During the current recession, I’ve evaluated companies on both ends of the spectrum, from both the winners to those who have had their share of difficulties. While everyone likes to own winners, the question boils down to how much would you be willing to pay for a piece of the action. I believe that even some mediocre companies can become attractive at a low-enough price, and in the same vein, well-positioned companies can become unattractive at a high-enough price.

The company that I’m evaluating today, SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC), has been a clear winner. Just looking at the share price performance this year, SBAC has outperformed the S&P 500 by an impressive 24%. In this article, I intend to evaluate whether this outperformance is justified, and if the current price point provides an attractive risk vs. reward opportunity. So let’s get started!

(Source: Company website)

A REIT Partner to Telecoms

SBA Communications Corp. operates as a REIT and is the third-largest owner of cellular towers in the United States, sitting behind its peers American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle International (CCI). It generates its revenue from two primary lines of business: Site Leasing and Site Development. SBAC's Site Leasing business leases antenna space on multi-tenant towers to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term contracts, and this segment generates ~92% of the company’s revenues. The Site Development business assists wireless service providers with developing their own networks through site acquisition, construction, and installation. While SBAC generates the majority (75%) of its revenues in the U.S., it also owns and operates assets in Canada, South America, and South Africa.

While COVID-19 has presented a challenging operating environment for many REIT sectors, I see the Cell Tower REIT sector that SBAC resides in as being one of the key beneficiaries as consumers increasingly adopt work-from home lifestyles. In addition, the 5G upgrade cycle presents a long-term growth tailwind for the company. SBAC has tenant relationships with all four of the major U.S. carriers. As seen below, AT&T makes up the largest share at 32% of the latest quarter’s site leasing revenues. All four major carriers combined make up 91% of the company’s total site leasing revenue.

(Source: Created by author based on company presentation)

Unlike REITs in other sectors, which have pulled 2020 guidance due to COVID-19 uncertainty, SBAC’s management was confident enough in the durability of the company's business model to provide an updated 2020 guidance in May. As seen below, Site Leasing revenue is expected to grow by 4.2% YoY, with revenue growth being partially offset by unfavorable FX rates due to the drop in value of international currencies against the USD during this recession. For example, SBAC’s exposure to Brazil has been impacted by a 26% YTD drop in value of the Brazilian real against the USD. While the company’s exposure to the less mature South American markets presents an attractive runway of growth, I also see it as being a key risk factor due to currency exchange considerations and potential economic instability in those countries.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

Domestically (as seen above), 2020 Site Leasing Revenue growth is expected to be just 4.3%, with tenant churn being an offsetting factor to new leasing activity and rental escalations. While revenue growth is always a good thing, I don’t view it as being overly impressive, especially compared to the company’s elevated share price valuation. Looking at EBITDA performance over recent years, growth has been somewhat lumpy, with the highest YoY growth achieved back in 2018, and average annual growth being just 5.5% for the 2016-2019 period.

(Source: Created by author based on company financials)

Turning to a peer comparison, SBAC’s valuation is 5% higher than its better-capitalized peer, American Tower. I find this premium to be unwarranted, given American Tower’s much larger scale and stronger, investment-grade rated BBB- balance sheet compared to SBAC’s BB credit rating. While management has done an impressive job of deleveraging the balance sheet from a 7.6x Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio in 2016 to 7.0x in the latest quarter, debt continues to be at an elevated level, which poses a risk in the event of increasing interest rates and tightened credit markets.

(Source: Created by author)

Meanwhile, share buybacks have contributed to faster FFO per share growth than total revenue growth. As seen below, the company has reduced its outstanding share count by 10% since 2016. While share buybacks can be accretive if done at attractive valuations, I don’t see the same level of accretive value-add when shares are bought at the current elevated valuation level.

(Source: Created by author)

Investor Takeaway

SBA Communications owns an impressive array of cell tower assets that are essential to the nation’s largest wireless providers. The resulting steady stream of cash flows provide the company with funds to invest in its growth runway, which includes the 5G upgrade cycle and the changing work-from-home habits of Americans. However, I believe the 2020 revenue guidance, the historical EBITDA growth rate, and relatively high debt load do not justify the elevated price of $298.68 per share and P/FFO of 33.5.

In addition, shares appear to be overvalued compared to those of the much larger and better capitalized peer, American Tower. Lastly, share buybacks at the current elevated valuation level will not be as accretive to shareholders as in the past. I have a Hold rating on shares and would recommend buying below the $250 per share level, which I believe provides investors with a better entry point and margin of safety.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.