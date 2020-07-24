GBP/USD: Brexit As Uncertain As Ever, But The Currency Could Still Rise

I take the view that Brexit will have less of an influence on the British pound going forward.

There is a growing realisation that Brexit will continue to provide years of uncertainty, even if a deal is reached in the interim.

Towards the end of last month, I remarked that the GBP/USD does not have a favourable risk-reward profile at this point in time.

My reason for making this argument was that the currency stands to have significant downside if a Brexit deal is not struck, but limited upside if it is.

That said, since March we have been seeing the GBP/USD slowly but steadily appreciate:

Source: investing.com

With the United States being the world’s worst-hit country in terms of COVID-19 cases, we have seen the greenback depreciate significantly in the past couple of months. In this regard, it is likely that GBP's strength will continue if COVID-19 cases continue to disproportionately rise in the United States relative to Europe.

Since March, while the Aussie dollar has been the strongest performing currency against the greenback, the GBP/USD has seen slightly more growth than the Canadian dollar, euro, and the Japanese yen:

Source: investing.com

That said, fears regarding Brexit are growing. In particular, the Institute for Government reports that the cash position of many firms in the UK has been significantly worsened by the coronavirus crisis and thus are less able to implement contingency plans in the event of a no-deal scenario.

Moreover, with Boris Johnson under much political pressure to achieve a deal that does not beholden the UK to any more EU laws – particularly regarding freedom of movement – such pressure could force a no-deal by the beginning of 2021. There have been little signs of progress in the Brexit negotiations, and the EU’s priority is largely to agree on a €750 billion recovery fund to deal with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. With difficulty in achieving consensus among EU member states, negotiations regarding Brexit have taken a back seat in many aspects.

Additionally, even if a deal is reached between the UK and the EU, the Institute for Government notes that it will still take several years for certain aspects of such a deal to be fully agreed. Therefore, even if a deal is formally ratified, the uncertainty for businesses will still continue. There are also practical concerns regarding a Brexit deal implementation – the report also notes that the UK lacks sufficient customs agents which will prove necessary to process what is estimated to be an additional 215 million customs declarations yearly.

From this standpoint, “agreeing a deal” is more of a formality at this point than anything else. Even if the two sides can come to a consensus, it will still take several years to iron out the details behind the new trading arrangements between the UK and the EU – if they are indeed agreed.

The fact that the currency has been rising in spite of this may well indicate that markets have largely priced the complications of Brexit into the currency at this point. Brexit is a significant impediment to economic growth but so is COVID-19, and with uncertainty plaguing the global economy, it may be fair to say that markets are not weighing Brexit as a factor in determining the direction of the British pound from here.

Should cases of COVID-19 continue to spike in the United States, then I take the view that we could still see a rise in the GBP/USD, regardless of the existing Brexit complications. It would appear that markets are starting to accept that Brexit is an uncertain story with no particular end date, and I anticipate that this will have less of an influence on the currency going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.