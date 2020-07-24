Thesis

If you believe in the role that copper has to play in shaping the future of automobiles/ transportation through its use in the EVs (read: Electric Vehicles), and you're looking for a promising future copper miner, then Trilogy Metals (TMQ) is the right pick for you. The company boasts a strong resource potential at its two major projects in Alaska and is in the key stages of project development. Its financial position is also interesting and worth taking a look. With its resource potential, project permitting status (and near-term milestones), as well as project financing profile, TMQ presents an attractive long investment opportunity in the base metals mining space. These three aspects will be covered in the article together with the company's valuation that appears to be rather cheap. That said, it's quite likely that this junior miner would be acquired by a major mining company. Let's get into the details.

Figure 1

(Source: Northern Miner)

Trilogy's resource potential

TMQ currently has 2 flagship projects ("Arctic" and "Bornite") located in the AMD (read: Ambler Mining District) in Alaska (Figure 2). Together, these projects are also called the UKMP (read: Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects).

Figure 2

(Source: June Presentation, pg. 9)

Let's take a detailed look at the base resource estimate for each project.

Arctic project: Based on its PFS (read: Pre-Feasibility Study), the Arctic project is expected to contain ~42 Mt (read: a million tons) of ore grading 2.3% copper, 3.2% zinc, 0.59% lead, 0.49 g/t gold, and 36 g/t silver. This leads to an expected CuEq (read: copper equivalent) resource of ~4.1 Blb (read: a billion pounds). The project's mine life is assumed to be 12 years, and TMQ expects to produce ~159 Mlb (read: a million pounds) of copper, 199 Mlb of zinc, 33 Mlb of lead, 3.3 Moz (read: a million ounces) of silver, and 30.6 Koz (read: a thousand ounces) of gold from Arctic each year. Using an 8% discount rate, Arctic's after-tax NPV is projected to be ~$1.4 billion, resulting in an IRR of 33%, and a payback period of around 2 years.

Base numbers tell us that the after-tax NPV of the Arctic project alone is sufficient to overshadow the ~$271 million market cap. Simply put, TMQ's target price (based on the mining potential from Arctic alone) should be 5x the current prices. That comes out to be ~$10/share based on the $1.92 per share price at the time of writing. However, there are two more aspects that need to be considered before we lock in Arctic's valuation:

The resource estimate in the PFS is based on metal prices at $3/lb copper (currently at $2.9/lb), $1.10/lb zinc (currently at $0.99/lb), $1.00/lb lead (currently at $0.83/lb), $18.00/oz silver (currently at $19.75/oz), and $1,300/oz gold (currently at $1,812/oz). Apart from lead and zinc, all metals have either met or significantly exceeded the base-case metal prices used in the PFS. Since copper is the primary metal underlying the Arctic project, it's important to consider copper's price outlook in the long term ("long-term" price target should be considered since Arctic is a couple of years away from production). Considering copper's widespread use in the industrial sectors of building construction, consumer products, transportation equipment, machinery, as well as electrical & electronic products, together with its greatest demand stemming from China, copper prices are likely to move up with time. It's also worth noting that the future of transportation - electric vehicles - roughly use between 2x-3x that of copper quantities used in conventional vehicles. As conventional vehicles are gradually being replaced by electric vehicles, the demand for copper will outpace its supply, creating upside in price. On that note, Morgan Stanley's research indicates a rising copper supply deficit over the next 5 years (Figure 3) that's likely to push copper prices above the $3/lb estimate used in the PFS. Bottom line? Rising copper prices in future would enable TMQ to revise its project NPV upwards.

Figure 3

(Source: June Presentation, pg. 30)

The price estimate mentioned earlier is based on 100% resource from the Arctic project. In reality, TMQ has formed a 50:50 JV partnership with South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY) which grants the latter a 50% stake in TMQ's mining properties. This implies that our conservative initial price estimate of ~$10 would need to be halved at ~$5. Then again, this price target is based solely on the after-tax NPV of the Arctic project after taking into account the project's expected initial CAPEX of $780 million (total CAPEX of $910 million), and does not take into account the mining potential of the other property, Bornite (discussed below).

Bornite project: Based on initial estimates, Bornite is expected to contain ~6 Blb of copper and ~77 Mlb of cobalt. The JV between TMQ and South32 works out such that TMQ shared its mining properties, while South32 provided the cash (including for project exploration). During the first 3 years (2017-2019) of the JV agreement, South32 has paid ~$31 million towards exploration costs for Bornite. The project's exploration activities are underway (Figure 4). In fact, it seems that Bornite's underlying CuEq resource would exceed Arctic's resource potential (Figure 5). However, these estimates will need to be confirmed by further exploration/studies.

Figure 4

(Source: June Presentation, pg. 25)

Figure 5

(Source: June Presentation, pg. 45)

Assuming that Bornite's resource (of ~6 Blb of copper and ~77 Mlb of cobalt; check Figure 4) is, at a minimum, 1.5x that of Arctic's resource of ~4 Blb of copper, we can say that a revised conservative price target based on the after-tax NPV of Bornite (in addition to Arctic's NPV) and after applying an assumed risk-based 20% cut-off margin to account for potential exploration failures, tentative higher costs, metal price risks, etc. works out to be ~$11/share [50% NPV/share from Arctic = $4.95 {($1.4 BB*0.5)/($271 MM*$1.92)} + 50% NPV/share from Bornite at $5.95 {($1.4 BB*1.5*0.8*0.5)/($271 MM X $1.92)}].

