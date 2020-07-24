Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (WMMVF) CEO Gui Loureiro on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:WMMVF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2020 4:30 PM ET

Pilar de la Garza – Head, Investor Relations

Gui Loureiro - President and Chief Executive Officer

Milton Brandt - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Ignacio Caride - eCommerce, Senior Vice President

Pilar de la Garza

Good afternoon. This is Pilar de la Garza, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations for Walmex. Thank you for joining us today to review the results for the Second Quarter 2020. Today with me is Guilherme Loureiro, President and Chief Executive Officer for Walmart de México y Centroamérica; and Milton Brandt, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Ignacio Caride, eCommerce, Senior Vice President. The date of this webcast is July 23, 2020. Today’s webcast is being recorded and will be available at www.walmex.mx.

This webcast may contain certain references concerning Wal-Mart de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V.'s future performance that should be considered as good faith estimates made by the Company. These references only reflect management's expectations and are based upon currently available data. Actual results are always subject to future events, risks and uncertainties, which could materially impact the Company's actual performance.

Now, it is my pleasure to introduce our CEO, Gui Loureiro

Gui Loureiro

Thank you, Pilar and good afternoon, everyone, thank you for joining us in today’s webcast. Before I discuss our second quarter results, I would like to give you an update on our response to the pandemic caused by COVID-19 in Mexico and Central America. I will begin with our associates.

Words can’t express how proud I’m of each one of them. They’re taking care of customers and members while providing our vital service to communities during this unprecedented times and their hard work and dedication is truly helping people live better. Our associates overall well-being remains a priority. They look after our customers everyday and we’re committed to giving them and their families the support they need. So we constantly look at additional ways to keep them safe and healthy during this time. Since March we granted a special grants for associates in the stores, [indiscernible] and distribution centers to show our appreciation.

We change the salary payments frequency from biweekly to weekly. So that associates can have a quicker access to their earning. We provide transportation allowance to locations with difficult access and we extended a discount for all associates to buy everyday needs at our stores. In addition to this financial and operational efforts we have implemented a number of measures to support associates health and well-being.

An epidemiology expert is giving us advice and helping us guide our decisions and enable medical lines to associates and their families can receive medical assistance and emotional health support 24x7. Our more than 21,000 associates in vulnerable conditions continue to be [indiscernible]. This includes pregnant women, adults over 60 years of age and other groups of people defined by authorities.

As a company committed to helping people save money and with better. We’re working to respond to the many ways our community need us. From operational standpoint, we continue to enforce cleaning and sanitize especially in high risk areas. We provide face coverings for all associates. We implemented protocols for temperature checks and sanitizing solution distribution at the store entrance and we limited the number of customers in the stores and clubs to comply with capacity guidelines.

In April, we launched Los Esenciales program in Mexico City and the Metro areas to ensure we provide the lowest price on 125 days for a minimum of 60 days. It’s the purpose of supporting our most price sensitive customers. We increased the number of items to nearly 300. We expand the campaign throughout our self-service performance across the country. We’re also helping those who needed the most to the Walmart Foundation.

In our previous webcast, we shared a few that we donated 150 tons of food to nearly 23,000 seniors that backwards voluntary in our stores and we donated MXN100 million to finance the construction of temporary COVID-19 unit enabled with more than 850 beds to provide medical service for the healthcare system patients in Mexico City. In addition to this effort in second quarter of 2020, we donated ventilators for the Mexican [indiscernible]. We donated and distributed more than 15 tons of food to over 1 million beneficiaries from food banks and community business and we donated 21.5 tons of food to people who are affected by the earthquake and hurricane and impacted in Oaxaca.

We recognized importance of frontline workers during these times. In an effort to support them, we decide to receive frontline workers. Among them doctors, nurses, paramedics, police officers and firefighters in our 163 clubs without a membership. We know that current conditions are affecting many of our suppliers, so in addition to reduction of payment terms for [indiscernible] and most buyers, we extended our factory in problem to all of our suppliers. We also decided to waive rent from micro and small tenants in Mexico for the months of April and May.

The pandemic also allowed us to explore new ways of food. We decided that from now on, all our call center operators will be people with disabilities. Who will be able to work for us from their homes regardless of where they’re located? We’re doing everything we can to help our communities and families. Friends and associates. Together we’ll get through this.

