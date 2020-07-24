Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (ACDSF) CEO Wee Leong Tay on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust. (OTC:ACDSF) Q1 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2020 5:30 AM ET

YEOW Kit Peng - Head of Capital Markets & Investor Relations

Wee Leong Tay - Chief Executive Officer of the Manager

KOO Lee Sze - Chief Financial Officer.

Derek Tan - DBS

Donald Chua - Bank of America

Vijay Natrajan - RHB

Tan Xuan - CLSA

Mervin Song - JPMorgan

Brandon Lee - Citi

Nicholas Teh - Credit Suisse

Michael Kim - UBS

YEOW Kit Peng

Good evening everybody. I am Kit Peng, Head of Capital Market and Investor Relations. On behalf of the management team, a warm welcome to Ascendas REIT First Half FY2020 Results Briefing.

Despite a very uncertain market condition, Ascendas REIT continued to achieve a steady set of stocks. The first half of FY2020, we achieved a distributable income of S$263 million, an increase of 3.7% the last year.

DPU is S$0.0727. Investment property stands at S$12.75 billion. Operationally, the portfolio occupancy held steady at 91.5%. For leases, that came due for renewal during the period, achieved a positive rental reversion of 5.4%.

Gearing is healthy at 36.5%. We continued to maintain a high level of natural hedge for our overseas investments. We will now elaborate on the above mentioned highlights. First half FY2020 versus FY2019 year-on-year comparison gross revenue increased by 14.6% due mainly to contributions from the 28 business park property in U.S. and 2 business park property in Singapore that were acquired in December 2019. This was partially offset by the rent waivers [ph] to our tenants due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as lower occupancy [Indiscernible]. NPI increased by a similar quantum [Indiscernible] waiver.

Total amount available for distribution rose 3.7% to S$263 million. Contributions from new acquisitions were offset by expiry of rent [Indiscernible] of a rollover adjustment in the first half of 2019 tax ruling by IRAS on the non-tax deductibility of certain finance costs in prior years.

However, due to the decline of [Indiscernible] to $0.0727 due to the excess of the one-off distribution of rollover adjustments in constant currency as well as the large number of units in issue following the December rights issue to fund the U.S. and Singapore business park properties and to lower the aggregate leverage.

Excluding the one-off distribution of rollover adjustment in first half of 2019, DPU would have declined by about 8%. When we compare first half FY 2020 versus -- second half FY 2019, gross revenue at S$521 million is 11% higher, driven by mainly contribution from the U.S. and Singapore business park properties in December but offset by lower occupancies at certain properties.

NPI is an increase of 7.7% to S$388.0 million. This increase is in tandem with the increase in gross revenue if we were to strip out the rent rebates to Singapore tenants and liquidated damages for Australia and Singapore as well as lower occupancies.

Distribution income increased by a lower 5% to S$263.2 million because some rental guarantees fell off in U.K. and Australia as well as higher interest expense due to a higher loan quantum to finance the acquisitions. DTU declined 3% to S$0.0727due to the enlarged number of units in issue.

We adopt a semi-annual distribution frequency. We will be paying a distribution of S$0.0727 for the six-month period of 1st January to 30th June 2020. The payment date is on 27th of August.

Moving onto investment. In the first half, we acquired a 25% stake in Galaxis, a prime business park property located in the one-north area for S$102.9 million. The property was acquired at an attractive 6.1% net property income yield. Key attributes include its direct access to the one-north MRT station, long land lease tenure of 52 years and a strong tenant base.

Four Asset Enhancement Initiatives were also completed for a total cost of S$23 million to upgrade building specifications and improve amenities to add vibrancy to the properties. In the first half we continue to streamline our portfolio with the divestment of Wisma Gulab, 202 Kallang Bahru and 25 Changi South. Together, they generate proceeds of about S$125 million. The properties were divested at above their respective book value and the balance of these properties are end users who are in the household product business as well as self storage.

Galen is one of the AEI that was completed during the period. Occupancy has improved to about 66% as at June, due to a pickup by a biomed med-tech company. So our plan here is to create a biomed ecosystem.

Another AEI that was completed is in Sydney. The occupancy is low at about 55%, but it will be 100% occupied from 1st August, due to a new pick up by a contract logistics company. After -- very soon after first half close, we acquire a new logistics property to be developed in Sydney, Australia for S$21 million and at attractive NPI yield of 5.8%.

