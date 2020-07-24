Following this analysis and the strength of their first half of 2020 results, I believe that upgrading my rating to bullish from neutral is appropriate.

Introduction

Since I am firmly a dividend investor and one that particularly favors high-yielding investments, the inclusion of Lockheed Martin's (LMT) shares in my portfolio may seem rather odd. Especially since their current low dividend yield of only around 2.50% is hardly exciting. However, deep under the surface, other considerations make this a worthy investment even for income investors who normally chase a higher income.

Image Source: Wikipedia.

Background

Regardless of exactly what investment strategy an individual investor normally pursues, most will still find the very high quality of their business very attractive during these turbulent and increasingly unpredictable times. This quality stems from a combination of well-run operations and a heavy focus on government contracts, which ultimately leads to them having resilient financial performance that has largely defied the Covid-19 pandemic. There are not many companies who have seen their revenue and operating profit increase 12% and 15% year on year, respectively, as the graphs included below display.

Image Source: Lockheed Martin’s Second Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation.

When looking towards the future, this strong performance should continue due to their growing backlog, which supports their ability to continue generating higher earnings in future years. This has increased from a solid ~$75b at the end of 2014 to a massive ~$144b at the end of 2019, as the graph included below displays. By the time the first half of 2020 closed, it had reached yet another record milestone at a staggering $150b.

Image Source: Lockheed Martin’s First Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation.

This all translates well into securing their future by helping ensure that their strong financial base remains intact and thus setting a very solid base to provide returns to their shareholders. A more detailed analysis of their dividend sustainability and, by extension, their solvency can be found in my previous article. To summarise the findings briefly, even if they were to suddenly see their earnings decrease upwards of 33%, they would still have no issues remaining a going concern due to the strength of their financial position. Whilst their results for the second quarter of 2020 have subsequently been released, they have not altered these findings and if anything, they have only strengthened their financial position.

Apart from the very high quality of their business, I must also confess to being attracted to their shares for a similar reason many are attracted to gold and its mining companies. They provide a hedge in case certain broadly negative black swan events transpire, which in this case would be military tensions, conflicts and wars.

Tensions between various countries, most notably the United States and China, have been rising for years and 2020 has only seen these increase further with frequent talk of a new cold war. Whilst I am not necessarily suggesting that these tensions will turn hot with actual combat, the probability of continuing worsening relations will nonetheless spill over into the economy and thus cause damage to the earnings of many companies.

Whether this damage stems from lower cross border travel and investment or higher tariffs, the bottom line result for investors remains the same, being headwinds for most industries. Although there is one industry whereby this actually provides a tailwind, which is obviously the defense industry who will see continued increasing demand for their products and services. Their current dividend yield is historically quite low, as the graph included below displays. This may at first lead some investors to believe that their shares are overpriced; however, when digging deeper this does not appear to be the case.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Since they are a very mature and established company that only pays out a small portion of their free cash flow in the form of dividends, the discounted cash flow valuation utilized a scenario based around their estimated free cash flow per share. If interested, all of the details regarding the inputs utilized for these valuations can be found in the subsequent section.

The valuation produced a result of $550.70 per share, which indicates that their intrinsic value is 47.07% higher as of the time of writing. This indicates that despite their current dividend yield being towards historically low levels, the intrinsic value for their shares is still significantly higher than their current share price.

Some investors are likely to argue that this simply stems from low interest rates that decrease their cost of equity and thus boost their intrinsic value. Whilst there is obviously a degree of substance to this notion, it alone does not completely account for the entirety of these results.

To further illustrate how the odds are stacked favorably in the long term for investors regardless of interest rates, a Monte Carlo Simulation has been provided with a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions. It can be seen in the graph included below that a very impressive 90% of all intrinsic values were equal to or above their current share price, with the average intrinsic value being 37.08% higher.

These extremely impressive results speak to the sheer value that their shares still offer investors despite their otherwise expensive appearance, which in turn proves that the higher intrinsic value is not simply a function of low interest rates. These results should also in theory translate to providing investors with minimal downside risk in the long term, even though the short term will almost certainly remain bumpy.

Image Source: Author.

Valuation Inputs

Their free cash flow per share for 2020 and subsequent five years were based on their free cash flow of $5.83b in 2019 divided by their latest outstanding share count of 279,542,050 and then scaled by their consensus earnings per share estimates, as per Seeking Alpha. At the time of writing, these were $24.15, $26.47, $28.90, $29.76, $30.03 and $30.70 per share for 2020-2026, respectively. The long term has shown there to be a historically strong correlation between the growth in their free cash flow and net income, as the graph included below displays. It was assumed that following 2026 their free cash flow per share would only grow at 1.125% per annum perpetually into the future, which is only half the common 2% to 3% long-term inflation target set by many central banks.

The discounted cash flow valuations utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 0.82 (SA), expected market return of 7.50% and risk-free rates as per the United States Treasury Yield Curve on July 23, 2020, which reflects that risk-free rates are higher in the long term than the short term. The Monte Carlo Simulation utilized a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions, which include expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which used 0.5% increments.

Conclusion

Even though their shares can appear rather expensive with just a curious glance, it pays to dig deeper with this investment since the value that is still embedded in their shares is very attractive even for income investors who normally seek a high income. Following this analysis and the strength of their Covid-19 defying results, I believe that upgrading my rating to bullish from neutral is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Lockheed Martin’s Q2 2020 10-Q and 2019 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.