They reveal how far prices are likely to run, up and down, with what odds, from earlier forecasts with reward-risk balances like today.’.

We resolve those issues by using Market-Making-firm professionals’ actions in negotiating big-volume stock trades under time and competitive pressures, acting to dodge risk by hedging.

Whose expectations for those measures are available, how credible are they, and how likely are they to come to pass? How comparable between alternatives? What evidence exists?

On the basis we need to make comparisons with other investment alternatives: how likely we are to have profit, what kinds of loss might be encountered, how long realization takes?

Investment Thesis

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) is a logical beneficiary of the "What do we do now for a family vacation?" question. Apparently sufficient to prompt Institutional Investment researchers to urge their portfolio managers to acquire new volume holdings in the stock.

Such attention continues to support further near-term price-rise expectations at a +20% scale. Evidence of the past is by profitable outcomes in 7 out of every 8 positions (averaging +15%) following prior hedging-derived Market-Maker [MM] price range forecasts with Risk-Reward balances like the present. Payoff holding periods on the order of 4-5 weeks boosted past experiences under TERMD portfolio management discipline to triple-digit CAGR levels.

Description

Camping World Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; travel protection; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories. The company also offers new and used RVs, parts and services, including RV accessories and supplies; camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersport equipment, and supplies; finance and insurance; and RV repair and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a network of 227 retail locations in 36 states of the United States. The company also serves customers through e-commerce platforms and direct marketing. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois."

Source: Yahoo Finance

Comparing alternative investments

We perform our usual daily scan of the derivative securities markets to find what are the current most promising near-term equity investments. Clues appear in Market-Makers' [MM] current-day price-range forecasts for over 2,800 widely-held and actively-traded stocks and ETFs.

The price-range forecasts are the natural implications of hedging actions taken to protect market-making-firm capital put necessarily at risk to "fill" multi-million-$ trade orders by institutions like those noted above.

The advantage of a price-range forecast instead of just a price-target forecast is that there is a sense, and recognition, of risk in the forecast. All of our daily measures of forecasts have this essential dimension.

Here is how the reward-risk balances currently appear for CWH and five other stocks noted by Yahoo Finance to be of most current interest to investors interested in data on CWH.

Figure 1

Source: Author

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The stock clearly of best advantage is CWH at location [1]. As a 'market-average" notion, SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) is at [7]. Better-known competitors Thor (THO) and Winnebago (WGO) are at higher-risk and lesser reward locations [4] and [2].

While Figure 1's comparisons provide a perspective on this group's alternative investment candidates, several conditions contribute to reward and risk. A principal question for both are "how likely are these to happen" and "can their impact be improved?"

Figure 2 presents the MMs' price range forecasts for the best-ranked alternative investment candidates in Figure 1., along with the histories of outcomes from their prior forecasts of the same proportions of today's up-to-down prospects as occurred in the past 5 years of daily forecasts.

This table presents data on the stocks most likely to produce satisfying rates of capital gain under the portfolio management discipline known as TERMD, explained by the article How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline in my SA blog.

That discipline seeks the largest, most likely, quickest to be captured net capital gains with the least interim exposure to price drawdown on the way to target reward attainment.

Figure 2

Source: Author

Contributing to that evaluation are the demonstrated odds of a profit-successful forecast in column [H], its complement of 100 - H, or loss frequency, size of net gain attained [ I ] and size of worst loss experience [F] so that when appropriately weighted in [O] and [P] they produce the Net of [Q]. Respecting the power of compounding, [Q] converted into basis points per day [J] of capital commitment at [R] presents a highly comparable figure of merit (fom) for investing preferences.

Figure 2 is row-ranked on [R]'s figure of merit (fom) and distinguishes CWH's capital gain prospects from all of the others.

An important part of the valuation is the role of TIME. CWH is seen as able to capture a 15% capital gain with a high (86/100) likelihood in little more than a month of 22 market days. Street estimates of THO next 5-year trend CAGR are -1% per year, and year from now only +5% to 6%.

Recent trend of MM price range forecasts

Figure 3 pictures the past 6 months of CWH daily MM implied price range forecasts. The vertical bars plot the price ranges, with a heavy dot at the market's quote on the date of the forecast. It splits the range into upside and downside coming price change prospects.

Figure 3

Source: Author

The strong rise in CWH market quotes has been accompanied by parallel rises in MM expectations of likely reasonable ranges for its price in coming near months. Comparison with Figure 3's prior highs may raise concern over a double in only 6 months. A look back over the past two years of once-a-week forecasts may be helpful. Please see Figure 4.

Figure 4

Source: Author

The 2-year-ago high expectations range is close to current quotes, and without the recent interim boost in outdoor activity induced by actions taken to curtail the coronavirus pandemic. CWH management is now presented with a substantial demand opportunity to expand the coming R-V sales and maintenance business.

As in any new-uncertainty situation, there is potential for recognized risk of some loss, but with a quite favorable precedent of odds for profit at a very competitive comparison scale.

Conclusion

Camping World Holdings, Inc. appears to be a highly attractive current capital gain prospect. Its near-term opportunity arising from the Covid-19 pause should provide a fairly prompt answer to any speculation over the capabilities of its management's 50+year experience in a specialty consumer-cyclical business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CWH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name. First months of 2020 to date have produced over 2400 profitable position closeouts in a 76%/24% win-loss ratio.