The development will take about one year to complete, given its prime location, good building specifications and low vacancy rate of about 3% in the vicinity we are confident to lift it up. Currently, we have 10 logistics properties in Sydney, and all of them are fully occupied.

Gearing is healthy as 36.1% following the following the rights issue in December, which successfully raised S$1.31 billion. Ascendas Reit’s liquidity position remains robust. Currently, operating cash flow is stable. And we have in our reserves S$561 million, comprising of S$361 million in cash and another S$200 million in committed facilities.

Average debt maturity increased to 3.6 years, based on a total debt of about S$5 billion and to minimize any refinancing risk, not more than 20% of the debt or S$1 billion will be due for refinancing in any single year.

Funding indicators are summarized in this table. The financial metrics are at very healthy levels far exceeding the required minimum level set by the bank loan covenants A3 Moody’s rating is maintained, providing us with financial flexibility and good access to capital.

We continue to put in place a high level of natural hedge for all our overseas investors to investments to minimize the effects of adverse exchange rate fluctuations. In Australia, we have a total investment of AUD1.7 billion about 77% of the assets is funded by Aussie dollar denominated debt. So in U.K. is 100%, in U.S. it is 100% as well.

So on the right, on the extreme right, you will see portfolio occupancy holding steady at 91.5%. So on the last screen left Singapore occupancy is lower at 87.9% Q-on-Q. For Australia, U.K. and U.S. occupancies remained fairly stable at 92% to 98%.

So, let's take a look, a closer look at Singapore’s occupancy. Occupancy declined to 87.9% there were some movements of tenants especially in 31 Joo Koon Circle, a light industrial property tenant. So a tenant this year, consolidated its operations into another property within our portfolio. Currently, we're working on some prospects for this space.

Sources of new demand. We have some bright spots here. So in the first half of 2020, we saw new demand from the logistics company, accounting for about 23% of the gross rental income. Also, engineering company, some of them provide engineering solutions for a wide variety of industries such as defense and energy industry.

The IT sector you see here 14% in our range is also a new pick up by some game developer company, and lifestyle as well, a 10.3%. There are companies setting up Central Kitchen for the production of dumplings, buns, braised food and even Japanese food.

Rent reversions. On a portfolio basis, the average rental reversion was a positive 4.3% for 2Q that is April to June period. In Singapore, we achieved a 4% positive rental reversion and we were able to renew leases at higher rents for all the classes and set high specification.

In the high spec space, a decline of 30.6% was registered. And this is due to a renewal of a showroom space on the street level in a property in the western part of Singapore. As the tenant is, in the retail industry, the rent will renew at a lower rate. If we were to exclude this outlier, the high spec segment, the rental reversion would have been a positive 2.6%. And Singapore's portfolio reversion would be higher at almost 13%.

If you were to -- if I can refer you to the business and finance part segment, you see a 16.3% increase. So there are a handful of leases in the Changi business park property area that underpin this number.

Under the integrated development, amenities and retail segment, you see a 19.8%. Here, it is really underpinned by Aperia [ph] which continues to achieve rental rates of S$5 per square foot per month and above.

In Australia, a positive rental reversion of 16.6% was achieved. There were two small leases we knew in Brisbane. And rest were mark-to-market since that previous lease commenced three to five years ago.

In the U.S. a positive rental reversion of 16.2% was achieved. These were for leases in Raleigh and Portland. If you look at the financial year 2020, we expect a low single digit positive rental reversion. To defend our tenant base, we will have to be competitive with our rates.

WALE is at 3.9 years. At the portfolio level, about 8.2% of growth rental income is due for renewal for the rest of the year. In Singapore 11.3% of Singapore's growth rental income is due for renewal for the rest of the year. As for single lease buildings, which is in the darker shade of the first part, six are due for renewal here, two are likely to renew and the remaining four are in the process of negotiation.

Australia, 2.1% of the gross rental income is due for renewal. One that is, one in Brisbane and the tenant is not renewing and we are marketing the space actively. In U.K. 1% is coming due for renewal and this comprised of very few handful of leases and they are mostly located in the West Midlands area. This is an attractive site for distribution, so far, most likely to renew.

