Covid-19 has resulted in an accelerated decline in print ad revenue, a sharp drop in shopper footfall for its retail malls, and uncertainty over international student enrollment for its PBSA business.

SPH is guiding for operating profit to be significantly lower in FY2020 vis-a-vis FY2019, given continued headwinds for its core media and property businesses.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Neutral rating on Singapore-listed media and property conglomerate Singapore Press Holdings Limited (OTCPK:SGPRF) (OTCPK:SGPRY) [SPH:SP], or SPH.

SPH is guiding for operating profit to be significantly lower in FY2020 (YE August 31) vis-a-vis FY2019, given continued headwinds for its core media and property businesses. More specifically, market consensus is expecting SPH's normalized net profit to drop by -24% YoY in FY2020. Covid-19 has resulted in an accelerated decline in print ad revenue, a sharp drop in shopper footfall for its retail malls, and uncertainty over international student enrollment for its PBSA (purpose-built student accommodation) business.

Nevertheless, most of the negatives have been already priced into SPH's valuations, with the stock trading at less than half of book value. As such, I retain my Neutral rating on the stock.

This is an update of my prior article on SPH published on May 7, 2020. SPH's share price has fallen by -25% from S$1.60 as of May 6, 2020, to S$1.19 as of July 23, 2020, since my last update. SPH trades at 14.9 times consensus forward next 12 months' P/E and 0.49 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.1%.

Readers have the option of trading in SPH shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers SGPRF and SGPRY or on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker SPH:SP. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Singapore, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Singapore Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $15 million, and market capitalization is above $1.4 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own SPH shares listed in Singapore include The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, State Street Global Advisors, and Dimensional Fund Advisors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

3QFY2020 Business Update And FY2020 Earnings Guidance

Starting in February 2020, the majority of Singapore-listed companies (with the exception of selected companies perceived to be "high-risk" by the regulators) are only required to report financial results on a semi-annual basis, rather than quarterly as it was the case in the past. SPH is no exception, but the company has chosen to release an update on its business operations (without providing full financial statements) for 3QFY2020 (March 1, 2020, to May 31, 2020, period) on July 13, 2020.

SPH continues to face significant headwinds as a result of Covid-19 in 3QFY2020, with print ad revenue continuing to drop, shopper footfall for its retail malls still below pre-Covid levels, and enrollment of international students for its PBSA (purpose-built student accommodation) business still hanging in the balance. I elaborate on SPH's core media and property businesses in greater detail in the subsequent sections of this article.

More importantly, SPH also provided some form of earnings guidance of full-year FY2020 as part of the company's 3QFY2020 business update. SPH guided that "operating profit for the year ended 31 Aug 2020 (FY2020) is expected to be significantly lower" as compared to FY2019. The company defines operating profit as the "recurring earnings of the media, property and other businesses."

SPH's FY2020 earnings guidance is aligned with market consensus, with sell-side analysts expecting revenue and normalized net profit to decrease by -10% and -24% YoY to S$868 million and S$123 million, respectively. With operating profit and net profit attributable to shareholders down by -15.3% and -9.3% YoY for 1HFY2020, respectively, it suggests that SPH's 2HFY2020 financial performance will be even worse as compared to 1HFY2020. This is no surprise, as Covid-19 began to escalate in early 2020 (calendar year).

Digital Transformation For Media Business Is Critical

SPH saw a -51% YoY decline in print ad revenue for 3QFY2020, with display ads and classified ads down by -55.8% and -42.7% YoY over the same period respectively. For the first nine months of FY2020, SPH's print ad revenue decreased by -30.4% YoY. This implies that the company's print ad revenue decline has accelerated in 3QFY2020 as compared to 1HFY2020. Notably, the print ad revenue decline, similar for many other print media companies globally, is structural in nature, rather than being just a cyclical downturn due to Covid-19.

SPH's Print Ad Revenue In The Third Quarter Of Past Financial Years

Source: SPH's 3QFY2020 Business Update Presentation Slides

It is critical for SPH to accelerate the process of digital transformation for the company's legacy media business, and there are positive signs that digital transformation is happening, albeit at a gradual pace.

Firstly, SPH's digital ad revenue declined by only -3.7% YoY in 9MFY2020 as compared to a -30.4% YoY fall in print ad revenue in the first nine months of FY2020. This suggests that while some companies have cut back on all forms of advertising, others have merely shifted advertising dollars from print ads to online ads.

Secondly, digital circulation for SPH continued to grow in 3QFY2020, and the split between digital circulation and print circulation for the company's media publications is now almost split evenly in the most recent quarter. SPH added 13,800 digital subscriptions in 3QFY2020, which represented a +7% QoQ growth from 12,900 digital subscriptions in 2QFY2020. More importantly, a significant number of the company's digital subscriptions came from new subscribers. For example of the 13,500 digital subscriptions added in FY2020 year-to-date for SPH's flagship The Straits Times newspaper publication, approximately 55% of them are new subscribers who were not formerly subscribers of the print version of The Straits Times.