Bottom line? $11/share is the prospective (and conservative) target price, should any major miner go for acquiring TMQ at a later stage of project development. The company's value proposition is also confirmed by the Quant Factor grade of A+ assigned to TMQ, and I see that only a handful of mining companies have such a high "value" grade (Figure 6).

Figure 6

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Permitting status

In my view, Arctic's permitting status should be considered in two dimensions: road permitting and mine permitting. It's important to note that an access road approximating 211 miles will need to be constructed to transfer Arctic's production to the ports through the truck and rail transport network (Figure 7). The permit is being sought from the BLM (read: Bureau of Land Management), while AIDEA (read: Alaska Industrial Development And Export Authority) is the proponent. Note that the access road will have an operational life of ~50 years, so the interest of AIDEA in the road access permit process is quite understandable.

The draft EIS (read: Environmental Impact Statement) was issued by the BLM in August 2019, and the final EIS was issued in March 2020. As a next step, a 404 permit was initially expected to be awarded from the USACE (read: US Army Corps of Engineers) during Q2 2020. However, it's still awaited to date. Perhaps the prevailing pandemic has caused a lot of work-related uncertainty and, eventually, the delay. Nonetheless, the delay is not a significant negative catalyst, in my view.

Figure 7

(Source: June Presentation, pg. 13)

As far as mine permitting is concerned, the next milestones to be achieved during H2 2020 include a Final EIS, RoD (read: Record of Decision) from the AMDIAP (read: Ambler Mining District Industrial Access Project), and issuance of a 404 permit from the USACE. The latest permit will be the RoD from the AMDIAP.

COVID-19 has impacted the ongoing exploration activities at the two projects (Figure-8). Nevertheless, TMQ affirms that the deferral of summer 2020 exploration program will not cause a material delay in the overall time frame for project development, and that the metallurgical test work on both "Sunshine" and "Bornite" deposits will continue during H2.

Figure 8

(Source: Q2 News Release)

Bottom line? Although COVID-19 has caused some delay in the scheduled timeline on mine and road access permits, the delay won't have a material impact on the project development timeline and things seem to be working out smoothly (though gradually).

Project financing and TMQ as a potential takeover target

TMQ's JV partnership with South32 resulted in formation of Ambler Metals LLC ("Ambler Metals" or JV). The JV is formed with an initial $145 million funding (which is to be provided by South32 and shared equally as a 50:50 JV interest between TMQ and South32). Out of these, the JV retained $87.5 million towards project advancement, and the remaining $57.5 million has been loaned back to South32, thus creating a temporary cash flow stream for the JV. The loan is to be repaid by South32 through installments beginning 2021. This initial capital at the disposal of the JV will be used primarily to advance exploration, permitting, and detailed engineering activities relating to the mine and the access road.

At this point, we should consider TMQ's potential as a takeover target. In my view, once all the permits are obtained, engineering studies are complete, and further exploration results are in hand, mining giants like Rio Tinto (RIO), BHP Group (BHP, BBL), Vale S.A. (VALE), or Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) etc., which are primarily base metal companies, could be interested in expanding their portfolio of copper (and other metals) and might come forward as possible suitors. The reason why any of these companies might make an offer for TMQ is that its current price-to-book valuation is the lowest (Figure 9) among these companies, and an acquisition of TMQ would provide them an opportunity to gain access to a massive resource potential, while marginally improving their price-to-book valuation.

Figure 9

(Source: YCharts)

The timing of any such takeover offer also merits attention. By the time the above significant milestones are achieved, TMQ's share price would likely have seen notable upside from the current price levels. I expect any tentative offer to come sometime before these milestones are fully achieved. However, it's equally possible that no acquisition offer is put up for the shareholders, in which case, TMQ would either go for further shares issuance or raise debt to finance the mine construction CAPEX of ~$910 million. On that note, the company's current balance sheet is strong on liquidity, with ~$15 million cash and no debt. I personally believe that obtaining debt for mine construction would enhance shareholder value, since TMQ would be in a better position to repay the debt once the mine is up and running, and would also be able to generate free cash flows (the company expects to generate annual FCF of ~$450 million at prevailing metal prices). This also implies the possibility that TMQ could pay future dividends from its strong FCFs. However, that timeline stretches too long into the future.

Investor Takeaway

In summary, TMQ's current price tag is significantly cheaper compared with value to be derived from its key mining projects in the UKMP region. We have also seen that the Arctic project is progressing towards achievement of major milestones (over the next 12 months). The project is operationally, financially, and resourcefully stable. However, the prevailing pandemic has slightly impacted the project development timeline. Nonetheless, the company's fundamental attraction makes it a suitable takeover target for a couple of large base metal companies, since TMQ's current price-to-book valuation is in line with their average valuation, and it is capable of diversifying their geographical asset-base (TMQ is in a safe mining jurisdiction), while simultaneously adding to their resource base.