In the U.S. 1.7% of the gross rental income is due for renewal. Again, only a small handful of leases located in Raleigh and Portland is coming up. Ongoing projects; so in total we are working on S$431 million worth of projects. You know this progress is under development or redevelopment and undergoing AEI. This quarter, we will kick start three new AEI projects in Singapore and Australia, so these are in the bottom half of this table here.

21 Changi South Avenue too is logistics property in Singapore. A new substation will be constructed to upgrade the power supply, and Aircon [ph] systems and a new service level also be installed. This will enable us to cast our net wider and reach out to tenants in the semicon pharma industry.

In Australia, two adjacent suburban offices located at 101 &108 Wickham Street in Brisbane will be enhanced with new collaborative spaces, upgraded office lobbies and a fresh Central Courtyard with green landscaping and seating, so the cost is about S$10 million.

At Coward Street in Sydney, a bank office property we will be spending S$1.5 million to put end-of-trip facilities outdoor seating, re-landscaping of the garden beds and refurbishment of common areas.

COVID-19 updates. As we have our data during the first two business update about three months ago, Ascendas Reit has provided a system to select a tenant across the geography, such as in the form of rental rebates and changes in payments that are due. To date, the financial amounts of the assistance do not have a material impact on our revenue.

In Singapore, in line with the Singapore government's guidelines, Reit has provided rent waivers to its tenants amounting to approximately S$20 million year-to-date. The extra amount to be dispersed will depend on the tenants eligibility assessment by the authorities. This amount is in addition to the Singapore governments property tax rebate, and cash grants, which we will fully pass through to eligible tenants.

In Australia, we have suspended rent collection from our F&B and retail tenants located at our three suburban offices from April 2020 until their reopening. One lease of a leisure/hospitality tenant has been restructured and the tenant was provided with rent rebate. Rent waiver and deferment were offered to two small SME tenants. The overall impact to Reit is less than S$0.6 million.

U.K. the rental payment frequency for some tenants has been changed from quarterly to monthly in advance, and some grants have been deferred to the later part of the year to provide some cash flow relief to tenants.

In the U.S., we have provided rent rebate of about US$10,000 to a small cafe operator in Portland, whose business was affected after employees in the vicinity started to work from home.

Moving forward, we need to temper our expectations on new pickups because of the more cautious approach by the potential tenants. The COVID nightmare situation remains fluid. The economic outlook will be challenging for some time to come. And this could impact the performance of the group. We will work closely with our tenants through these very difficult times. The manager will also keep a close eye on the changing situation, so that we will be able to respond accordingly to protect unitholders interest.

Ascendas Reit’s well diversified portfolio and tenant base should help us to mitigate the challenges ahead. This brings us to the end of first half FY2020 results presentation. Thank you.

Thank you, Kit Peng. Before we begin the Q&A session, I would like to introduce our panelists today. First, we have Mr. Wee Leong Tay, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager. Next, Miss YEOW Kit Peng, Head of Capital Markets & Investor Relations. And Miss KOO Lee Sze, Chief Financial Officer.

For participants joining us via the webcast, please send in your questions via the questions panel. For participants joining us via conference call, please wait for our operators instructions. Operator, we are now ready to start the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions].

Wee Leong Tay

Maybe before we go into the Q&A, just let me take a few moments to just go through the summary of the message that we have here. I think most of you will be very keen to know what is the property rental rebate that we have given. We have actually in our AGM reply that is about S$20 million expected. So for first half, we have actually released about S$9.6 million of our rental rebates for our Singapore SME tenants. So this is in line with the 42 budget provision, and we have taken the position to release the rental rebates in June, despite the lease has not come up from you Inland Revenue. So we are still waiting for the qualifying lease, but we have actually dispersed the rental rebates about S$9.6 million right now to our SME tenants.

So it is still a moving number, because looking at the lease that we have maybe slightly out-dated, because the numbers in our database may not be the latest which Inland Revenue will have. So there will be adjustments in the second half to correspond with the lease that is provided by the government. The second part is that you may also be interested to know, that property tax rebate, we have passed on this property tax rebate to our tenant. That is about S$10 million to now, right up to now. And this has been passed on to our tenants right now.

So all-in-all, year-to-date is about S$20 million. We do expect this to change in the second half. And also to point out, we also have currently make provision or rather taken in about three over three over million, S$3.2 million of rent deferment. That's agreed without tenants. This is backed by the security deposits that we have with them. And as you know, in the 42 budget, they can defer up to four months or five months depending on which industry they are. And they can defer this and repay from November from this year for the next nine months. And we have actually worked out with some of the tenants in terms of this deferment.

