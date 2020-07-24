Source: Synopsys.com

Introduction

Synopsys (SNPS) is highly levered to the secular growth trends within IoT, 5G networks, AI, Cloud and connected autos verticals. This exposure to long term growth, especially with less cyclicality than peers is a reason why I believe the company to be one of the better options within the EDA software space. Nonetheless, due to the somewhat stretched valuation and strong run in the stock as of late, I am placing the company on a neutral rating until the multiple becomes more enticing and the ability to generate long term mid-double-digit returns isn't placed squarely at the door of earnings growth.

Synopsys is one of the leading manufacturers of Electronic Design Automation software and services that allow the makers and designers of Integrated Circuits (IC) and System on Chips (SoCs) to develop, simulate and test the tangible design of their works pre-production. The use of Synopsys software allows businesses to test their chips for potential security vulnerabilities and integration effects with other electronic devices. Customers come from a variety of industries, but particularly the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing sectors, with Intel, being one of its top customers, representing ~12.8% of 2019 sales.

Company Fundamentals Analysis

Looking at the composition of revenues from the 2019 financial statements, EDA continues to dominate sales for Synopsys, however, this has transitioned down through the last 3 fiscal years from 66% of sales to 59%. This loss of market share can most likely be attributed to Cadence Design Systems’ (CDNS) growing slice of the pie. Nonetheless, this loss of share within the EDA market has not translated into reduced revenue growth or profitability, but has in fact shifted to less cyclical and semiconductor cycle dependent IP & System Integration and Software Integrity segments. This greater cash and earnings robustness is why the stock is my preferred long-term play as I believe this will reduce the chances of significant earnings degradation in slower growth years.

Source: 2019 Financial Statements

In order to get a better understanding of key performance drivers, I aim to utilise a bottom-up perspective for the stock and also a more top-down viewpoint for the sector as a whole in order to break apart the components of ROE:

The tax burden imposed on Synopsys for 2015 through 2019 comparative to Cadence has been a little more onerous and has contributed to lower returns on equity throughout the period. Through all years apart from 2018, Synopsys has had a greater share of its earnings being paid out in tax. Whilst both companies have large subsidiaries in low tax jurisdictions such as Ireland and Hungary, Cadence, books more of its sales through these geographies, comparative to Synopsys. To note, the one-off 2018 relative outperformance for Synopsys, was in large part due to increased deferred tax assets amounting to $397m included on the balance sheet; this DTA significantly lowered EBT and thus, increased net income and the tax burden ratio. While the burden is lumpy through years 2015-2019, it is consistently below close peer Cadence and is a detractor to earnings; it is one of many reasons why I believe the stock trades at a discount to some of its peers. In order to justifiably trade in line or at a consistently reduced discount to the sector, the tax burden gap has to be closed. Over the last 2 fiscal years, this has exhibited a positive trend, nevertheless, the data is too sparse to yet draw any firm conclusions. It is something I will be watching closely in the next few quarterly reports.

Tax Burden 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Cadence 0.98 0.92 0.68 0.93 2.09 Synopsys 0.86 0.85 0.40 1.26 1.05

Source: Respective Financial Statements 2015-2019

Similarly, analysing the Interest Burden vs. Cadence, metric is tilted toward Synopsys. Both EDA heavyweights have very little by way of debt on their respective balance sheets, with Synopsys averaging $232million through the 5-year time period, whereas this averaged $524m for Cadence. Looking at these debt figures in a little more detail relative to the balance sheets as a whole, Total 5-yr avg Debt to Total 5-yr avg Assets was 0.21 for Cadence and 0.04 for Synopsys; implying that the makeup of Synopsys’ balance sheet relative to Cadence includes a greater proportion of equity. As a shareholder, I like this balance sheet mix as it effectively reduces variability in key line items due to leverage - it essentially gives you a cleaner bottom-line figure. The habitual nature of the burden is extremely appealing, especially in a Covid-19 milieu where the syphoning of cash flows to fund debt is being severely punished by the market. This high quality focus by management is something I very much look for in a business and partially explains the premium the stock trades at vs. the market.

Interest Burden 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Cadence 0.90 0.90 0.92 0.94 0.96 Synopsys 0.99 0.99 0.98 0.96 0.98

Source: Respective Financial Statements 2015-2019

Moving through the Income Statement and looking at the Operating Profit Margins of Synopsys against Cadence, this metric, I believe, uncovers a lot of the underperformance in shareholder returns between the two companies over the last 5 years.

