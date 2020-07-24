This $43.9 billion market-cap holding company serves electricity markets in eleven business- and regulatory-friendly Midwestern and Southern states and has a long history of growth.

Investors who do not already own the stock but are considering buying it should wait until after 2Q results are announced. Electricity demand nationwide is lower due to coronavirus shutdowns.

American Electric Power is near its one-year price target. Its price-earnings ratio is high at 23.8 but it offers a 3.2% dividend yield.

The primary factor for American Electric Power (AEP) and all utilities is that the pandemic-induced shutdowns across the country, albeit at different state-by-state paces, have meant higher residential electricity demand but lower commercial and industrial electricity demand.

Electricity demand ties to the economic activity of the region served. Thus, AEP’s operations in Midwestern and Southwestern states, some of which have been the first to reopen, are at a competitive advantage.

Moreover, AEP uses less expensive generation fuels, a boon for its customers in keeping electricity prices down and a factor that ultimately encourages even more demand.

AEP’s stock offers an attractively stable beta (0.37) coupled with a moderate dividend yield of 3.2%. It expects a 5-7% future earnings growth rate.

However, several indicators - the steep price/earnings ratio, a high ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA, and a stock price near the one-year target - suggest that together with massive downside uncertainty over reduced second-quarter electricity demand, potential AEP investors should consider waiting to buy until after the company announces its 2020 second-quarter results.

Macro

Electricity demand is divided into three sectors: residential, commercial (like hotels and schools) and industrial. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), stay-at-home orders led to less commercial and industrial electricity use in April 2020. Specifically, residential electricity sales were 8% higher than April 2019 while commercial and industrial sales were lower by 11% and 9%, respectively.

Critically, the EIA has estimated that the same pattern (lower commercial and industrial, higher residential) at similar severity continued in May and June. Even now, a renewed round of infection spikes has caused many states to pause or even reverse their reopening measures.

In early July, the EIA forecast an overall pandemic-caused decline of U.S. electricity consumption of -4% in 2020 and growth (from this lower base) of 1% in 2021. Obviously, the band of uncertainty around this is due to the daily changes in state-by-state closure, mitigation, and reopening measures. As in April, most of the decline is expected to be in the commercial and industrial sectors.

First-Quarter Results and Guidance

First-quarter 2020 net income was $495 million, or $1.00/share, compared to $573 million or $1.16/share for the first quarter of 2019.

Cash flow from operations was $615.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $808.3 million for the same period a year ago.

Trailing twelve months’ operating cash flow is $4.08 billion and levered free cash flow is negative at –$2.18 billion.

In its most recent report to the JPMorgan Energy conference, the company noted its confidence in a steady and predictable earnings growth rate of 5-7%.

Operations

AEP is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. This electric utility holding company generates, transmits, and distributes electric power via seven regulated subsidiaries to about 5.5 million customers across 197,500 square miles in parts of eleven states, separated into two geographic areas, the Midwest and the Southwest.

Source: www.aepnationalaccounts.com

As illustrated in the service map above, the seven regulated utilities are AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power, Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO).

During 2019, AEP’s electricity sales were 191 million megawatt-hours. It owns about 40,000 miles of transmission lines and 221,000 miles of distribution lines.

First-quarter earnings came from the four operating segments as shown in the graph, with results in 2020 lower than in 2019 except for AEP Transmission Holdco. Vertically integrated utilities are all but AEP Ohio and AEP Texas. Transmission and distribution utilities are AEP Ohio and AEP Texas.

AEP’s Generation by Fuel Type

American Electric Power produces electricity from coal, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, solar, pumped storage, and other sources. It owns or operates 26 gigawatts (GW) of generation capacity whose mix is illustrated below. While gradually retiring coal generation units, AEP is offsetting with more natural gas generation while also increasing renewable fuel generation.

Source: aep.com

In its markets, AEP benefits as a fuel buy for its generation: six of the eleven states are natural gas producers (Arkansas, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia) and two are among the five largest coal producers (Kentucky and West Virginia). With the vast US natural gas (and coal) reserves available, future prices of both are expected to stay low, keeping AEP’s fuel costs low. Moreover, since coal competes fiercely with natural gas, AEP benefits from being able to use these two fuels in 73% of its generating capacity.

Primary fuel costs for electricity generation are important because more than 60% of the energy used for generation is lost in conversion. The EIA notes that “In 2019, U.S. utility-scale generation facilities consumed 38 quadrillion British thermal units (quads) of energy to provide 14 quads of electricity. Most of the difference between these values was lost as an inherent result of the energy conversion process.” While the print is small, the EIA’s electricity flow diagram for 2019 does give an excellent overview of electricity fuel sources, conversion losses, and demand sectors.

State Regulators and Competitors

Via its utilities, AEP has oversight from and reporting responsibilities to public utility commissions in every state in which it operates: Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. In rate cases it answers to and is subject to input from a wide variety of customer-stakeholders.