The tenants that came in through the notice of relief is still very helpful. Only about 11 of them have filed a notice. But we don't wait for notice to work with our tenants so long as they need help, we actually were with them. And there's a small other impact that comes in through things like your -- we will carpark whether it's a movement of [Indiscernible] possession, more rent free in order to allow that four feet tall, because of the circuit breaker. This works out to be another S$2 million to S$3 million. So all-in-all this is the out of pocket rental rebate and assistance that they have provided for tenants.

One thing also to note the overseas continue to be small impact. Australia, we have again about 600,000. We have given rental rebates to a hospitality and leisure company as we mentioned in first Q. Two other tenants that we qualify under the SME, the rental support, that code of conduct by the government these are professional service and travel related company.

U.K. continue to be no impact right now, except for some adjustment of payment from quarterly to monthly, and U.S. continue to be a small $10,000 has been given. So by and large, this is the rental assistance scheme for the few countries that we are in.

So, we also want to assure investors that the occupancy continues to be healthy at 91.5 right now, and again, December 2019 of 90.9 and we have actually achieved positive rental reversion first half 5.4. So, we also have adjusted our forecast for the full year. In last quarter we mentioned that is likely to be flattish. Now given that the half year has gone by, and we have locked in about 5.4% in the first half, we are looking towards low single digit for the rest for a full year.

Our Gearing is very healthy at 36% loan covenants are well within threshold. And we are sufficient to meet the current financial and operating requirements. And you probably will be curious whether we have held back any dividend, no, we have not. We don't see a need right now. And we'll release the dividend as about 100%. So this is by and large, the key points that I wanted to address. We can take your questions right now. Thanks.

Our first question is from Derek Tan at DBS. Please go ahead.

Derek Tan

Okay. Hi, good evening Wee Leong and Kit Peng. Just two quick questions for me. I noticed that your Singapore's margins was a little bit lower on a year-on-year basis. Do you mind if you share some color on that? I mean, there may be some stocks due to the rent rebates. But if going forward, how should we look at margins? That’s the first question.

Wee Leong Tay

On the portfolio basis, Derek, thanks. On the portfolio basis, I think it's mainly due to the low occupancy coming from some of the buildings.

Derek Tan

Okay, it is looking at. Yes, that's the one for Singapore, Singapore, it's due to occupancy.

Wee Leong Tay

Yes, Singapore.

Derek Tan

Okay. Okay. Thank you. My next question will be on your rental reversion. I think you give us a bright spot. So you're raising your guidance on rental reversions, but I'm just curious about the fact I know that in the economy, it's slightly down. What's giving you this, this confidence, because it was delivered? Or was it because what you're seeing on the ground there more inquiries on that front? Yes.

Wee Leong Tay

Yes, Derek. I think in the first quarter I mentioned when we made the business update, it was very positive. Coming from discussions that we have with tenants, right. So we have a full year where we locked in for some of the leases for the first quarter, and as well as discussion that we have with the tenants for second quarter and third quarter. So you will see now that even second quarter, despite COVID because this actually discussion started six months, nine months ago, and tenants do realize that they are actually below the market.

Take for example, Business Park. You can actually see this double digit, many coming from business park. And our tenants are prepared to increase the renter pay for this renewal, and as well as in U.S. you know from us that day one we see how you will acquire this asset, it was under rented. Despite COVID, I think it does make sense that we continue to negotiate for mark-to-market renter, given that some of these activities are also critical for them.

And during this period, there are also some changes. Inside these numbers is a mix of long leases, three, five years, as well as short leases like one year. There could also be a renewal that comes in that three months. So when it's a shorter lease, obviously we ask for higher renter. And this also ties back to their business plan as they wait and see.

Take for example, logistics. If they got a new contract to stockpile some of these essential goods and these essential goods, that’s supporting the COVID right now may not be a long term requirement. So they will come in at the short term renewer. And that's when we are able to ask for better rates for some of the leases. So, that is how the numbers are stacked up in a rental reversion.

