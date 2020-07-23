Leasing and Management held up well, and operating cash flow was encouraging, but the industry needs to turn around for the company to fare well long term.

Things are not going all that well for the railcar industry. After years of a cyclical slowdown, things had been looking up, only for the global economy to come grinding to a halt under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic. Surely, this downturn, like ones in the past, will prove to be only temporary, but the pain still exists nonetheless. This is especially true for players like Trinity Industries (TRN). Because of this, investors in the firm should be prepared for a bumpy ride, but so long as Trinity maintains some positive cash flow and keeps debt from rising too much, the entity should be fine.

Trinity is having a rough time

By most any measure, Trinity is having a tough time these days. Take, for instance, the firm’s second quarter revenue this year. That figure came in at $509.2 million. This represents a decrease of 30.8% compared to the $736 million in sales the business generated the same quarter last year. Perhaps, unsurprisingly, this revenue hit was tilted disproportionately toward the business’s Rail Products Group. This is the part of the business that manufactures and sells railcars. According to management, revenue there in the latest quarter was $405.6 million. This is 43.9% lower than the $723.2 million the firm booked the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year.

This hit really came to Trinity because of a sizable drop in deliveries. In the second quarter last year, the company’s segment delivered 5,255 units. This year, that figure was just 2,985 units, for a year-over-year falloff of 43.2%. Perhaps even more painful than this is the fact that the near future is signaling even more pain ahead for the business. During the quarter, the company booked orders of just 840 units. This is 60% lower than the 2,105 units seen in the second quarter last year. Continued weakness in this space has resulted in plummeting backlog. Today, that metric stands at $1.34 billion. A year ago, it was $2.87 billion. Absent a sudden rebound in railcar demand, investors should expect backlog to continue falling for the foreseeable future as well.

Not every portion of Trinity was hit equally hard, though. The firm’s Railcar Leasing and Management Group, for instance, held up well. Its Leasing and Management operations reported revenue of $182.7 million. This is 3.5% lower than the $189.4 million in revenue the unit saw the same quarter of 2019. This part of the company remained robust, even as the average fleet size grew from 22,510 railcars last year to 26,710 this year, because its railcars are often contracted out for years, not just short windows of time. Also included in that unit, though, was the sale of railcars owned by the company for less than one year. Revenue in that part of the segment tanked from $82.7 million last year to $10.1 million this year.

As revenue at Trinity took a beating, so too did the company’s bottom line. Operating profit, for instance, came in at -$307.3 million compared to $107 million last year. Fortunately, the biggest hit to the firm was a non-cash impairment charge, brought on by management’s dour view of the long-term market for small cube covered hoppers, pressure on lease rates and utilization rates, and the estimated salvage value of its assets. This impairment charge was $369.4 million. On an adjusted basis, operating profit of $62.4 million was still worse than last year’s adjusted figure of $107 million, but at least it was positive.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA followed a similar track. EBITDA during the quarter came out to -$238.9 million. By comparison, in the second quarter last year, the company’s EBITDA was $179.3 million. Its Adjusted EBITDA matched this, while this year’s was positive to the tune of $130.8 million. This all points to continued downward pressure on the company, but as I stated regarding revenue, a lot of this came from the company’s Rail Products Group. The operating profit for the firm’s Leasing business actually grew slightly this year, coming in at $78.5 million compared to $77.7 million.

In truth, when you take in the entire picture for Trinity, there was very little during the quarter that looked positive. Cash is up, at $293.9 million (including $136.9 million worth of restricted cash) compared to $277.6 million (with $111.4 million restricted) seen at the end of last year. Net debt is also lower than the $4.60 billion it was last year at $4.53 billion. This was made possible, in part, by stronger operating cash flow generated by the firm over time. In the latest quarter, operating cash flow for the railcar firm was $154.2 million. This stacks up against just $129.9 million seen the same quarter of 2019. Surely, the business cannot continue to rack up stronger year-over-year cash flows if revenue and backlog continue to deteriorate, but for now, it shows resilience and the ability of the firm to adapt to tough market conditions.

Takeaway

The last time I wrote about Trinity was in late February of this year. At the time, I was bullish about the firm, but since then, a lot has changed. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only thrown the industry a new challenge, it has also muddied the waters and made it difficult to tell when the turning point in the space will be. For now, this has led me to become more neutral on Trinity, because it’s at the point now where its future will be based on how quickly some return to normal or something resembling it will take. I have faith this will come to pass and so long as management continues to keep cash flows positive and remain in compliance with its covenants, the future should be fine, but it’s certainly not without its risks.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.