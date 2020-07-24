Introduction

Currently, there are 189 exchange-traded baby bonds on the New York Stock Exchange. From them, 187 "babies" have an issue of at least $1M notes, as only Scorpio Tankers' (NYSE:STNG) SCCB (0.92M) and Conifer Holdings' (NASDAQ:CNFR) CNFRL (0.88M) have a lower issue. With only 840,000 notes, the newest Baby Bond IPO from Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE) not only is the 3rd baby bond under a million notes but also the smallest issue of all.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B1 Filing by Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 840,000 notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $21M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. 9.50% Notes Due 07/31/2025 (NASDAQ: CSSEN) pays a fixed interest at a rate of 9.50%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating but is expected to be rated "BBB" by the less authoritative Egan-Jones Ratings Company. CSSEN is callable as of 07/31/2022 and is maturing on 07/31/2025. The new IPO is currently trading below PAR, at a price of $24.01, which means it has an 11.73% Yield-to-Call and a 10.53% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 9.77% and 8.77%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc operates video-on-demand ('VOD') networks and is an independent television and film distribution company. The Company operates in one reportable segment, across two operations areas, the distribution and production of video content for sale to others and use on its owned and operated VOD. The Company has interests in Crackle Plus, LLC (Crackle Plus), which owns and operates a range of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Espanolflix and FrightPix. The Company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media Ventures, LLC (Screen Media) subsidiary and produces long and short-form original content through subsidiaries and outside partnerships. The Company has a presence in over 56 countries and territories worldwide.

Source: Reuters.com | Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, CSSE:

Source: Tradingview.com

We did not pay any dividends on our common stock during the year ended December 31, 2019. Any payment of dividends in the future is within the discretion of our board of directors (subject to the limitation on dividends contained in the Commercial Loan and our obligation to pay dividends on our Series A preferred stock) and will depend on our earnings, if any, our capital requirements and financial condition and other relevant factors.

Source: Company's 10-K Filing | 2019 Annual Report

In addition, with the market capitalization of around $99.73M, CSSE is the 7th smallest company in the 'Broadcasting' sector' (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.'s capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in March 2020. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1 2020, CSSE had a total debt of $19.32, and with the newly issued CSSEN, the total debt of the company becomes $30.32M, that is senior to the company's equity. This makes the Debt-to-Market Cap ratio at 0.30, which is a quite low ratio, meaning the company is slightly leveraged and there is a very good market capitalization coverage.

Furthermore, we also want to add one more ratio, the Earnings-to-Debt payments. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. However, in practice, this is inapplicable after in the income statement we see the company reporting a loss for the past 2 years, $34.98M in 2019 and $1.96M in 2018. The company's total net result for the last 4 consecutive years is a loss of $13.37M.

The Family

CSSE has one outstanding preferred stock, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (CSSEP):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

CSSEP pays a fixed qualified dividend at a rate of 9.75%. It is also not rated by Standard & Poor's and it is callable as of 06/27/2023. At this point, with a market price of $23.26, CSSEP has a 10.48% Current Yield (its Yield-to-Worst) and a YTC of 12.66%. If we have to compare the two issues, despite they having different characteristics, the 10.53% Yield-to-Maturity for 5 years holding of CSSEN seems better than the 10.48% Current Yield of CSSEP, as the baby bond is standing higher in the capital structure and the preferred stock may be subject to dividend suspension.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between CSSEP and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). Despite it not taking part in the ETF's holdings and it is a small issue of only 1.6M shares, the preferred stock trades in an almost identical way with PFF for the past one year.

Source: Tradingview.com

Fixed-Rate Baby Bonds

Since there aren't any other baby bonds issued by other companies in the 'Broadcasting' sector, I will compare the newly issued CSSEN with all baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay a fixed distribution, and have a stated maturity date of less than 10 years, with a positive YTC. For a clearer view, the baby bonds, issued by Medley Management Inc. (MDLQ and MDLX) are excluded from the chart. As all issues are trading below or close to their PAR value (AXO, GFNSL, SAK, and COWNZ are trading in the range of $25.02 to $25.33), their Yield-to-Worst will be equal to their Yield-to-Maturity, leaving the Yield-to-Call comparison unnecessary.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Merger or Sale

In addition, in the event of a merger or sale of the Company or substantially all of its assets or a majority of the Company’s equity (on an after issued basis) in one or a series of related transactions, we will have the right to redeem the Notes prior to July 31, 2022 in connection with the consummation of such transactions on the foregoing terms.

Source: 424B1 Filing by Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc.

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use a substantial portion of the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes offered under this prospectus to repay the approximately $14.4 million of outstanding principal and interest owed by us under our commercial loan facility with Patriot Bank, N.A. and will have broad discretion with respect to the use of the remaining proceeds of this offering, which may include using of some or all of such remaining proceeds to pay certain obligations to Sony Pictures Television Inc. or its affiliates that may otherwise be payable in shares of our Series A Preferred Stock.

Source: 424B1 Filing by Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc.

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of only $20M, CSSEN cannot be an addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index, thus it will not be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF, which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's newly issued baby bond is priced with a nominal yield of 9.50% and with its current market price of $24.01 (at 96% its par value) its Yield-to-Worst sits at 10.53%. With the $21M market value of CSSEN, the total company's debt becomes $30M and when compared to the almost $100M market capitalization of the common stock, we get a very good Debt-to-Market cap ratio. However, the high yield of the bond makes a very strong impression. Leaving aside that the company is at $13.37M loss for the last 4 years (which almost overlaps with the $13.29 amortization), why would they issue notes at such a high rate? Also, CSSE's preferred stock, CSSEP, is priced at 9.75%, which practically turns it into a 10% obligation security. Although the common stock performance is not a typical example of a bad trend, I see a high risk in this one and I'm being cautious for some possible hidden traps. Still, if one wants to go with the company, I would buy the baby bond with its 10.53% not-qualified interest, instead of getting the same current yield from the qualified dividend of the preferred stock.

