backed by the immense capital base of Flutter Entertainment plc, the London-traded parent of both Fan Duel and TSG trades at a lofty 11,455gbp. Its Fan Duel unit in the US has multiple deals with casinos and other entities throughout the current legal sports betting space. Its Meadowlands racetrack in northern New Jersey leads the entire market in total volume and revenue. It, like DKNG, might have to contend with the challenge of holding market share if and when mobile sports betting is legalized in New York.

The Meadowlands is located just 10 minutes across the Hudson River. It's estimated that as much as 22% of New Jersey sports betting revenue comes out of New York players. That said, both fan Duel and DKNG also will go head to head if New York legalizes. Both will cannibalize but also gain as players outside quick access to Hudson River crossings join the party.

The bet: We like Flutter’s immense reach, its financial heft available through its parent, its leadership position in the US with Fan duel and TSG. This is as a de-facto chalk bet but one that comes at a less attractive price than William Hill. There's of course a reason why it trades so much higher using standard, pre-virus metrics. For now, we think Hill is more attractively priced for a more rapid accelerating as macro news improves.

To show: Draft Kings

Price at writing: $37.28

52 week range:: $9.76-$44.79

Market cap: $13.02b

Data by YCharts

We like this runner as noted in prior articles as a pure play in the space. The 52-week range reflects its early post IPO debut price and the immense run up since. The price action has been largely fueled by a lot of what we believe to be millennial investors who see a unicorn through what we consider at this stage anyway, a fun house mirror image. Its $13b market cap borders on the insane as by any measure it's unrelated to performance. At some point reality will bite. It’s not hard to understand why the hunger for a pure play in sports betting can attract such a following.

Unfortunately, this kind of unwarranted valuation disguises the many good values DKNG offers investors which is why we are making it part of our laydown as a show bet hedge. We see it as a show bet because while we think it belongs among the leadership trio here, we see hand-to hand-combat with Fan Duel, and more recently, with the whopping $450m capital infusion in Roar Digital (BetMGM) made by its partners, GVC Holdings Ltd. (GVCC) and MGM Resorts International (MGM). Both companies have a combined market cap at writing of over US$25b.

(Above: DKNG is a super aggressive marketer and will remain so to protect and expand its market share as the industry expands to more states: Source DKNG archives.)

BetMGM stated that the near half billion just poured into the fray will entirely go to putting both Fan Duel and DKNG’s feet to the marketing fire. We believe that the combination of the two companies with the brand power of MGM’s US resorts in seven states outside of Nevada does pose a competitive threat to the leaders. But right now, its market share compared to the leaders is around 5% and it will take the time and money both to bruise the competitive matrix.

That’s why at this point we put DKNG as our “show” hedge. It could be vulnerable, but it also has a powerful existing customer base culled over time from its Daily Fantasy sports business. It has many good branding and operational partnerships across the casino and professional sports spectrums that will stand it in good stead when post-virus the sector really heats up with spiking revenues. Their tech skills are innovative, their marketing expensive, but we also believe than any bet on the future of the space’s leadership stocks must include DKNG despite a reality adjusted trading range ahead.

The bet: At $37 to $40 a share we think the stock is way overvalued for the moment but the company fundamentals are good. Once the starting gun shot is fired post virus, DKNG will be one of those companies fast out of the gate. Its 2019 revenues are a $323m against a loss of ($142m) aren’t very encouraging. What attracts bettors on its stock is potentially rapid acceleration of revenues vs. equally fast reduction in operating losses. And that has some validity given its platform reach.

Our show bet is placed on the premise of fast post-virus ramp accompanied by management getting some marketing religion and finding ways to reduce its heavy customer acquisition costs.

DKNG has a good top of mind presence among sport bettors wherever it operates.

Conclusion: If you are disinclined to an ETF, or don’t feel sufficiently confidence in one of the sector leaders, we think this bet across the board provides you with a spectrum of good choices to participate in the coming upside of the entire sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.