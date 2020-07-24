Introduction

The preferred stocks issued with a dividend rate related to the Five-Year Treasury Rate are increasingly popular among issuers. Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO) is releasing the 10th such outstanding preferred stock and becomes the first property & casualty insurer to finance itself through exchange-traded fixed-reset rate security.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 6M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $150M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Argo Group International Holdings 7.00% Resettable Fixed Rate Preference Shares, Series A (NYSE: ARGO-A) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 7.00% before September 15, 2025, and then switches to a dividend equal to the Five-year U.S. Treasury Rate plus a spread of 6.712%. For reference, the current five-year treasury rate is at the rate of 0.29%, translating into a hypothetical post-call date nominal yield at 7.002%. The new preferred stock has a 'BB' Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 09/15/2025. Currently, ARGO-A trades below its par value at a price of $24.63 and has a 7.11% Current Yield and YTC of 7.53%.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. The Company operates through two segments: U.S Operations and International Operations. The Company through its Excess and Surplus Lines business carriers focus on risks that the standard (admitted) market is unwilling or unable to underwrite. Its International Specialty segment underwrites insurance and reinsurance risks. The Syndicate 1200 segment underwrites around the world property, specialty and non-United States liability insurance. The Company operates as Ariel Re, Argo Re Ltd. the Casualty and Professional Lines unit of Argo Insurance Bermuda, ArgoGlobal SE in Continental Europe, ArgoGlobal Assicurazioni S.p.A in Italy and Argo Seguros Brazil, S.A. in Brazil.

Source: Reuters.com | Argo Group International Holdings

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, ARGO:

Source: Tradingview.com

The company is currently paying a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.31 that translates into an annualized payout of $1.24. With a market price of $32.53, the current yield of ARGO sits at 3.81%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $27.46M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued series B preferred stock) of the company is around $42.95M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $1.13B, ARGO takes place as one of the relatively small 'Property & Casualty Insurers' (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Argo Group International Holdings' capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in March 2020. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Marketwatch.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1 2020, ARGO had a total debt of $679M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to other future preferred stocks of the company. At this point, ARGO-A is the only outstanding preferred stock.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of ARGO but to find out if its new preferred stock has the needed quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 1,130/(679 + 150) = 1.36 , which shows good coverage of all debt and the preferred stock.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 1,130/(679 + 150) = , which shows good coverage of all debt and the preferred stock. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite easy-to-understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results, ARGO has been at a loss for the last 4 months totaling $118.4M. Still, in the following table, we can see how the company is performing with respect to its debt payments coverage for the last 5 financial years.

Source: Marketwatch.com| Company's Income Statement

Argo Group has suffered a tiny loss of $8.40M for the last year, turning its earnings-to-debt payments ratio into a negative value. However, its previous years' net results offset the last negative quarters as the total net income for the last five years stands at $415.40M with $131.20M paid for interest expenses. So the peculiar Earnings/Debt payments for the last 5 years results in a ratio of 3.16, which indicates a significant buffer for the preferred creditors' payments. Moreover, ARGO maintains average cash of $155M for the last 5 quarters.

The Argo Group Family

At this point, ARGO has one outstanding baby bond: Argo Group US, Inc. 6.5% SR NTS 42 (ARGD):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

ARGD pays a fixed interest at a rate of 6.50%. The baby bond bears a "BBB-" Standard & Poor's rating, it is callable as of 09/15/2027, meaning it is anytime callable from 3 years now. ARGD matures on 09/15/2042 and with the current market price of $25.59 it has a Yield-to-Maturity of 6.39%. However, after it is trading above its par value, its Yield-to-Worst will be its Yield-to-Call, which is a negative value due to the fact it can be redeemed at any point and the market price of above the redemption price of $25 plus the accrued interest. Although the newly issued preferred stock and the senior notes are different types of securities, we may claim that ARGO-A is the better one. Despite that ARGD stands higher in the capital structure and has a higher credit rating, its Yield-to-Worst is -9.61%, while the YTW of ARGO-A is 7.11%. Looking at the company's good capitalization and the good debt payments coverage, the qualified dividend of the new IPO looks much better than the non-qualified interest of ARGD with a call risk in it.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the baby bond ARGD and the fixed income securities benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). As a holding of the ETF and despite it being callable from 2017, ARGD had a very close correlation before the COVID-19 pandemic and during the sell-off in March. But during the subsequent recovery, we can see the bond significantly outperforming PFF as it has returned to its price level before COVID-19 while PFF is still quite below its February high.