As a holding company for regulated utilities, American Electric Power does not have direct competitors. Other electric-only utilities in the Dow Jones Utilities Average Index (DJU) are AEP, Consolidated Edison (ED), Dominion (D), Duke (DUK), Edison International (EIX), FirstEnergy (FE), NextEra Energy (NEE), and Southern Company (SO).

The company is subject to normal market pressures for its fuel sources and changes in demand for its electricity production. However, AEP is advantaged relative to its competitors both for growing economic activity in its service areas and its inexpensive, vast resources of natural gas and - though it is phasing it out now - coal.

Capital Budget

In June, American Electric Power provided a 5-year (2020-2024) capital forecast of $33 billion, 78% of which is allocated to “wires” or transmission and distribution and 6% of which is allocated to contracted renewables.

Governance

In December 2019, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked American Electric Power’s overall governance as 6, with sub-scores of audit (1), board (5), shareholder rights (8), and compensation (4).

At June 30, 2020, shorted shares were 1.3% of floated shares. Insiders own a negligible amount of the outstanding stock.

Financial and Stock Highlights

Market capitalization is $43.9 billion at a July 23, 2020, stock closing price of $88.71 per share.

AEP’s 52-week price range is $65.14-104.97 per share, so its July 23, 2020, closing price is 85% of its one-year high. The company’s one-year target price is $91.69/share, putting its price at 97% of that level.

Trailing twelve months earnings per share (EPS) were $3.72, giving it a price-earnings (P/E) ratio of 23.8.

Analysts’ average estimated 2020 EPS is higher at $4.28 (for a forward P/E of 20.7), and even higher in 2021 with an EPS estimate of $4.63.

Data by YCharts

At March 31, 2020, AEP had $57.6 billion in liabilities and $77.7 billion in assets resulting in a steep liability-to-asset ratio of 74%. Liabilities include long-term debt of $27.9 billion.

The company’s dividend of $2.80/share represents a 3.2% yield to its current price.

Overall, AEP’s average rating from seventeen analysts is 2.4 (down from 2.2 in June) or between “buy” and “hold” leaning slightly toward “buy.”

The next earnings investor webcast will be August 6, 2020, at 9 AM Eastern time.

Notes on Valuation and Beta

The company’s book value per share of $39.84, less than half of its current market price, indicates positive investor sentiment.

Since AEP’s enterprise value (EV) is $74.96 billion, its EV/EBITDA ratio is 14.4. This is considerably above the preferred ratio of 10 or less that would suggest a discount and so is not a discount-buy signal.

A five-year beta of 0.37 means the stock moves directionally with the overall market but not nearly as sharply.

Positive and Negative Risks

By far the biggest risk for AEP, other utilities, and virtually all companies is the pace of recovery - including setbacks from more shutdowns - from the Covid-19 pandemic. Because electricity use ties directly to economic activity, electricity demand is expected to be down until economic activity improves to or above pre-pandemic levels.

I have noted previously that AEP’s service in two different geographic areas does not guarantee the economies of both regions will balance one another out. As I said, they could instead reinforce one another, with both being strongly negative or strongly positive due to national, rather than regional, factors. The pandemic has been exactly that national factor.

Still, potential investors should consider their expectations for the regional rates of recovery in the eleven Midwest and Southwest states in AEP’s service territory, as well as the states’ regulatory environments. Several of these states and their regulators are more economics-friendly (and economics drives electricity demand) and friendlier to inexpensive hydrocarbon fuels than states on the western and northeastern coasts.

Additionally, with a liability-to-asset ratio of 74%, AEP, like the utility sector, generally is more exposed to interest rate increases - unlikely though those appear to be right now - than companies in other sectors.

Recommendations for American Electric Power

AEP’s competitive advantage with its operations in several business-, regulatory-, and hydrocarbon-friendlier states may appeal to utility investors who value this stability in addition to valuing a moderate-beta, modest-dividend (3.2%) stock.

AEP has geographical (and regulatory) access to nearby low-priced gas and coal for critical fuel costs. Recall again that due to sheer physics, more than 60% of any fuel used for electricity - wind, solar, hydrocarbon, or nuclear - is lost to conversion.

Nonetheless, a nationwide decline in electricity demand occurred in the second quarter. Investors need to get AEP’s quantification of the severity of the pandemic’s effects on its customers. Second-quarter financial results by demand sector and by utility would provide useful details.

With a stock price near its one-year target, AEP is already a utility favorite at a time of market fluctuation. Similarly, a price-earnings ratio of 23.8 does not suggest a bargain. Although operations are good and I recommend the stock, because of the big negative unknown of pandemic-reduced second-quarter electricity demand, potential investors may want to wait until after second-quarter results are announced in early August.

