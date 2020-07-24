U.S. Initial Claims - Use The Not Seasonally Adjusted Numbers

This is probably true right now - we should use the not seasonally adjusted unemployment numbers.

Except when things are different, when seasonal changes aren't what we're interested in at all.

Seasonal adjustment

There are various things that happen at the same time each year. We should probably try to pull those out of our economic figures. For what we're interested in is not those swings, high and low, that happen on that regular calendar basis. Rather, we're trying to see what is the general trajectory of the economy.

So, for example, we know that GDP slows down every summer. Actually, it probably goes into reverse in August. Most certainly it does in Southern Europe, might well do each and every year in the US. So, our GDP figures shouldn't be taken all that seriously over that period in their raw form/ We're much more interested in what is happening to the economy without that known and annual effect.

Equally, we know that every year the USPS - and now Amazon et al - hires tens if not hundreds of thousands of people to help with the holiday season mail in November or December. Then fires them all again come January. We're interested in the general unemployment numbers and can and should pull out this known and regular effect. And the unemployment/employment numbers are also adjusted for the effect of hiring census workers - there the government has the benefit of actually knowing how many it is hiring and so doesn't have to guess, sorry estimate, what the adjustment is.

It's also important to note when we're not doing this. GDP - and trade and so on - figures for China in Jan and Feb of anyone year are extremely unreliable. Chinese New Year leads to a two week break for the entire country but which specific two weeks migrates across those two months. Compraing this year with last for either of those months can therefore be significantly tricky as we generally don't adjust for that moveable feast.

Initial claims

We have the initial unemployment claims numbers for the US:

In the week ending July 18, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,416,000, an increase of 109,000 from the previous week's revised level.

That's not what we'd like to see, clearly. The number flowing into unemployment isn't actually the important number, the number remaining in that state is. So, we also need to know how many people are hired out of that situation as well. However, at this time of year there's a large disparity - or can be at least - between adjusted and unadjusted.

The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 1,370,947 in the week ending July 18, a decrease of 141,816 (or -9.4 percent) from the previous week.

That's more what we'd like to see, a continual reduction in the number moving into unemployment.

(Initial unemployment claims from Department of Labor)

So, which?

We need to decide which we're going to pay more attention to, seasonally adjusted or not. One method is to just decide which tells our desired story better and just stick to that but we're investors here, not newspaper columnists. We're not trying to sell a story to people, we're trying to seriously work out what is happening.

The answer is that not adjusted is probably better for us now. For the adjustment, at this time of year, is that all of those graduating from high school and college are entering the job market. Some of whom do not gain employment of course. This is an important adjustment to make in normal times.

As we're aware these are not normal times. Thus that normal set of seasonal adjustments doesn't seem to be the right thing for us to be considering. we're interested in the total performance in the labour force. In absolute numbers. So, we should be looking at the unadjusted numbers in order to gain the information we want.

How many people are really, actually, unemployed at present? Quite apart from anything else the weekly - and certainly monthly - changes in this are larger than the usual seasonal adjustments.

My view

As I've long been saying I think there's going to be a relatively swift recovery in the US economy. One reason being the flexibility of the labour market. It is our unadjusted for the season employment and unemployment numbers that give us the useful information here. Therefore those are what we should be paying attention to.

The investor view

A surface reading of these numbers would lead us to believe that hesitancy about undoing the lockdown is increasing initial unemployment claims. But the raw numbers, unadjusted, show a continuing decline. These give us, I think they do at least, a better view of what is actually happening.

These employment insurance claims numbers are better than they look at first glance. We should be taking them as a positive sign for the markets. Not, as I generally think they are being, as a negative one.

