It also has another, more secure income vehicle with an 8.7% yield to maturity, maturing in two years.

The COVID-19 crash took no prisoners, and business development companies were among the sub-classes of assets that were most severely throttled.

Triple Point Venture Group (TPVG) fell as low as $2.80 during the March market lows, but it has bounced back somewhat over the past quarter, rising 61.5%, outperforming the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN BDCS and the S&P 500. However, it's still down -25% year to date and -28% over the past year:

Profile:

One of the key points in TPVG's favor is that it invests in companies which already are backed by other venture capital firms. These other firms don't want to lose their investments, and will continue to support these companies. This is crucial in the current environment.

As the CEO said on the Q1 '20 earnings call: "We believe venture capital-backed companies are more durable during periods of stress as their venture capital - as these venture capital investors expect to invest new equity every 12 to 24 months or so in their companies. And they generally have equity capital reserved for this very purpose."

(TPVG site)

Its sponsor is TriplePoint Capital LLC. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments.

The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector. Within technology the areas of focus include: Security, wireless communication equipments, network system and software, business applications software, conferencing equipments/services, big data, cloud computing, data storage, electronics, energy efficiency, hardware, information services, Internet and media, networking, semiconductors, software, software as a service, and other technology related subsectors.

Within life sciences the areas of focus include: Biotechnology, bio fuels/bio mass, diagnostic testing and bioinformatics, drug delivery, drug discovery, healthcare information systems, healthcare services, medical, surgical and therapeutic devices, pharmaceuticals and other life science related sub-sectors.

The debt financing products are typically structured as lines of credit and it invests through warrants and secured loans, with varying amounts, depending upon the type of deal. It does not take board seat in the company.

(TPVG site)

As of 3/31/20, the main part of TPVG's investments were debt of $661.7M, plus $28.9M in direct equity, and $22.5M in warrants. The average yield was 12.7%. These investments are either secured by a company's entire enterprise or specific assets.

(TPVG site)

Its diversification is quite good, with minimal exposure to Travel & Leisure of 4.1%, Consumer Retail, 1.4%, and Entertainment, 4.6%. However, its Consumer Products & Services exposure is higher, at 7%.

(TPVG site)

Q1 2020 Highlights:

TPVG raised ~$69M via issuing a series of private 2025 notes in Q1 '20. This capital raise, in addition to its offering $78M in common equity was reflected in its higher asset base, which rose to $713M, as of 3/31/20.

Management also funded $79M in debt investments, at an impressive 13.4% yield. Its overall portfolio yield was 12.7%, as of 3/31/19, with an return on equity of 12.2%:

(TPVG site)

Earnings:

TPVG's net investment income was $12.24M in Q1 '20, up ~10% vs. Q4 '19, and up 23% vs. Q1 '19.

TPVG's Portfolio at fair value has also continued to rise - up 9% in Q1 '20 vs. Q4 '19, and up 56% vs. Q1 '19. The $713M portfolio value was a company record. They also had one portfolio company, Casper Sleep, complete its IPO, which raised $100 million.

Net Asset Value, NAV, rose ~19% in Q1 '20, to $395M, but NAV/share fell -5.5%, to $12.85, vs. $13.59 in Q1 '19, due to a Q1 '20 issuance of 5.75 million shares of common stock, which raised $78M.

As noted above, management was quite active in Q1 '20, funding $79M in debt investments. However, this was a much slower investment pace than the $171M of debt investment fundings in Q4, and $90M of debt investment fundings in Q1 2019.

Given the onset of COVID-19 in March, this slower pace makes sense.

Management offered this deal guidance on the Q1 '20 earnings call: "We expect to see fundings in the $50 million to $80 million range per quarter. So far this quarter, we have funded approximately $16.7 million in new debt investments."

This lower projected funding activity will lower investment income, but, as you'll see in the debt section below, there's an ample cushion for interest coverage.

In early Q2 '20, TPVG funded $16.7M in new investments, and entered into $46.5M of new non-binding term sheets with venture growth stage companies. It also received $10M of principal prepayments, which generated $1.1M in accelerated income.

Common Distributions:

TPVG's management has maintained a $.36 quarterly distribution since Q1 2015. At $10.69, it has a whopper yield of 13.47%. It pays in a March/June/Sept/Dec. schedule.

It has distribution coverage of 1.11X, purely from net investment income, which is different than many BDCs which partially fund their common distributions on an NII basis, and fund the balance with capital gains.

Baby Bond Selling Below Par:

TPVG also has a baby bond, the TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp., 5.75% Notes due 7/15/2022 (TPVY).

The current yield is 6.05%, but the annualized yield to maturity is 8.73%

It's selling at $23.77, 5% below its $25.00 par value, and will mature in just under two years, on 7/15/2022.

Unlike preferreds, most of which are perpetual and don't currently have maturity dates, investors can receive their principal back when these notes are redeemed in a little bit over two years from now.

Since this is a debt instrument, there are added protections for investors - these unsecured notes are senior to the common, and TPVG would have to declare bankruptcy if they decided not to pay the quarterly interest due on them.

Debt and Interest Coverage:

The Q1 '20 ending Assets/Debt ratio was at 2.01X, similar to the previous quarter's 2.04X. Part of the operating structure of BDCs is that they take on debt to fund debt commitments to the companies that they invest in, which explains the higher asset and debt levels in Q4 '19/Q1 '20, vs. Q1 '19.

TPVG's total Investment Income/Interest Coverage ratio has declined vs. 3/31/19, but it was still at a very healthy 5.01X, as of 3/31/20:

(TPVG site)

In early Q2 '20, TPVG strengthened its liquidity further by receiving a $50M unsecured credit revolver from its sponsor, Triple Point Advisors, LLC.

Portfolio Credit Ratings:

TPVG's management uses a credit rating system of 1 (top) to 5 (bottom) to rate its holdings. The weighted average investment ranking of TPVG's debt investment portfolio was 2.0 at the end of Q1, vs. 1.94 at the end of the prior quarter.

In Q1 '20, "2 companies were upgraded from category 2 to category 1. Two companies were also upgraded from category 3 to category 2. And 3 companies were downgraded from category 2 to category 3. No obligors were added to category 4 or 5, and no new obligors were placed on nonaccrual during the quarter."

"We also adjusted our recovery expectations given the uncertain economic conditions. As a result, we took a mark against every loan in our book, except generally those with obligors who are profitable or who have operating cash runway on hand in excess of our loan maturity date, resulting in an unrealized loss of $17.6 million on the loan book or 4.3% of our net asset value.

Of that $17.6 million unrealized loss in the loan book, $11.7 million or $0.34 per share was related to companies rated 1 through 3 on our credit watch list, and $5.9 million or $0.19 per share was related to reductions on fair value on watch list names rated 4 and 5." (Q1 '20 call)

We'll get more clarity on TPVG's portfolio companies' financial health when TPVG reports its Q2 2020 earnings on Aug. 5.

(TPVG site)

Valuations:

At $10.69, TPVG is selling at a -16.81% discount to its 3/31/20 NAV/share of $12.85. Its Price/NII per share of 6.9X compares favorably to the industry average of 9.2X, while its yield is higher than the industry average.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPVG, TPVY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

