We've finally begun the Q2 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and Yamana Gold (AUY) is one of the first names to report, after what was a challenging quarter for most of the sector. Despite COVID-19-related challenges and shutdowns, the company managed to put together a satisfactory Q2 performance, with quarterly gold equivalent (GEO) production of 183,600 ounces. These results helped the company to deleverage its balance sheet further and increase its dividend, with the annual dividend now sitting at $0.07, the fourth increase in the past year. While the improving balance sheet and competitive dividend certainly improve Yamana's attractiveness, the company continues to be a high-cost producer with inferior earnings growth to other intermediate gold producers. Therefore, I see the stock as a Hold, but I remain focused elsewhere, as I believe there are better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

Yamana Gold released its Q2 earnings results on Thursday and reported quarterly production of 183,600 GEOs at all-in sustaining costs of $1,125/oz. These cost figures were up 14% year over year due to a mix of higher share-based compensation, higher-than-expected sustaining capital, and lower production. Fortunately, costs benefited from the weakening of the Canadian dollar, Brazilian real, Chilean peso, and Argentine peso vs. the US dollar (UUP), which was a slight tailwind for costs in the quarter. Given the relatively quick ramp-up following a government-mandated shutdown at the company's 50%-owned Malartic Mine, Yamana has reiterated guidance for FY2020 and is tracking in line with the 890,000 GEO outlook. In addition, despite a tough quarter, the company managed to reduce its net debt by over $100 million, with net debt sitting at $768 million to finish Q2. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

Beginning with Malartic, Yamana's most significant contributor to annual output, quarterly production came in at just 56,800 GEOs, a 33% drop year over year from the 84,300 GEOs produced in Q1 2019. However, this was at no fault to Yamana Gold, as it was shut down from March 24th through to April 15th. Unfortunately, the lower production had a significant impact on costs, with all-in sustaining costs up 25% year over year to $986/oz. The other culprit for the relatively weak performance was lower grades, with feed grades coming in at just 0.86 grams per tonne gold vs. 1.12 grams per tonne gold in Q2 2019. However, while this was a very soft quarter at Malartic, it is not comparable to the same period last year, as this has been an unprecedented event to deal with for most miners. Therefore, while the year-over-year performance looks ghastly, it was for no fault of Yamana's.

Fortunately, the company's Jacobina Mine in Brazil picked up some of the slack, with the mine having an exceptional quarter, with record production of 45,600 GEOs, up over 16% year over year. The mine processed over 624,000 tonnes at a mill feed grade of 2.35 grams per tonne gold, a significant improvement over the 563,000 tonnes at 2.22 grams per tonne gold last year. This increase in production contributed to much lower costs in the quarter, with all-in sustaining costs coming in at an exceptional $666/oz. While the lower sustaining capital at Jacobina on a year-over-year basis was a tailwind to these lower costs with $1.6 million less than the comparable period, the mine continues to exceed Yamana's expectations. As noted in the earnings release, Phase 1 optimization project was completed in June, and mill throughput is currently tracking above plans at 6,853 tonnes per day, well ahead of the goal of 6,500 tonnes per day.

As we can see from the chart above, the Jacobina Mine has been an exceptional asset for Yamana Gold, as quarterly gold production continues to trend higher at a steady pace each quarter. However, if the company decides to go ahead with the Phase 2 Expansion, we could see a massive boost in output with the potential for annual production of 230,000 GEOs, or 57,500 GEOs per quarter. Given the ultra-low costs at Jacobina, this would be a very bullish development for Yamana. This is because it would help to drag down company-wide costs a little with a larger contribution from the company's lowest-cost mine. Based on the relatively low cost to go through with the Phase 2 Expansion of just $57 million, we could see a leaner and meaner Jacobina as early as FY2023. Let's take a look at the company's earnings growth below:

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above, Yamana Gold has seen a steady trend higher in annual earnings per share (EPS), though growth rates have been rather tepid compared to other gold producers. Despite a significant jump in the gold price last year, FY2019 annual EPS increased by just 8% last year, from $0.12 to $0.13. Fortunately, the FY2020 annual EPS growth rate is expected to accelerate materially, with forecasts currently calling for 61% growth year over year, well above the sector average earnings growth rate. However, compared to other names in the sector like Alamos Gold (AGI) with 71% growth expected in FY2020 after lapping a year of triple-digit growth, the growth rate here leaves a lot to be desired. To compare the two: Alamos Gold's compound annual growth rate in annual EPS is expected to be over 125% from FY2019 to FY2021 ($0.05 vs. $0.59), while Yamana's is forecasted to come in at just 31% ($0.12 vs. $0.27). This doesn't mean that Yamana Gold isn't a suitable investment in the gold space; it just means that there are much better names out there if one is looking for bottom line growth.

(Source: Author's Chart)

One of the reasons for this relatively weak annual EPS growth is that while the gold price continues to rise (gold bars), the company's all-in sustaining costs are also rising (red shaded area). This trend is the opposite of many of the best gold producers, which have managed to push all-in sustaining costs lower over the past two years. This has allowed the margins of the best producers like Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) to benefit two-fold: lower unit costs and a higher gold price. While the most recent quarter for Yamana Gold was artificially high due to COVID-19-related expenditures and lower production, the cost guidance for the back half of 2020 is well above the industry average of $970/oz. As noted earlier, the Phase 2 Expansion at Jacobina should be a tailwind for margins, but it's unlikely we'll see this project completed until early 2023. Let's take a look at the valuation following the Q2 results:

(Source: YCharts)

As the above chart shows, the median forward P/E ratio among Tier-1 and Tier-2 jurisdiction gold producers is 22.27, and Yamana Gold is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 27.34. Given that the peer group I've used to compare Yamana with all have larger production profiles and lower costs, this premium valuation for Yamana isn't ideal. For comparative purposes, investors can own Newmont (NEM), a much more diversified producer with a 6-million ounce per year production profile, a higher dividend yield, and slightly lower costs, for only a slightly higher multiple (29.9 vs. 27.3). Therefore, while Yamana Gold isn't overly expensive here on a comparative basis to the sector, there are several other names among the intermediate and senior gold producers that are priced more attractively.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Yamana Gold had a decent Q2 despite the headwinds from the Canadian Malartic mine closure, and the increased dividend yield is a bonus. However, while the company's competitive dividend and the exceptional performance from Jacobina are great, these are overshadowed by industry-lagging margins and a relatively unattractive valuation. Therefore, while I see Yamana Gold as a Hold, as it continues to be a solid Tier-2 producer with room to further increase the dividend, I continue to see better gold producers elsewhere in the sector. If we were to see Yamana Gold trade above $6.50 before September, I believe valuation would become a headwind, and this would be an opportunity to book some profits.

