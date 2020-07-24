Eurobank can afford to take more risks than its counterparts, which will be a key factor when the economic recovery materializes in Greece.

Eurobank Ergasias is way ahead of other Greek banks when it comes to its NPE playbook.

I previously discussed how the operations performed by Eurobank Ergasias (OTCPK:EGFEY) flew under the radar. In fact, when Greece was hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, as the rest of the world was, it was impossible to clearly determine the effect that would have on the bank business, especially in relation to the NPE stock, which is particularly high in Greece. In particular, Eurobank was in the process of closing its Cairo deal, aimed at significantly deleveraging the bank’s NPLs.

This raised reasonable doubts on the viability of the deal itself, especially because the conditions agreed upon before the onset of the pandemic remained the same.

Cairo Securitization

Nonetheless, things have changed, as the Greek bank, in conjunction with its Q1/2020 earnings release, revealed that project Cairo was closed with little amendments to the original terms (basically, only the SLA changed, with a different timeline - now prolonged to 14 years rather than the initial 10 years).

Further details about the deal can be found here. The most important result is probably that Eurobank is now able to drastically lower its NPE ratio (15.6%), with just €6 billion of Non-Performing Loans left in the balance sheet (60% covered).

That dramatically sets Eurobank apart from the other three main Greek banks, which are still either in the preliminary stages of their NPLs’ securitization plans or have no plans at all!

The picture below shows an update of the Non-Performing Exposure:

Greece's main banks NPE ratio Coverage Alpha Bank (OTCPK:ALBKY) 46% 44% National Bank of Greece (OTCPK:NBGIF) 52% 46% Piraeus Bank (OTCPK:BPIRY) 32% 56% Average 43.3% 48.7% Eurobank 15.6% 60%

Source: Author’s elaboration

Despite this substantial difference, Mr. Market is judging Greek banks in pretty much the same way:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Future Outlook and Possible Catalysts

Last year, Eurobank collected €830 million in pre-provision income. We could use that figure as a conservative estimation of the company’s profitability in the years to come, with provisions gradually diminishing over time, according to an accelerated playbook. Even if there are likely to be some headwinds in 2020, mainly due to the higher cost of risk associated with the COVID-19 crisis, starting from 2021, things should begin to normalize. In fact, for 2020, the bank’s guidance shows an increase of about 60 bps compared to its previous estimate, basically in line with the 2019 cost of risk. It’s important to underline that there is no estimation for this figure in 2021, as clarified in the last conference call.

José Maria Abad Hernandez, Goldman Sachs

You are increasingly - looking at your guidance actually for cost of risk this year, 140 to 160, this is actually an add-on of between 50 and 70 bps versus the previous guidance. So, the first question is whether we should expect the same add-on for next year. So, this is actually a guidance for 2 years, or this is just a guidance for 2020? And if this is not guidance for 2021, what should we expect for 2021?

Fokion C. Karavias, CEO, Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A.

On the first part of your question, I think it would be too early to provide any sort of guidance for cost of risk in 2021. We should see how things evolve over the next couple of quarters before we make an assessment for 2021.

We can assume, however, that, starting from 2021, the provisions for bad loans will drastically decrease, given the fact that the NPE stake has now been reduced to a mere €6 billion and is already 60% covered.

Eurobank is not even planning to further securitize these loans, since they are clearly manageable.

Moreover, there is a lot of liquidity available now. It’s not easy to list all the aids the bank will receive from the ECB directly or indirectly, in the form of LTRO and TLTRO, or from the Greek government in the form of guarantees and coverage for new loans (the initial estimate is for a €130 million increase in interest income). Actually, new measures could be literally issued at any given moment, just like the recent deal on the European recovery fund: a €750 billion package.

In any case, it is increasingly evident that banks will pave the way to overcome this global crisis. What other entity could, in fact, collect the enormous liquidity created by the central financial institutions and transfer it to the market?

One does not need a crystal ball to see that banks will gain considerable profit from it, as they seem to follow the same pattern: central institutions supply banks with cheap liquidity (usually at negative rates), and governments offer state warranties to the same banks for new loans. It’s a safe trade, which even resembles an arbitrage, doesn’t it?

From this perspective, the incumbent financial turmoil looks very different from the Great Recession of 2008. At that time, banks were the problem, due to their disastrous balance sheets. Now, banks are an essential tool to solve the liquidity constraints. In 2008, the state involvement needed to rescue banks was criticized often and viciously by Main Street, whereas now, it seems, no one notices the great advantage banks will have when they manage the virtual, unlimited state funds allocated for the economic recovery.

Needless to say, Eurobank is at the forefront of this process, at least in its markets of competence: Greece and Cyprus, above all.

With the most deleveraged balance sheet in the area, it can now take more risks than others, it can significantly increase its scope and it even (why not?) acquire assets from those competitors that wish to trim down their balances at a considerable discount.

This deserves a significant overvaluation too, but again, the market is not going down that road.

Bottom Line

It’s time to update our take on Eurobank’s future opportunities.

Things have changed dramatically in just a few months. At the end of March, when an existential threat endangered the future of Greek banks and even the already-signed Cairo deal, Eurobank’s stock plummeted to less than €30 (shares exchanged in the Greek market, not the ADRs). Now, the price is already up, 40% higher than its bottom (I personally decided to double down at a price of roughly €34), but it is still heavily discounted towards the bank’s TBV and, specifically, considering the future perspectives for the business. That makes Eurobank a perfect bet for a value-oriented investor, especially during a prolonged period of inflated assets and overvaluations. Moreover, the future distribution (Q3/2020) of the Mezzanine and Junior tranche of the Cairo’s securitization should be held, as the price will not immediately reflect the underlying fair value of the securities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGFEY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.