Source: Tradingview.com

Sector Comparison

The charts below contain all preferred stocks in the "Property & Casualty Insurance" sector (according to Finviz.com) with no suspended distribution, have a par value of $25, and a positive Yield-to-Call. At this point, the newly issued ARGO-A is the only preferred stock with a fixed-reset rate dividend. Except for the new IPO, there are a total of 2 fixed-to-floaters (LIBOR related) and 17 preferred stocks with a fixed dividend rate. It is important to take note that all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

By % of PAR and Current yield

Source: Author's database

Despite the differences between the dividend types in this group, with a return of 7.11%, ARGO-A is currently giving the highest Current Yield and the highest Yield-to-Worst from all rated issues. PIHPP and NGHCN that have a higher current yield (but NGHCN's YTW is lower) are the only not rated from Standard & Poor's.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

With its 7.78%, ARGO-A gives the second-highest YTC from the sector, just after the already mentioned PIHPP.

Here is a list of all preferred stocks with a positive YTC:

Source: Author's database

Fixed Reset Rate Preferred Stocks

In this section, I want to compare the newly issued security with all other preferred stocks that pay a fixed reset rate dividend, bound to the Five-Year Treasury Rate. With ARGO-A, the total number of this group becomes 10. Note that except for WCC-A, all other issues are eligible for the preferential tax rate.

Source: Author's database

Currently, all issues are equally distributed between those that trade above their par value and such that trade below PAR. These that are trading above $25 have their YTW equal to their Current Yield, while these trading below that threshold have their YTW equal to their Current yield. With its 7.11% ARGO-A has the second-highest Current Yield and also the second-highest YTW lagging only behind WCC-A. But we must note that WESCO's (NYSE:WCC) WCC-A has some difference with the rest issues as it is a part of a merger deal, between WESCO and Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) (the acquired company by WCC), and have an unusually higher nominal yield. A visual idea of the preferreds' returns can be found in the two bubble charts below:

By % of PAR and Current yield

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

The Below-Investment Grade Preferreds

The last charts contain all preferred stocks that pay a fixed-reset or fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a positive Yield-to-Call, and a 'BB', 'BB+', or "BB-" Standard & Poor's rating.

By % of PAR and Current yield

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

For this chart, I'll exclude all callable issues to have a much clearer look over the group:

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

ARGO may redeem the Series A Preferred Stock:

at any time outside of a par call period, upon the sending of notice to the common shareholders of a proposal for an amalgamation or any proposal for any other matter that requires, as a result of any changes in Bermuda law after the date of this prospectus supplement, at a redemption price of $26,000 per Preference Share (equivalent to $26 per depositary share);

at a redemption price of $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per depositary share), as a result of a “change in tax law;”

at a redemption price of $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per depositary share), at any time within 90 days following the occurrence of the date on which a “capital disqualification event” has occurred as a result of any amendment or proposed amendment;

at a redemption price of $25,500 per share (equivalent to $25.50 per depositary share) within 90 days of the occurrence of a “rating agency event.”

Use of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds from this offering will be approximately $144 million, after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses payable by us. We intend to use these net proceeds to repay our term loan and for working capital to support continued growth in our insurance operations. Our term loan has $125.0 million principal remaining outstanding and has a maturity date of November 2, 2021. At March 31, 2020, our term loan had an interest rate based on six month LIBOR (which was locked in at 1.93%) plus 125 basis points.

Source: 424B2 Filing by Argo Group International Holdings

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $150M, ARGO-A is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. If so, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

Argo Group International Holdings is issuing its Series A Fixed Reset Rate Preferred Stock with a fixed rate of 7.00% before the first reset date and the rate of the Five-Year Treasury Rate plus the spread of 6.712% thereafter. It is currently trading 1.5% below its par value of $25, at the market price of $24.63, and has a Yield-to-Worst, equal to its Current Yield of 7.11%. The company has one outstanding baby bond, ARGD, that is callable from 3 years and it is currently trading at a negative Yield-to-Worst. Despite that ARGO-A is junior to ARGO's baby bond, due to the company's good capitalization and debt coverage, the preferred stock is the quite better choice of the two. In terms of the sector, ARGO-A is the only with a fixed-reset rate, but when compared to all other preferred stocks, it is the highest-yielding one from all rated ones. Only PIHPP has better returns, but together with NGHCN, the two are the only that are not rated by S&P. The new IPO is the 10th security of this type, and when compared to its peer group, again it has the second-highest returns, lagging behind WCC-A, which is slightly different from the other issues. Overall, it can be stated that ARGO-A gives good returns in the background of the company's low leverage and on a relative basis as regards to the sector and all other fixed-reset rate preferred stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.