After the bell on Thursday, we received second-quarter results from chip giant Intel (INTC). The company has delivered strong results in the past couple of quarters, and management delivered another large beat for Q2 2020. Shares did sell off a bit in the after-hours session, however, thanks to a delay in the 7nm timeline, but this decline may provide an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

For the second quarter, revenues came in at more than $19.7 billion, growth of 20% over the prior-year period. Data-centric revenue grew 34 percent, while PC-centric revenue grew 7 percent. The overall number smashed Street estimates for $18.55 billion, a number that had jumped in the past few months after strong guidance in the Q1 report. Intel's three biggest revenue segments all came in with revenues that were well above Street expectations, with the overall details in the graphic below:

(Source: Earnings press release linked in opening paragraph)

The one area that wasn't impressive was gross margins, coming in at 54.8% on a non-GAAP basis versus management's guidance of 56.0%. However, operating expenses were controlled much better, with operating margins on a non-GAAP basis topping guidance of 30% by about 70 basis points. Non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $1.23, beating estimates by nearly 20 cents. I should point out that the Street had taken down its numbers quite a bit, since guidance for non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 was a bit below the Street average of $1.19 when Intel reported Q1 results three months ago. However, Intel's bottom line figure beat where the Street was in that previous report.

When it comes to guidance, Intel management is looking for revenues of $18.2 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 in the third quarter. Both of those numbers were above Street estimates for $17.94 billion and $1.08, respectively. That implies smaller declines than many were expecting, as the Street was looking for a 6.5% revenue decline and 19.7% EPS drop. For the full year, guidance of $75 billion and $4.85 came in above estimates for $73.83 billion and $4.50. Even with $15 billion projected for capital expenditures this year, on a non-GAAP basis, Intel is looking at free cash flow of $17.5 billion. Perhaps the one thing that might be tripping up investors, however, was the following statement about the company's future road map:

Intel is accelerating its transition to 10nm products this year with increasing volumes and strong demand for an expanding line up. This includes a growing portfolio of 10nm-based Intel Core processors with “Tiger Lake” launching soon, and the first 10nm-based server CPU “Ice Lake,” which remains planned for the end of this year. In the second half of 2021, Intel expects to deliver a new line of client CPU’s (code-named “Alder Lake”), which will include its first 10nm-based desktop CPU, and a new 10nm-based server CPU (code-named “Sapphire Rapids”). The company's 7nm-based CPU product timing is shifting approximately six months relative to prior expectations. The primary driver is the yield of Intel's 7nm process, which based on recent data, is now trending approximately twelve months behind the company's internal target.

Intel shares were down more than $5.35 in the after-hours session, a decline of 8.9%. This drop put the stock below both its 50-day (purple line) and 200-day (green line) moving averages, as seen in the chart below, which isn't a great sign on a technical basis. However, the flip side is that new investors looking at the stock now see an annual dividend yield of 2.40%. Also, as we accelerate past this pandemic, Intel's tremendous free cash flow will allow for the buyback program to restart. The company will probably also look to pay down some of its debt pile as well, but the balance sheet is not a problem at this point.

(Source: Yahoo Finance - author added line for after-hours action)

In the end, Intel delivered another strong earnings report, but the stock was tripped up by the delay in the 7nm road map. Q2 revenues and earnings blew past expectations, and the company delivered Q3 and full-year guidance that was better than the Street was looking for. While the 7nm delay isn't the news investors were hoping for in the long run, the business is doing quite well currently, and the fall in the stock price likely will attract some buyers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

