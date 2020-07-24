IRET has experienced a much smaller decline in its stock price than its peer multifamily REITs, which is likely attributable to its geographic concentration.

Thesis

Investors Real Estate Trust’s (NYSE:IRET) multifamily portfolio in the Midwest has allowed the company to avoid the massive sell-off in response to the Covid-19 shutdown. The company now trades at an unjustified premium to its peers, as concerns surrounding leverage levels, poor market selection, and lack of geographic concentration remain.

Real Estate Sector

The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent economic slowdown have created a bifurcated real estate market. Sectors that are expected to maintain their stable and growing revenue streams have seen modest stock price impacts. In contrast, sectors more negatively affected have seen their stock prices plummet. The multifamily sector is one that has seen minimal disruption caused by the pandemic thus far, as evidenced by its 95%-plus rental collection rates. However, returns within the sector have not been uniform. Leverage has played a substantial role in determining stock price returns. Leverage levels and stock price returns have been negatively correlated. IRET remains an exception, as its stock price is down just 1% year-to-date.

Source - Yahoo Finance

Leverage Levels

IRET’s portfolio is leveraged at a modestly lower level compared to its to two main small-cap peers: IRT and NXRT. However, when compared to large-cap peers, IRET’s portfolio is much more leveraged. As previously mentioned, REITs with higher levels of leverage have seen much more substantial stock price declines. Highly leveraged REITs are more likely to see declines in their net asset values should cap rates rise in response to the recession.

Company Debt/adjusted EBITDA % off 52 wk high IRET 8.6 -15.02% NXRT 12.9 -31.28% IRT 9.4 -49.77% CPT 4.2 -24.98% MAA 4.7 -24.66% AVB 4.6 -34.43%

Source - Company press releases (debt/EBITDA) and Seeking Alpha (stock prices)

IRET has clearly been an outlier. While its leverage levels and portfolio composition closely resemble its small-cap peers (all secondary and tertiary markets, no gateways), its returns have been far superior year-to-date. IRET's superior performance can largely be attributed to its portfolio composition.

Market Concentration

IRET is the only multifamily REIT to concentrate in the Midwest and mountain markets. The Midwest and mountain region of the United States has been much less affected by Covid-19, due largely to its less population density.

Source - Marcus Millichap

IRET’s markets sport a much lower unemployment rate than the national averages, and western markets overall have seen elevated population growth rates relative to the national average.

Market Unemployment Rate NOI Contribution Minneapolis, MN 10.40% 23.10% Rochester, MN 9.50% 16.50% Denver, CO 10.40% 11.80% Grand Forks, ND 8.00% 9.40% Omaha, NE 6.30% 9.70% St. Cloud, MN 9.10% 8.20% Bismarck, ND 7.80% 6.90% Billings, MT 7.80% 6.00% Minot, ND 10.70% 4.90% Rapid City, SD 10.90% 3.50% National Average 13% -

Source (Employment), Source (NOI)

The long-term economic and demographic effects of Covid are uncertain. However, reports foresee the potential for less-populated secondary and tertiary markets to see an expansion of jobs during the recovery. Employers may seek to relocate and establish regional offices in areas less impacted by the pandemic. A faster reopening due to fewer Covid cases and business expanding into smaller, less populated markets are the economic tailwinds that should theoretically lead to a quick recovery for the Midwest and mountain markets. Such demand drivers could prompt higher occupancy rates and rental rate growth in a subsequent expansion.

Concern over IRET's Market Exposure

That the Midwest's more tepid economic slowdown and likely quick recovery justify a premium for IRET ignores concerns regarding IRET’s specific market concentration. First, IRET has significant concentration in Minnesota. In the company’s most recent quarter, just under 50% of NOI was generated from its Minnesota markets. Minneapolis consisted of just under half this amount at 23% of the company's NOI contribution. While Minneapolis has had solid results over the past several years, the market is experiencing an influx of record supply that is coinciding with job losses.

Source

As of late 2019, over 7,700 units were expected to come onto the market, with another 5,400 in 2021. This is much higher than Minneapolis’ average of 4,000 units in increased supply since 2013. Permit approvals are also up, meaning significant new supply may just be getting started. The economic slowdown and rising unemployment rate are certainly a result of the pandemic. However, even before the shutdowns arrived, the twin cities were experiencing near zero job growth, causing demand to falter.

Source

In addition to a potential struggle ahead in Minnesota, IRET is heavily invested in North Dakota across several markets. North Dakota contributes more than 20% to the company’s NOI. Oil and gas is the largest industry in North Dakota’s economy, and oil prices have recently significantly decreased due to reduced demand caused by Covid. When oil prices last dropped in late 2014 and early 2015, North Dakota experienced a nearly 15% decline in its GDP. The economy is heavily dependent on oil prices, creating a potentially volatile situation for a large portion of IRET’s portfolio. The company has recently moved to sell off some of its tertiary market properties, as it recently disposed of Sioux Falls apartments. North Dakota could certainly see its exposure in IRET's portfolio further reduced as the company consolidates in its core secondary markets or expands elsewhere. Dispositions may come at a large discount due to Covid.

Valuation Disconnect

Given IRET’s outperformance, the company currently trades at a premium to its multifamily REIT peers by nearly 3 points using the P/CFFO and P/FFO ratio. The ratios used in the chart below use 2019 numbers and do not account for the fact that IRET was expecting negative growth in FFO per share for 2020, while each of the other REITs was expecting positive growth pre-pandemic. However, in fairness to IRET, the company also saw unexpected rise in expenses and a disposition of the Sioux Falls portfolio in which proceeds are yet to be redeployed. Additionally, these numbers do not account for recurring capex, which would modestly increase each company’s ratio by roughly 2-3 points.

Company P/CFFO or P/FFO IRET 19.5 NXRT 16.5 IRT 14.8 CPT 18 MAA 17.1 AVB 16.1

Source - Company press releases, 10-Ks, and 10-Qs

On a net asset value basis, IRET’s portfolio valuation disconnect is especially apparent. As the chart demonstrates below, IRET trades at over a 6% premium to its estimated NAV. In contrast, the average of the five other REITs is over an 11% discount to NAV.

Company NAV P/NAV IRET 67.97 1.066 NXRT 37.15 0.978 IRT 12.74 0.883 CPT 103.85 0.872 MAA 118.35 0.948 AVB 197.02 0.763

Source for NAV

IRET’s premium valuation to companies such as MAA and CPT is baffling. Both companies have much more attractive investment profiles compared to IRET. They are extremely diversified and invest in secondary markets across the sunbelt with strong growth prospects and have very low leverage levels.

Conclusion

IRET is invested in a real estate asset class that is positioned to do much better than many other sectors over the long term, such as retail, hotels, offices, and others. Management recently completed a company transition to a pure multifamily REIT, as it disposed of healthcare and office properties, which will likely underperform in the long term. Economic and demographic trends of low homeownership rates and potential growth in secondary and tertiary markets bode well for the company. However, I would like to see management reposition the portfolio to invest in markets with better growth prospects, as well as diversifying its market concentration. While I view IRET as modestly overpriced, I think the company has a solid long-term performance potential and is worth a look at a stock price closer to $60.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXRT, IRT, MAA, CPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.