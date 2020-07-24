Shares of KeyCorp (KEY) fell nearly 1.5% on Wednesday, even as the company bested earnings expectations. It has been a bumpy ride for shareholders, with shares down over 30% from a year ago, though they are substantially up from their $7.45 low in April. With a 6.1% dividend yield, investors may be tempted to hold on and await the rebound. Unfortunately, rather than signaling an “all-clear,” I fear today’s earnings point to weakness in the future that could bring the dividend into question and would avoid shares.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Second-Quarter Earnings Reveal Pressure

In the company’s second quarter (financials available here), it earned $0.16, besting expectations by $0.05. Greater fee-based income drove revenue 7% higher to $1.72 billion. As a bank, KeyCorp has two sources of revenue: interest income on loans and fees for services it provides. Interest income rose by 3.6% to $1.025 billion. This was driven by loan growth, as net interest margins dropped to 2.76% from 3.06% a year ago (0.06% of this is due to its participation in PPP, which is a temporary phenomenon on its balance sheet).

With interest rates lower, KeyCorp generates lower net interest income on new loans it writes, and so, this pressure will persist for some time. The company has made up for this pressure by growing its loan book. Excluding PPP, commercial and industrial loans rose to $54 billion from $47 billion a year ago, and consumer loans to $28 billion from $24 billion. KeyCorp also has $15.4 billion of commercial real estate loans. I would note that $17.9 of the $28 billion in consumer loans are mortgage and home equity loans. Total loans were up to $102 billion from $91 billion. While the higher starting loan balance will support net interest income in Q3 versus Q2, from there, lower rates will begin to compress interest income as more loans refinance and because Key’s capital position will constrain its ability to grow its loan book substantially more, as I will discuss below.

Now, noninterest income could offset the impending headwind. Indeed, in Q2, the company generated $692 million in noninterest income. This was up $70 million from a year ago. However, $47 million of that gain came from mortgage origination fees, which more than quadrupled to $62 million. Low rates are causing a refinancing wave, and KeyCorp is generating tremendous cash flow today, but this pace of refinancing is not a sustainable run rate. Indeed, as homeowners lock in today’s rates, interest rates would need to keep falling to get them to refi again. While possible, this would also mean that KeyCorp faces even more net interest margin pressure, which would negate some of these gains. Fee-based revenue provides some cushion to KeyCorp and helped this quarter, but the extent of the YoY increase is likely more akin to a one-time windfall than ongoing earnings power.

The big headwind to earnings this quarter was the $482 million the company set aside for loan losses. This item was a $0.37 headwind to earnings per share. This means that KeyCorp would have otherwise earned $0.53 in the quarter. Now, that overstates its forward earnings power a bit because noninterest fee revenue will likely decline by ~$50 million by Q4 as mortgage volume normalizes, and net interest income will start to decline by then as well. Together, these represent about a $0.10 quarterly headwind, meaning the company could generate $1.60 in normalized earnings over the next year. That makes shares less than 7.5x for earnings. While this seems attractive, I fear the $482 million in loan losses aren’t the end for KeyCorp, meaning earnings will be substantially lower.

Loan Losses May Prove Problematic

At a high level, KeyCorp seems to have been less conservative than peers in setting aside losses against its loan book. Excluding PPP, the company has set aside enough to cover 1.73% of its existing loans, or about $1.71 billion. Currently, it has $760 million of nonperforming loans, though forbearance programs have likely temporarily suppressed this number to some degree. KeyCorp is budgeting for modest further degradation.

On the earnings call, CFO Don Kimble described the bank’s assumptions as an unemployment rate of 9% at the end of 2020 and “upper single digits throughout 2021.” GDP would return to late 2019 levels in late 2021. These are reasonable forecast, though a bit more upbeat than the Federal Reserve, which has unemployment ending at 9.3% and 7.5% in 2020 and 2021 respectively. The Federal Reserve is also expecting GDP to be nearly 2% lower at end-2021 than end-2020. Some banks have chosen to be even more cautious, with Synchrony Financial (SYF) having unemployment end-2020 at 11.5% for its reserves.

Now, KeyCorp’s projections may well be correct; the future is unknown. The company definitely passes the reasonableness test, but investors need to realize that an economic miss relative to their projections could lead to more loan losses than reserved and weigh on future earnings. For perspective, while KeyCorp has reserved against 1.73% of its loans, Regions Financial Corp. (RF) has against 2.68%, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 3.5%, and Citigroup (C) 3.89%. Of course, no two loan books are identical, but KeyCorp’s reserves are on the lighter side, and its less severe economic assumptions may be playing a role.

While no two loan books are the same, KeyCorp clearly has exposure to exposed sectors with $400 million to restaurants, $900 million to hotels, $1.9 billion in leveraged lending, and $2.356 billion to oil and gas companies. Additionally, its nonretail commercial real estate holdings tied to office could face some problems if working from home or deurbanization become entrenched themes. And its nonmortgage consumer loan book will face some losses.

(Source: KeyCorp)

These highlighted sectors alone account for $13.883 billion of loans, though the large majority will pay off. Even when there are defaults, KeyCorp will recover some value. However, $1.7 billion in loan losses when $700 million are already nonperforming is on the light side. Indeed, I even worry that Regions Financial has too few reserves. KeyCorp would need to set aside another $1 billion just to match RF.

I believe investors in KeyCorp should brace for at least for several hundred million more in loan losses, which will significantly impair its earning power over the next year, potentially by $1/share.

Implications for the Dividend and Shares

This is particularly concerning for KeyCorp because the company was already running a tighter capital position. It targets 9% to 9.5%. One year ago, KeyCorp had a 9.6% capital ratio, whereas many banks were substantially above target. Today, the company has a 9.1% capital ratio, still within target, and it can run for periods of time below 9% if need be. By slowing loan growth and shrinking its balance sheet, it can also build back capital at the expense of earnings power. Indeed, if the company takes more loan losses near the magnitude of my expectations, it will potentially see its capital ratio push below 9%. Additionally, earnings will stay below its $0.185 dividend rate. While it will be paying this dividend in Q3, with capital at the low end of the target and weak earnings power, it may have to cuts its dividend similar to Wells Fargo (WFC).

With a book value of $16.07, investors may feel KeyCorp is particularly cheap. However, this book value assumes no more loan losses. If the company ends up having to reserve to a 3% of loan losses (i.e., not quite as high as big banks that have more credit card exposure), its book value would drop down to about $15.05. Additionally, the threat of a dividend cut could weigh on shares. Continued reserving when bigger banks have completed their reserve build would also weigh on sentiment amid concerns about problems in the loan book.

Today, KeyCorp trades at about 0.75x book value. Holding that constant, shares could trade down to $11.25. If the company were to trade at 0.70x book amid concerns about loan quality as it builds reserves, shares could fall to $10.50. I see about 6-12% downside to shares in KEY. While I don’t see sufficient downside to short shares here, investors should be aware KEY may well be a value trap, and I would look to buy shares of JPM or SYF, which have better risk/reward profiles at current valuations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYF, JPM, C, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.