Warren Buffett August Update: 46 Equities Show 7 Ready To Buy And Hold For Dividends Today

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Buffett-held dividend dogs showed 1.13% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-priced Buffett-collected dogs ruled his August portfolio.

Ten top Buffett-held dividend stocks ranged 12.31% to 23.42% in net gains calculated from broker targets, plus dividends, less broker fees.

30 of 46 Berkshire Hathaway-owned-stocks pay dividends. As of 7/22/20, the top ten ranged 3.43-6.02% by annual yield and ranged 18.24-93.75% per broker-estimated price-target-upsides. Six of the top ten up-siders paid-dividends.

This Buffett list from Dogs of The Dow first appeared 5/20/20 online. YCharts also tracks this Buffett/Berkshire Batch. Here is your update as of 7/22/20.

Foreword

James Brumley says in Kiplinger Investing:

Rich people often get perpetually richer for a reason, so it could be worthwhile to study what billionaires and high-asset hedge funds are plowing their long-term capital into."

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this Buffett/Berkshire batch is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the July 22 data for 30 dividend-paying stocks in the Kiplinger-documented collection of 46 now owned by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B).

Another resource consulted for this article was dogsofthedow.com. They also keep an ongoing spreadsheet of the Buffett/Berkshire stocks updated quarterly per BRK SEC filings.

The Ides of March plunge in the stock market took its toll on Buffett's batch and made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares reflecting his collection more viable for first-time investors. Heading into August, the following seven stocks still live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price: STOR, USB, KHC, SYF, SU, BAC, SIRI.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 12.31% To 23.42% Net Gains For Ten Top Buffett-Held Dividend Stocks Come August 2021

Seven of these ten Buffett-held top dividend stocks by yield were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for these Buffett dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 70% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated-dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 22, 2021, were:

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) was projected to net $234.17 based on a median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 10% more than the market as a whole.

M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) netted $214.92 based on a median of estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% more than the market as a whole.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) was projected to net $210.77, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% more than the market as a whole.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) was projected to net $202.87, based on the median of target estimates from 26 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 17% more than the market as a whole.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) was projected to net $195.37, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 46% more than the market as a whole.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) was projected to net $183.72, based on a median of target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 43% more than the market as a whole.

STORE Capital Corp. (STOR) was projected to net $180.90, based on the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 5% under the market as a whole.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC) was projected to net $175.50, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 59% more than the market as a whole.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) was projected to net $170.49, based on a median of target price estimate from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 20% over the market as a whole.

Globe Life Inc. (GL) was projected to net $123.06, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 10% above the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 18.92% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 29% greater than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Three Buffett-Held Dividend Stocks To Show 4.86% to 5.27% Losses to August 2021

The probable losing trades revealed by Y-Charts to 2021 were:

Source: YCharts.com

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) projected a loss of $48.61 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from sixteen analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 21% greater than the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) projected a loss of $50.67 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from twenty-six analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 96% greater than the market as a whole.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) projected a loss of $52.72 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from thirty-nine analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 18% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated at 5.07% on $3k invested as $1k in each of these three stocks. These loss estimates were subject to average risks 45% greater than the market as a whole.

Source: youtube.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

46 Buffett Holdings By Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

46 Buffett Picks By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Buffett-Held Stocks By Yield

Top ten Buffett-held stocks selected 7/22/20 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors.

First place went to the lone real estate sector representative, STORE Capital Corp. [1]. The first of six financial services representatives placed second, U.S. Bancorp [2].

The remaining five financial services placed fourth through seventh, and ninth: PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) [4], M&T Bank Corp. [5], Synchrony Financial [6], JPMorgan Chase & Co.[7], and Bank of New York Mellon Corp.[9].

Then one dog from the consumer defensive sector placed third, The Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) [3].

The eighth slot was claimed by one representative from the consumer cyclical sector, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) [8]. Finally the energy sector representative, placed tenth, Suncor Energy Inc. [10], and completed the August Buffett/Berkshire top-ten batch of dividend dogs, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top-Ten August Buffett/Berkshire Dogs Showed 12.32-20.98% Upsides And (31) Five Down-Siders Surfaced -2.86-7.26%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 1.13% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of 10 Top Buffett-Collected Dividend Stocks To August 2021

Ten top Buffett/Berkshire dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Buffet-chosen dividend dogs screened 7/22/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Buffett-Held Dogs (32) Delivering 18.09% Vs. (33 ) 18.6% Average Net Gains by All Ten Come July 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend Buffett-selected kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 1.13% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced selection, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., was projected to deliver the best analyst-estimated net gain of 23.42%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Buffett-Picked dividend dogs as of July 21 were: Suncor Energy Inc.; Synchrony Financial; STORE Capital Corp.; The Kraft Heinz Co.; Bank of New York Mellon Corp., with prices ranging from $17.94 to $36.04.

Five higher-priced Buffett-picked dividend dogs as of July 22 were: U.S. Bancorp; Restaurant Brands International (QSR); JPMorgan Chase & Co; M&T Bank Corp.; PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., whose prices ranged from $36.26 to $106.63.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the seven stocks ripe for picking at the start of the article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

The following 7 from the Buffett batch (as of 7/22/20) realized the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices: STOR, USB, KHC, SYF, SU, BAC, SIRI.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Buffett/Berkshire batch stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo source: youtube.com