Now let’s talk about the financial results for the second quarter 2020. Please consider that when I talk about Central America, I’m making reference to figures on a constant currency basis. During the second quarter consolidated total revenues grew 9.5%. In Mexico, total revenues grew 7.7% and in Central America we saw a 4.1% decrease. In Mexico, same store sales continue to be the main growth driver. We saw a 6.3% growth during the quarter.

Our regions and formats had a positive performance. The North and Metro regions delivered the highest same store sales growth followed by the center and south regions. In some region of the country, consumption was affected by the largest economic achievement given the high dependence on the tourism and services sectors. Additionally, sales were impacted by social distancing measures implemented in several states.

Looking at the performance by formats. Superama posted the highest same store sales growth followed by Walmart and Sam’s. Bodega sales growth was softer as our Bodega customer is the most price sensitive and in facing challenging times. We care about their well-being. So in addition to Los Esenciales program that I mentioned earlier. We launched the Bodega’s campaign where we’re offering unbeatable pricing merchandise across categories to help them save money.

Social distancing measures are driving in home consumption and customer purchase continue to lean towards essential goods as a result food and consumables was delivered the highest same store sales growth. Some general merchandize line such and home in computers bolstered strong growth. But overall the general merchandize division is being negatively affected during this emergency period. [Indiscernible] behavior has been volatile. Towards the end of the first quarter, we experienced very high demand in categories like cleaning supplies, consumables and grocery staples. At the time passed by, we saw our home related activities trends start to emerge and demand puzzles, board games, more kitchen [indiscernible] and bakery and kitchen supply is increasing. At the same time we saw overstocking effects on consumables categories and the lower demand for beauty and personal care products.

Now we’re entering a phase where we’re assuming higher demand for products like paints. Our supply chained among the most efficient ones in the country. And the investments we’ve recently made for the network design are paying off. Still some items like hand sanitizer or cleaning wipes would be difficult to find in some wipes. But fortunately, we haven’t suffered a major disruption. I really want to thank all of our supply chain associates. They’re doing amazing job to recover our in-stock position.

Given the operation restrictions for store selling non-essential goods. In this occasion it is complicate to benchmark our performance [indiscernible]. However, based on tight figures we’re able to go 30 basis points ahead of the self-service and club markets. We’ll keep listening to our customers and members and executing each performance valuable position to continue to lean their loyalty. In Central America, sales are impacted by strict social distancing measures implemented by doctors of each country to keep associates and customers safe. Despite the circumstances, we’re able to gain market share in the region. Honduras was the most impacted country. As authorities guided to open stores only three days per week during April. Gradually customers were allowed to return to the stores but still in June operations during weekends was prohibited.

El Salvador delivers the highest same store sales growth followed by Nicaragua. Sales growth in Guatemala and Costa Rica and Honduras was softer given the operation with regions and softer economic activity overall. Since March, we started home delivery operations in Central America to help customers stay home and keep their families safe. So far, we have enabled home delivery in all hyper markets practically in all super markets and in some bodegas across the five countries. The results in customer response have been positive. The average [indiscernible] through the services three times higher than the store average and deliver sales represent 2.5% of participate in store sales. Despite the circumstance, we continue to invest in the region.

During the quarter we opened 12 new stores six in Mexico and six in Central America. During the year, we have opened a total of 21 new stores. During the situation we’re facing we have not been able to implement an expansion plan at the phase we expected to. And due conditions are suitable for us to continue to construct and remodel stores again with a normal base. We’re shifting CapEx to omni-channel [indiscernible] and store commission progress that will help us to be even more resilient company in the future.

Amidst this situation, we continue to innovate and to find ways to serve our customers better. The [indiscernible] digital connection for our customers we launched BAIT, our MVNO that offers mobile and internet access to end users in a prepaid scheme at the lowest price. To launch this service, we enter into mutual reinforcement partnership with [indiscernible]. They provide the telecom infrastructure. So far, the services available for purchasing 705 stores across 24 states and we have 110,000 users.

Before moving onto omni-channel, I’d like to talk about implementation of the new laboring rules for consumer progress that will take effect on October 1, 2020. In order to meet that date, since last quarter we have been working for our suppliers to anticipate as much as possible to deliver the products that meet the new norms and taking necessary measures regarding slow moving inventory to prevent having products with previous labeling in our shelves. We know that the transition from the current rules with the new rules. We won’t cross that we cannot fully estimate. At Walmex, we support all initiative that benefit the health of our customers and members and we’ll continue working to be prepared to comply with this new provision.

