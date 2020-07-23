Management is moving to improve the CET1 ratio and push it back above 9%; security and loan sales, and the repayment of PPP loans, should stave off a dividend cut.

Synovus (NYSE:SNV) has significantly underperformed its peer group as the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked its havoc on the economy. A big part of the problem is that Synovus's previous decisions regarding capital management, including significant buybacks and running with a thin capital buffer at a CET1 ratio of 9%. That has come back to bite management, as lackluster PPOP performance, reserve-building, and a sudden shift in risk-weighted assets have chewed into that buffer. On top of that, investors are taking a "show me" stance of Synovus's underwriting quality, remembering the outsized losses during the GFC and not giving much credit to the idea of improved underwriting since then.

I've been steadily wrong on this name since the FCB acquisition, and I'm not going to pretend otherwise. Synovus still looks undervalued on what I consider to be a very low earnings growth threshold, and management has some opportunities to further boost capital without cutting the dividend, but there are only so many times you can go to the well on a story. I still look at this as a potential portfolio addition on the basis of growth opportunities in the Southeast U.S. and the "Synovus Forward" program, but this stock remains deep in the Street's doghouse.

Weaker Pre-Provision Profits, But Still Better Than Expected

Although Synovus also beat first quarter PPOP expectations, the second quarter beat was accompanied by a boost from lower provisioning, leading to a solid operating EPS beat. That said, that all has to be viewed in the context of much lower expectations relative to the start of the year.

Revenue declined 3% yoy and came in flat qoq on a core basis, beating expectations by about 5%. Net interest income fell 5% yoy and rose 1% qoq, beating by about 2%. Unlike most banks, Synovus actually beat on the NIM line (by 4bp), but NIM was still down 56bp yoy and 24bp qoq, while average earning asset growth of 8% qoq was a little light. Fee income rose 6% yoy and fell 4% qoq, but beat expectations significantly (about 20%) on a big contribution from mortgage banking (up 92% qoq).

Core opex was up 8% yoy and 2% qoq, but Synovus came in comfortably below expectations on the efficiency ratio. Pre-provision profits were down 15% yoy and 3% qoq, and that is not a great result, but it was a double-digit beat relative to expectations and contributed about $0.13/share (pre-tax) relative to sell-side expectations.

Provision expense declined 11% qoq and came in about $25 million lower than expected, further boosting operating earnings. Tangible book value per share still slipped a bit sequentially, though. On a more positive note, security sales helped add 20bp to the CET1 ratio, bringing it up to 8.9%.

Reserves And Capital Are Relevant Talking Points

As I said in the open, Synovus has long run with leaner capital buffers than its peers, with Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe calculating the difference at 9.5% versus 11.2% on an average basis over the past 10 years. This isn't a "good/bad" sort of thing, but rather a strategic choice - investors weren't complaining when the company was paying outsized buybacks.

Now, though, Synovus is seeing a period of weaker earnings, reserve-building, and a shift in RWA driven by corporate revolver draw-downs. That has pushed the CET1 ratio below the "psychologically important" 9% level and led to valid concerns that Synovus may have to cut its dividend to shore up capital.

While the third quarter is still obviously very much in progress, management has already sold some loans ($535M of student loans marked held for sale in Q2), which will provide a 20bp bump, and accelerated fee income recognition from PPP loan forgiveness in the second half of 2020 should also add another 10bp to 20bp. All of that should push the CET1 ratio back above 9% (perhaps comfortably above 9%) in the coming quarters.

Turning to credit, Synovus added about $120M to reserves this quarter, boosting the loan coverage to 1.74%, excluding PPP loans (from 1.4% in Q1). That's a little light compared to many regional/super-regionals, but not dramatically so.

Is it enough? A lot of that depends on whether you believe Synovus has meaningfully improved its underwriting since the GFC. Net charge-offs have been in line with peers during the prior expansion phase, but you don't learn about underwriting quality in the good times. Still, the charge-off ratio isn't bad at 0.24%, even though charge-offs increased 20% qoq. Curiously, while investors have been worried about elevated losses from the FCB loan book, the level of non-performing loans and charge-offs in the commercial real estate portfolio has been better than the company average.

I do think Synovus could benefit from further reserve-strengthening. Management has identified about 12% of its loan book is at "high risk" from COVID-19, and that's higher than average. What's more, while this list includes a lot of what you might expect (retail, hospitality, etc.), management does not include the large book of senior housing lending (5.5% of total loans and the single largest C&I loan category) in that high-risk group. Given the media attention on COVID-19 outbreaks in senior facilities, this seems curious, but perhaps Synovus is counting on the fact that those seniors need to live somewhere, and there really aren't better available options (in other words, even facilities with higher infection or fatality rates may still remain operational and solvent).

The Outlook

Expectations for Synovus seem to have bottomed about a month ago, but today's 2020 EPS estimate is still about 40% below the level of 90 days ago and 65% below the mid-February level (what I'm calling the start of the COVID-19 revisions for the sector). I was below the Street then, but I've still cut my 2020 earnings number by about 55% and my 2021 number by 35% (versus around 45% for the Street versus that February level).

I've also slashed my long-term expectations to account for the lower level of interest rates, lower loan demand, higher credit losses, and a need to rebuild capital (I think Synovus management should definitely consider a wider capital buffer, and I'm modeling that in). I'm also expecting fiercer competition in its core Southeast markets, and lowering my long-term ROE estimate a bit (still in the double digits, though). Honestly, I think I'm cutting too deep, but at this point, this is a "show me" story, and there will be time to raise numbers as needed down the line.

The year-by-year modeling changes lead to more than halving my long-term core earnings growth rate (closer to 2%), but that still supports a fair value in the low $30s (versus the low-to-mid $40s previously). Likewise, the company's near-term ROTCE supports a fair value in the high $20s, and that ROTCE number is well below the low end of management's 2022 target (which would support a roughly 1.7x multiple to tangible book if they can hit it).

The Bottom Line

Given the moves to sell securities and loans to shore up capital, Synovus management seems aware of the concerns about the low CET1 ratio, and I think they can maintain a 9% ratio without cutting the dividend. That risk isn't completely off the table though, and a worsening of the economic outlook (and of course, worse credit migration in the company's loan book) would stress the situation further. All of that said, I think the level of expectations here is exceptionally low, and while Synovus has been a horrible short-term call, I still think this name can work on the longer term, and I think there's an M&A backstop - if Synovus can't do better and/or the share price languishes, a strategic buyer will scoop them up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.