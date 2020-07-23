At $55 WTI oil, Abraxas's debt is projected to be around 7.2x EBITDAX at the November 2022 maturity of its second-lien debt.

Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) finally filed its 10-Q for Q1 2020 in early July. This filing shows a company that is facing substantial production declines as it suspends capex. Production by late 2021 may be less than half that of its Q4 2019 production.

Abraxas's hedges should allow it to pay down its credit facility debt considerably over the next couple years. However, its second-lien debt will most likely be too high for it to deal with, and I believe its common stock will ultimately have no value.

Production And Capex

Abraxas has suspended its drilling program due to low oil prices and credit facility constraints. It had $4.6 million in capex in Q1 2020, and is limited to $3 million in capex between Q2 2020 and Q2 2021.

Abraxas averaged approximately 9,300 BOEPD (61% oil) in production during Q4 2019. This decreased to 6,776 BOEPD (60% oil in Q1 2020). Abraxas also noted that its PDP reserves had an estimated annual decline rate of 41% at the end of 2019, which would suggest that its production could fall to around 5,490 BOEPD by late 2020 due to the minimal capex that it is allowed to spend.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum

A further estimated 19% decline in the second year would reduce its production to around 4,445 BOEPD by late 2021 if capex remains minimal. Oil production would typically fall faster than total production as well.

Abraxas's non-oil production is essentially worthless at the moment. It realized $0.11 per Mcf for its natural gas in Q1 2020 and $0.80 per barrel for its NGLs during that quarter.

Hedges And Debt

The declining production allows Abraxas to be essentially fully hedged on oil through 2022 if it continues to suspend its capex program. This should allow Abraxas to reduce its credit facility debt to around $45 million by the end of 2021 according to my calculations. Abraxas may be able to reduce its credit facility debt further to around $30 million by the time its second-lien debt matures in November 2022.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum

The problem for Abraxas is that its second-lien debt may increase to around $150 million by the November 2022 maturity if it pays the interest on that debt in kind with additional second-lien debt.

Abraxas's production may be near 4,000 BOEPD at that time if it continues to suspend capex, so it would have $45,000 in debt per flowing barrel. This would make its common shares worthless.

Notes On Valuation

Another way to look at it is that Abraxas's EBITDAX with 4,000 BOEPD in average production and $55 WTI oil would be around $25 million without hedges. This would mean that its credit facility debt would be around 1.2x that amount in November 2022. That is a reasonable amount of credit facility debt. However, the second-lien debt and credit facility debt combined would be 7.2x EBITDAX, leading to the very high probability that the second-lien debtholders (Angelo Gordon) end up with control of the company.

A reasonable valuation for Abraxas may be around 4.0x EBITDAX at that time (an improved multiple from what I think it should be valued at currently) as its decline rate would have substantially moderated. This would value Abraxas at $100 million, leaving its second-lien debt significantly impaired (47% recovery).

Conclusion

Abraxas is well hedged and should be able to substantially pay down its credit facility debt as it minimizes capex. However, this will not benefit common shareholders since its production is declining substantially and its second-lien debt is increasing. Abraxas's production averaged under 7,000 BOEPD in Q1 2020, and may drop to around 4,000 BOEPD by November 2022 if it continues to minimize capex.

This level of production would not be able to support Abraxas's second-lien debt at $55 WTI oil, so there would be no value remaining for Abraxas's common shares. Abraxas probably needs $70, $75 WTI oil to be able to potentially address its second-lien debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.