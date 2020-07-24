As leisure travel briefly recovered in June, Spirit Airlines' (SAVE) daily cash burn during the month was only $1.5 million, the lowest in comparison to other major airlines. If we exclude its early principal payment of around $50 million and other aircraft deferral expenses, then Spirit Airlines could be considered the first major airline to achieve the breakeven point last month. Thanks to its ultra-low-cost structure, Spirit Airlines can adapt to the changing environment and has all the chances to become one of the first major airlines in the United States to recover from the pandemic along with Southwest (LUV). With liquidity of $1.2 billion, Spirit Airlines has enough resources to weather the current storm and the ability to raise an additional $741 million from the Treasury will help it to avoid a liquidity crisis.

We’ve been pretty bearish on the airline industry in recent months and to-date opened only one long position in Southwest. Considering the good performance of Spirit Airlines at the beginning of summer, we decided to add the company’s stock to our portfolio too.

Ultra-Low-Cost Advantage

Spirit Airlines continues to be one of the most efficient airlines in the United States. In normal times, the airline was able to generate positive free cash flow, which was used to expand all around the country and extend its competitive advantages as an ultra-low-cost airline. When COVID-19 started to spread in March, the airline quickly grounded the majority of its fleet, and only in late April started to ramp up its operations. The latest Q2 earnings report showed that the airline has been successful in managing the current crisis. While its revenues and capacity from April to June were down 86.3% and 83.2% Y/Y, respectively, its outlook for Q3 inspires confidence in the management’s ability to weather the storm. When compared to others, Spirit trades at a P/E of only 4.61x, below the industry’s median of 9.08x.

Source: Capital IQ

The biggest downside of an ultra-low-cost structure is that it generates the lowest CASM for the company in comparison to legacy airlines. However, such a structure also helps the airline to quickly adapt to the changing environment and efficiently cut costs where needed without drastically hurting the bottom line. In Q2, Spirit managed to decrease its expenditures by 61.3% Y/Y, while its daily cash burn declined from $9.5 million in April to $1.5 million in June.

For Spirit to become profitable, it needs to achieve more than 80% load factor. The good news is that in June its load factor was 79.1%, close to its breakeven point. The performance in June shows that Spirit Airlines can become profitable in the current environment if the company efficiently adjusts its network. With more than $1.2 billion in liquidity at the end of Q2, Spirit Airlines has enough resources to experiment with its network and not worry too much about the decline in revenues in the short term. It already got $334.7 million in grants and low-interest rate loans under the CARES Act and recently it signed a new agreement with the Treasury to receive an additional $741 million. However, Spirit Airlines could refuse to take it if its performance in the first two months of Q3 signals that recovery is on its way. After all, the low-interest rate loan will still increase the company’s debt burden and if the company can survive without it, then there’s no need to take it at all.

The downside is that the recent resurgence of coronavirus pushed air travel down and TSA in the last week started to report a dip in weekly traffic. If the air traffic continues to be below June levels in the next few months, then it will take longer for Spirit Airlines to reach profitability. As a result, it will need to take additional liquidity from the Treasury and increase its debt load. While the aggressive ramping of its operations at the beginning of summer benefited the company, it now needs to once again decrease its capacity, and expects the capacity for July, August, and September to be down by 18%, 35%, 45% Y/Y, respectively. The good news is that the average capacity in Q3 is expected to be down 32% Y/Y, far better in comparison to its legacy peers.

Another good news is that Spirit Airlines' average daily cash burn is expected to be only $3 to $4 million. With liquidity of $1.2 billion and an ability to get additional capital from the Treasury, the airline could burn cash for more than a year at that rate and remain solvent. Considering that the Street expects Spirit Airlines to decrease its cash burn even more in Q4 and become profitable in 2021, there’s a very little chance that the airline will face a liquidity crisis in the near term. Thanks to its unique low-cost structure, Spirit Airlines will be able to increase its load factor and reach a breakeven point in the next few quarters. And that’s the main reason why we decided to open a long position in Spirit Airlines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV, SAVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.