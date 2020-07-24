Instead of a short position in SPY, it's better to use put options because they can protect the position better, thanks to positive gamma.

SPXU lost almost all of its value since its inception, but simple short position can be very dangerous.

Leveraged ETFs mostly suffer from tracking error caused by the leverage. Therefore, they perform worse than their underlying.

In one of my articles I mentioned that leveraged ETFs suffer from multiple inefficiencies which cause erosion of their value over time. These inefficiencies are mainly tracking error which is caused by the leverage, then negative roll yield (primarily commodity ETFs) and management fees.

Today I'll write about ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXU) which seeks a return that is -3x the return of its underlying benchmark (S&P 500 index) for a single day. This ETF tracks performance of S&P 500 index, therefore, it doesn't suffer from negative roll yield but thanks to its -3x leverage it has a huge problem with value decay. This makes the SPXU ideal candidate for a long-term short position. The same is valid for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS).

SPXU and SPY performance comparison:

If you look at the long-term chart of SPXU, you can see this ETF has lost almost all of its value since inception in 2009. This perfectly shows how leverage destroys the value over the long term.

Source: tradingview.com

If you compare the performance of SPXU and SPY, it's more than clear that SPXU would have been a far worse investment than SPY over the longer period of time.

1 mo 3 mo YTD 1 yr 3 yr 5 yr 10 yr SPXU -9,70% -51,26% -41,19% -57,27% -42,09% -38,70% -42,63% SPY 1,78% 20,16% -3,18% 7,37% 10,57% 10,61% 13,84%

Source: Own proceeding

On the other hand, there is certain relationship between these two. Below you can see the chart which shows daily percentage change of SPY and SPXU on the same day. It's possible to see in the chart that the daily performance of SPY is -1/3 of the performance of SPXU. It's nothing surprising since SPXU is -3x leveraged S&P 500 index and SPY tracks the performance of S&P 500. Thanks to this relationship, it should be possible to trade SPY in pair together with SPXU. I actually want to show the strategy based on this relationship in the next part of the article.

Pairs trading strategy with SPXU and SPY

For pairs trading, it's necessary to have some knowledge base first. Therefore, I'll explain the concept of dollar neutrality that's necessary to understand pairs trading in general. Then I'd like to engage options into the strategy because there is some advantage of using options instead of stocks.

Dollar neutrality

For pairs trading, dollar neutral positions are often used. You simply buy the same dollar amount of an asset A as you sell of an asset B. It means that if these two assets are perfectly correlated, it's almost riskless.

To trade SPXU and SPY in pair, it's necessary to open the same position in both assets since SPXU is inverse SPY. Because we want to short SPXU, we'll hedge the position with short SPY.

Simulating stock position with option delta

To simulate the stock position with options it's essential to understand Option Greeks. For delta neutrality we need both positions to have the same delta. It's also important to check implied volatility. If implied volatility is high, then the position can lose money because of decline in implied volatility. Therefore, it's better to use delta-neutral strategies when implied volatility is low. It's also better to use options with longer time to expiration because then the theta decay is slower.

For this strategy, it is important to use options rather than stocks. Let's say we need to short 60 SPY shares. Then it's better to buy put option with delta -0.60. There is one advantage of using options and it's positive gamma. The positive gamma ensures that the hedge is effective even in times of big market downturns.

Case study

Now I'd like to show trades from two different market situations. The first one is from 2017 when the market rose almost all the year without any correction. The second one is this year 2020.

2017 pair trade:

At the beginning of 2017 the price of SPXU is $19.96. Following the strategy I short 100 shares for $19.96 each. It means that my exposure to SPXU is $1996. Therefore, I need to open the short position in SPY with the same amount to make a pair trade.

Source: Thinkorswim

The price of SPY is $225.24 which means I need to short 9 SPY shares (1996/225.24). Instead of shorting 9 shares I buy put option with delta -0.09. Below you can see the performance of the position.

P/L chart:

Source: Thinkorswim

As you can see, the performance of the strategy in good times is pretty good. Let's take a look at this year's performance.

2020 pair trade:

I'll do the same thing for this year. At first I short 100 SPXU shares at the price of $19.49 at the beginning of the year. Then I need to short SPY to make it a pair trade.

Source: Thinkorswim

The price of SPY is $324.87. Therefore, I buy put option with delta -0.06. (1949/324.87) The performance of the trade is below again.

P/L chart:

Source: Thinkorswim

As you can see, the performance in this case is also very good.

On the other hand, this backtest doesn't count with the necessity of rebalancing the position at least once a month. Therefore, the performance can vary slightly but I think that as a demonstration it is sufficient.

Conclusion

The tracking error of leveraged ETFs often causes its performance to differ from the performance of its underlying and the value of these ETFs is experiencing huge decay due to compounding. To capture the difference in performance of the leveraged ETF (e.g. SPXU), it's possible to use pairs trading strategy. I prefer using options rather than stocks because of positive gamma. I backtested the strategy in two different market situations and the strategy performed nicely in both of them.