Thirdly, SPH is also seeking partners to help in its media business' digital transformation. On May 14, 2020, SPH announced that it has signed a deal with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to work on "growing digital advertising revenue, driving the search for subscription audiences in new platforms and developing the digital video content business." This is a win-win situation for both companies, as there is value in both SPH's content and Google's technological expertise which can be fully exploited with such collaborations.

Nevertheless, SPH acknowledged in the company's 3QFY2020 business update that "digital revenue growth only partially offsets print ad decline." In other words, SPH is moving in the right direction, but it will take much longer for the digital segment of the media business to become a significant revenue and earnings contributor.

Property Business Hit By Covid-19

SPH's property business mainly comprises of retail shopping malls in Singapore and Australia, and its PBSA (purpose-built student accommodation) business in UK.

SPH's Singapore retail malls, Paragon, Clementi Mall and The Seletar Mall, have seen significant YoY declines in shopper footfall in 3QFY2020, with the implementation of a partial lock-down (referred to as Circuit Breaker) in the country starting in early April 2020. Singapore has eased social distancing measures since June 19, 2020, with the county transitioning to what is referred to as Phase 2 of Circuit Breaker.

Notably, SPH disclosed that current (July 13, 2020) shopper footfall at its Singapore shopping malls has not returned to pre-Covid levels, despite the fact that social distancing measures in Singapore have been relaxed starting on June 19, 2020, and the fact that most of its Singapore shopping mall tenants have reopened for business.

In Australia, SPH's Figtree Grove Shopping Center, a sub-urban and neighborhood shopping mall in New South Wales, has proven to be much more resilient than expected, with shopper footfall flat YoY in 3QFY2020. In contrast, the company's Westfield Marion Shopping Center, referred to as "the only super regional shopping center in South Australia", saw a -37% YoY decline in shopper footfall in the most recent quarter.

However, social distancing and lock-down measures in Australia are expected to be tightened in the near term. Daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Australia have been on the rise in the past month, and the country reported five deaths due to Covid-19 on July 23, 2020, which was the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in three months. This came about as New South Wales and Victoria in Australia witness a second wave of Covid-19 infections. This suggests that it could take a longer time for shopper footfall for SPH's retail malls in Australia to recover to pre-Covid levels.

Shopper Footfall For SPH's Retail Malls In Singapore And Australia

Source: SPH's 3QFY2020 Business Update Presentation Slides

Daily Confirmed Cases Of Covid-19 In Australia

Source: Worldometer

For the company's PBSA business, SPH noted in its 3QFY2020 business update that the "Covid-19 situation may affect enrollment of international students." With travel restrictions put in place in most countries globally to combat the spread of Covid-19, SPH's PBSA business is likely to see significantly fewer international students.

On the positive side of things, universities in Edinburgh, York, Southampton and Huddersfield (SPH has PBSA assets in these cities) have confirmed that they will open in 3Q2020 (calendar year), and SPH also disclosed that it has met 75% of its PBSA business revenue target for Academic Year 2020/2021 as of July 10, 2020, given increased bookings in June.

Looking beyond Covid-19, SPH's PBSA business in the UK could be a potential beneficiary of more international students opting to study in the UK rather than the US. On July 14, 2020, The New York Times reported that US "abandoned a plan to strip international college students of their visas if they did not attend at least some classes in person." Uncertainty over visa rules for international students could possibly prompt some prospective students to consider other overseas destinations for study, and the UK has an excellent reputation for education as well.

Valuation And Dividends

SPH trades at 10.2 times trailing 12 months' P/E and 14.9 times consensus forward next 12 months' P/E based on its share price of S$1.19 as of July 23, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average consensus forward next 12 months' P/E multiples were 19.0 times and 20.5 times, respectively.

The stock is also valued by the market at 0.49 times P/B, which represents a significant discount to its historical three-year and five-year mean P/B multiples of 1.09 times and 1.34 times, respectively. Notably, SPH highlighted in its 3QFY2020 business update released on July 13, 2020, that Covid-19 is expected to have a negative impact on the "revaluation of its investment properties as at 31 Aug 2020." This suggests that SPH might not be as cheap as what it seems on a P/B basis, because the company's net asset value might potentially decline going forward as a result of revaluation losses for its investment properties.

SPH offers consensus forward FY2020 (YE August 31) and FY2021 dividend yields of 5.1% and 7.2%, respectively. Market consensus expects SPH's dividends per share to fall by -44% from S$0.110 in FY2019 to S$0.061 in FY2020, prior to rebounding strongly by +40% to S$0.086 in FY2021.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for SPH are headwinds persisting for its media and property businesses affected by Covid-19, significant revaluation losses for the company's investment properties, and a larger-than-expected cut in dividends in the future.

Note that readers who choose to trade in SPH shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Singapore) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.