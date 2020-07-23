Caution In Mortgage REITs, Beware The Rally

Several of the biggest mortgage REITs remain at substantial discounts to book value, creating a striking contrast.

Trading near book value is fine at some points, but leaves little margin for safety in a sector where uncertainty remains high.

Shares are trading near estimated book value, or even above estimated book value.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q1 2020 (only a few have reported Q2 2020):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q1 2020 Price (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency 1.10 $4.65 $5.11 (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.99 $6.07 $5.99 (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.96 $7.50 $7.20 (DX) Dynex Capital Agency 0.95 $16.07 $15.24 (AGNC) AGNC Investment Corp. Agency 0.93 $14.55 $13.54 (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.86 $11.10 $9.50 (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.79 $6.96 $5.48 (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.67 $13.73 $9.22 (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.57 $5.28 $3.03 (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid 1.20 $2.63 $3.16 (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.81 $15.06 $12.21 (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.74 $12.45 $9.21 (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid 0.68 $5.02 $3.42 (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.68 $3.41 $2.31 (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.67 $2.69 $1.80 (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid 0.62 $4.34 $2.68 (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 1.25 $15.16 $18.88 (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.73 $10.71 $7.82 (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.66 $3.89 $2.58 (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: Some mortgage REITs such as AGNC and ORC have reported material gains to book value during Q2 2020. They aren't the only mortgage REITs who should see book value higher as today than it was on 3/31/2020.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Source: The REIT Forum

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values have changed. In some cases, they will be up quarter to date; in other cases, they will be down. The largest change is expected to be IVR, where book value was down dramatically as of 5/31/2020. However, a few others have also reported major changes.

Getting Expensive

So, which mortgage REITs are getting expensive? We've got a few to highlight. We won't go with AG Mortgage Investment (MITT) or Invesco (IVR) today. We want some variety!

Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) rallied to the point where it trades at only a small discount to projected book value.

Source: The REIT Forum

Shares aren't horribly expensive, but they sure don't have much margin for safety. If only investors could remember a few months ago when the REIT traded at an absolutely massive discount.

Shares had a huge discount in late March:

Source: The REIT Forum

Remember that panic? While book value was falling over the last few weeks of the quarter, shares still moved to trade at less than of book value from that time. That was a great time for a buy rating! A price of $3.35 was incredible. A price of $5.99 is not incredible.

Orchid Island Capital

We're going bearish on Orchid Island Capital (ORC) as well. The share price has done remarkably well. Shares now trade pretty close to book value estimates. Again, that normally isn't a problem. However, the current market still has a great deal of uncertainty. The potential upside is smaller than the potential downside, which is enough to warrant caution.

Source: The REIT Forum

We don't mind mortgage REITs sticking to agency assets. It is a very viable strategy and has worked well for several mortgage REITs. We would rather have a bigger margin of safety though.

PennyMac Mortgage

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has seen a downright incredible rally from their lows:

Source: Seeking Alpha

That's a huge rally in a sector that experienced so much pain. PMT got through the difficulty better than several of their peers, but investors are betting on an absolutely massive recovery in book value to justify the price. That or they simply enjoy paying a big premium to book value.

We invested in PMT during that huge fall:

Source: The REIT Forum

We held the shares for a mere 2 weeks but caught a 24% return. Shares were still attractively valued on 3/31/2020, but we felt New Residential (NRZ) was a better bargain there. It worked out very well for us.

Some analysts are predicting PMT to produce a mind-blowing gain to book value per share. We foresee gains to book value, but we think other analysts are being too optimistic in their assessments.

Consequently, we'll stick with a bearish rating on PMT. It wouldn't be surprising to see PMT announce a secondary offering after their next update.

Conclusion

You have an opportunity to pick which mortgage REITs you want to buy. When you make that choice, you should have the best research available to inform your decisions. Having a solid estimate for the change in book value per share is critical to reaching a decision on which shares to buy or sell.

Ratings:

Bearish on common shares of ORC, CMO, and PMT.