Now let’s talk about omni-channel, due to the increased relevance of the ecommerce business in recent months. Ignacio Caride, our Head of eCommerce has joined us on today’s webcast to give you an update on omni-channel efforts as we better serve our customers.

Ignacio Caride

Thanks Gui and good afternoon, everyone. Building and implementing are winning omni-channel strategy has been among our business priorities for some years now. Before this crisis, we were already seeing adoption of online delivery and pickup across our formats. And the pandemic caused by the COVID-19 significantly accelerated the change the retail industry was already undergoing. As social distance measures became stricter, customers adopted the delivery and pick up service even more and we saw a 3x increase in ecommerce demand.

We know this is an essential service our customers are looking for, so we reacted quickly to build additional capacity. We develop fast track process to enable same day delivery from stores in less than 72 hours. We doubled our last mile capacity. We increased the numbers of available stocks by 40% and we hired more than 2,600 pickers to help us come with the demand. Last mile delivery is critical for our on-demand services. So during the quarter, we launch a pilot test of crowd sourcing model that will allow us to improve service levels in an efficient way. So far results are encouraging. We will continue to test and learn in order to fine tune the model and scale it.

By the end of the quarter, 430 stores were offering same day delivery. We also developed new features with the on-demand app to improve the customer experience. Among them special delivery and pickup slots for customers have raised, improved order tracking and earlier visibility of slot availability. During the quarter, we launched new omni-channel solutions to serve different type of customers. We deployed on demand delivery to 115 sales clubs and our members response has been very positive.

Sales GMV for the quarter also equivalent to GMV achieved during the full year 2019. We’ve tested the appetite for our Bodega customers for online shopping through our 892 kiosks with good results. So we decided to launch one big general merchandize operations throughout the Bodega Aurrera.com MX site. So far results are encouraging in addition to extended assortment at great price. Our customers appreciate the flexibility on delivery options and payment methods we provide. We will continue to fine tune our offering and to adopt to our customer needs.

Deciding best intake and store omni-channel capabilities we’re also being working on the logistic network site. During the last 12 months we opened five distribution centers that serves the ecommerce one big operations. Three dedicated fulfillment centers in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey and two omni-channel distribution centers in Medida and Tijuana. The omni-channel distributional centers are a great milestones in our networks redesigned. They’re the first one of their type in Mexico and are flexible enough to serve both stores and customers directly.

During the quarter, we have another addition of the hot sale event with good results and triple digit growth. For the first time on an event of this type, we enable delivery for big and bulky items. Such as refrigerators stalls and washing machines from stores be that on demand with a great level of service. Bodega Aurrera’s website performance in hot sale was very good in terms of platform stability, sales, media impression and brand sentiment. I want to thank our omni-channel team as they were able to launch the website in record time and added new and exciting merchandize for our customers at very low prices. By making the right tech investments and by aligning omni-channel operations in previous years, we have the right capabilities in place and the pandemic further accelerated demand.

During the quarter, ecommerce sales grew 217% and GMV by 207%. Ecommerce sales represented 4.5% of Mexico sales and contributed 330 basis to total sales growth. We know this figure are influenced by the current situation and we will be much different once things normalized. We believe, if we provide a good shopping experience our customers and members will see and appreciate the benefits of the service and will likely continue to use it on going forward. So we believe it is critical to continue to invest and improve our service levels. We will keep listening to our customers and members adopting our operations, investing and innovating to serve our customers better.

Now I will turn it over again to Gui. Thank you very much.

Gui Loureiro

Thank you, Ignacio. In closing, I’d like to say that the crisis is not over at this point. We need to keep learning and adjust and we know, we’ll face even more challenging times going forward. As we expect a sharp deterioration of the macroeconomic environment. Our priority remains taking care of each other just as we always have in difficult times and to help families across Mexico and Central America to save money so they can leave better. I’m proud of what we have done as a company over the past months especially our associates have stepped up.

As we serve our customers and support our associates. We’re also managing our business effectively and we continue to make progress against our long-term [indiscernible]. Thanks again the opportunity to serve you. Rest assured we will continue to do everything we can to provide a safe shopping experience to our customers and health environment for our associates and communities.