Source: Respective Financial Statements 2015-2019

Cadence has consistently generated superior margins vs. Synopsys. Further analysis points to a far better grasp of costs. On the Operating expenditure side, both companies are very similar with Opex representing on average 63% of sales for Synopsys and 69% for Cadence; this instantly shifts focus to a disparity in costs further up the income statement. Synopsys has a larger COGS as a % of sales therefore affecting its gross profits. Although on a 5-year average, Synopsys has managed to execute a better Opex strategy - reducing this by ~9% vs. Cadence - it hasn’t been able to make up for what it initially loses in COGS.

As pointed out previously, the sales makeup of Synopsys is heavily tilted toward EDA, with IP & System Integration and Software Integrity growing and now making up ~40% of sales. Whilst this portion of sales is far less volatile, it is lower margin. When breaking down the contribution to sales from Service/Maintenance and coupling that analysis with the study of Cost of Sales, it could not be more evident. S&M represents ~13% of sales yet accounts for 25% of costs. This is much harder to scrutinise for Cadence as they lump maintenance sales with products and leave service separate. Nonetheless, I believe the greater impact of one larger customer, Intel, on sales comparative to a more disparate customer base for Cadence means Synopsys provides larger discounts, thus lowering the ASP for its service and maintenance contracts and increasing the potency of its cost base.

From an analytical standpoint, it is very hard to suggest Synopsys move away from this current model, as Intel(INTC) has one of the largest R&D budgets in the semi-space. However, it does highlight the impact larger, albeit less volatile customers can have on efficiencies. The spread in gross and operating profit margins in my view has to close for the stock to trade at the multiple of an Ansys, Adobe or Cadence, for that matter. Until the business efficiencies and profitability is tangible, I do not believe the stock closes the valuation discount gap.

Asset Turnover 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Cadence 0.73 0.87 0.80 0.87 0.70 Synopsys 0.44 0.46 0.50 0.51 0.52

Source: Respective Financial Statements 2015-2019

Due to the larger equity slice on the balance sheet and therefore greater assets, the Asset Turnover for Synopsys is lower than Cadence. A lighter balance sheet would obviously help Synopsys, but the composition of assets as previously touched upon is not something I am too concerned about, nor does it alter my thesis. Whilst it does lower ROE, I believe the reasons are justifiable.

Moreover, a lower proportion/usage of debt vs. Cadence means leverage is also lower. These two ratios matched with the prior analysis result in Return on Equity for Synopsys being on average 67% lower than Cadence or 9.0% vs. 28.0%. Whilst the returns are lower for Synopsys, it doesn’t alter my view that the company is for me the better, more stable play. A majority of the discrepancy is due to a business model that isn’t as levered to segments that offer greater variability. Looking at EPS alone, the variability is meaningful; the standard deviation of EPS from 2000 through 2019 for Synopsys vs. Cadence is 106% and 189%; it is key to note this standard deviation looks at upside and downside variability. The downside variability is far greater for Cadence than Synopsys and gets to the crux of my argument. Furthermore, the volatility for Cadence is not helped by the fact it has slightly more leverage in its capital structure vs. Synopsys. Ultimately in years when earnings are down, this is only amplified. As a long-term investor, I aim to minimise drawdowns in earnings of my portfolio companies as much as possible, as I am a firm believer in robust and less variable profitability.

Valuation

Trading on a 34x forward multiple vs. the sector of 39x that includes Cadence, Adobe (ADBE), Ansys (ANSS) and Intuit (INTU), the stock is at a ~15% discount to peers. Nonetheless, the average 5-year discount to the sector has been 25%. All technology stocks and software in particular are currently riding the Covid wave; due to this I am placing the stock on a neutral rating until the valuation becomes more attractive and euphoria subsides. Whilst earnings are a lot more stable due to a mix shift, I believe the multiple expansion YTD has fully priced in the expected earnings growth in 2020 and 2021, leaving very little margin for error or return potential. A de-rating of the stock back to around 28-30x forward earnings I believe is a better entry point and leaves investors with greater probability of achieving mid double-digit returns.

Conclusion

Owing to its greater prudence in shareholder returns and cash flow generation, my favoured pick in the EDA space is Synopsys. AI, IoT and 5G will be at the heart of technology in the next decade and choosing the appropriate semi-manufacturer is littered with problems. EDA and IP Integration along with Software authentication is a very neat, less cyclical way of levering a portfolio to these major growth drivers. A slight de-rating would trigger me to initiate a position and make me more comfortable in assuming the risks.