Now Milton will cover the financial results of the quarter.

Milton Brandt

Thanks Gui and good afternoon to all of you. Before I start covering the financial results of the quarter. I also want to appreciate our associates hard work and dedication. You’re really making a difference. I will start by covering results in Mexico. As a reminder, on May 25, 2020. We agreed on and made a payment to the Mexican Tax Authorities in the aggregate amount of MXN8.79 billion to finalize substantial tax matters which include the previously disclosed sales of the Vips restaurant division and other substantial tax matters. This payment impacted the second quarter 2020 figures in Mexico in four concepts. General expenses, financial expenses, taxes and income tax paid in advance.

According to the accounting standard, IAS 12 the income tax is recognized as an expense and included in the year it is expensed or accrued. According to the accounting standard IAS 34. The tax effect of one-time event should not be included in the likely effective annual rate. But it should be recognized in the same period as the relevant onetime event. During the second quarter, total revenues grew 7.7%. despite the challenging environment and sales mix shift to lower margin categories, strong volume growth of certain subcategories within grocery with higher profitability and more effective negotiations with suppliers lead to a gross profit margin expansion of 20 basis points.

General expenses increased 17.4% affected by the aforementioned payment to the start. Operating income decreased 7.6% and EBITDA decreased 5% resulting in 130 basis points EBITDA margin contraction. Excluding the payment to the start, we were able to keep expense growth below total revenue growth despite incurring higher operating costs, given the measures taken to handle the pandemic that Gui mentioned earlier. Managing expenses remains a top priority for us. We’re being disciplined where we need to be and that allows us to continue to invest in a strategic areas of our business. Operating income increased 9.9% and EBITDA margin expanded by 10 basis points.

Now I will discuss results in Central America. Please consider that when I talk about Central America, I’m referring to figures on a constant currency basis. Total revenues decreased 4.1% as Gui mentioned earlier sales were affected across the region primarily due to operating restrictions. Gross profit margin contracted 20 basis points to 23.6% as mixed shifts negatively affected profitability. General expenses increased 2.3%, the royalties payment agreement which we previously announced and became effective beginning in 2019 impacted expenses by MXN417 million.

Operating income decreased 25.3% and EBITDA margin reached 8.7%. excluding the payment of royalties EBITDA would have expanded 20 basis points on the back of a strong everyday low cost and productivity mindset. At a consolidated level, figures were impacted by non-recurring items. Total revenues grew 9.5%. gross profit increased 10.4% resulting a 22.8% margin and expenses grew 19.2%.

Consolidated EBITDA margin contracted to 9.3% and net income decreased 81%. However underline results were positive. If we exclude the payment to the start and the royalties in Central America expenses growth would have been similar to total revenue growth. Both operating income and EBITDA would have posted a double-digit growth of 10.8% and 10.4% respectively. EBITDA margin would have reached 10.6% and net income would have increased 14.9%.

Now let’s see the results for the first half of 2020. In Mexico, total revenues increased 10.1%. gross profit margin expanded by 20 basis points to 22.6% and expenses increased 13.1%. operating income grew 7.1% and EBITDA margin contracted 40 basis points to 10.5%. In Central America, total revenues increased 1.5%. Gross profit margin remained stable at 23.9% and expenses increased 7.3%. operating income decreased 15.7% and EBITDA margin contracted 100 basis points to 8.9%.

At a consolidated level, total revenues increased 11.2%. gross profit margin reached 22.8% and expenses increased 15.2%. operating income increased 5.6% and EBITDA margin contracted 50 basis points to 10.2%. Net income decreased 33% affected by the payment to the start and the royalties in Central America.

Now moving to the balance sheet, our financial strength allows us to invest in the business and generate returns. Our cash position increased by 15.8% to MXN30.8 billion. MXN4.2 billion above last year’s level. Inventories increased 7.2% significantly below the 9.5% total revenues increased. We’re focused on delivering shareholder value. Over the last 12-month, cash generation increased 5.1% reaching MXN65.3 billion after investing MXN18.3 billion in the business over the last 12 months. We returned MXN24 billion in the form of dividends to our shareholders.

Thank you very much and as always, we will make ourselves available to receive your calls and answers any questions you may have.