Derek Tan

Okay, thank you. And my last question is on acquisitions. Now given there’s a bit more confidence on the rent reversionary cycle. Are you going to be a bit more active for this one, and how does this impact on a sponsor looks to you? It is timing [Indiscernible]

Wee Leong Tay

We continue to have a lot of very high interest for the assets of the sponsor. And the conversation to be honest, conversation continues. We are doing what we can to unlock these assets in Singapore, mainly coming out from the sponsor. And as well as overseas, in fact, overseas I will say that while we are still going through circuit breaker, some of the economy has actually sort of opened up during that time, right. So, deals are coming back. They came back as early as April, May. So we are looking at opportunities out there in overseas markets. So you'll be very keen to acquire good quality assets that meets the needs for these trust, Eric.

Derek Tan

Okay, Very good. All right, thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

We have a question from Joy [ph] from HSBC. Her question is, how are your AEI and construction were affected? Shall we expect any delay in completion? Her second question is, could you share your strategy on acquisition this year? And the third question is, are you seeing change in demand pattern recently, which sector is outperforming and underperforming?

Wee Leong Tay

Thanks, Joy. AEI in construction. To be honest, the news about contractors being able to go back to work is not exactly what we're experiencing because the number of workers that we release is also quite small. So you've probably seen in our slide that has the updated TOP.

So by and large, the large scale construction, for example, GRAB, UBIX and iQuest, we are looking towards a six month delay. So they'll be pushed back by six months. In Melbourne that's a small change is only about a month or two, but you actually cross the quarter, also from second quarter to third quarter. We are also watching this carefully. You probably have seen in the news today Melbourne, also spike in terms of cases. So these are the impact to us in terms of the large larger scale development.

The AEI are less impacted. It requires less workers on site. So by and large, still on track. There is one AEI that we actually completed, except that the inspectors couldn't go on site during circuit breakers to do the inspections, and we have to wait for the TOP which crossed to the second quarter, third quarter right now.

Okay. The acquisition I mentioned just now, the sector's or the asset classes that we may be keen on, continue to be what we have been acquiring in the past. The SS, that supports the driver of the economy. So for example, U.K. will still be keen to do logistics acquisition. As previously guided, we will not be shy from business park in the Euro market, U.K. market, primary reasons that this actually asset classes that we think is supporting the driver of the economy.

U.S. continue to have interest in tech sector in the tech cities, whether they are supporting the life sciences technology, or any of these research near the campuses of the universities, these are asset classes that we are keen on. We continue to monitor and track opportunities in data centers overseas, as well as in Singapore, the sponsors as I mentioned earlier.

If you are asking for change in demand pattern, I would say the demand right now, in terms of our new pickup comes mainly from logistics in terms of space, because there are huge pickup for example, for all the stockpiling. We do have one that comes into support NTUC and they pick up quite a lot of space.

On the non-logistic side, we do see demand coming from the biomedical and healthcare industry. We have actually locked in some, I think Kit Peng has mentioned some of the new pickup, new tenants and that comes in the biomedical companies, whether the test kit or vaccine research. These sectors that we continue to watch continue to be the same industry that we have mentioned in the past. The retail industry companies supporting aviation, hospitality, oil and gas. So these are the sectors that we continue to watch carefully. So I hope I've answered your question, Joy?

Our next question is from Donald from Bank of America. Your line is open, please go ahead.

Donald Chua

Hi, Wee Long, this is Donald. A lot of my questions have been asked. So I’ll just be brief. And the first question is, maybe a one reversions, could you give some color on the breakdown this quarter, given some of the segments that this was probably been pretty strong? Australia as well? Who is trying -- what kind of industries and leases are driving these kind of strong reversion? That’s the first question.

YEOW Kit Peng

Okay. Try not to disclose specific names of the companies, but in Changi business park there is a renewer by a bank, International Bank at more than 20% higher rental rates for a three year lease.

Donald Chua

Why would – lease so Kit Peng? [Indiscernible] was it because it was initially under rented, or is it because banks are taking up our satellite space now because of the whole COVID situation? What’s the thinking there?

YEOW Kit Peng

Well, this is a renewal. So it is the same amount of space that they are already occupying and it is quite a large space. So because it was -- it is a larger space. So initially when it came into the property, the rents were quite competitive. So now is mark-to market and the market rents in the area is actually holding up very well.

Donald Chua

Okay, so it more related to be under rented?

YEOW Kit Peng

Yes.

Wee Leong Tay

Yes, it is under-rented. So for this lease, it's not even any of those shorter-term leases that actually compensating us with high rent. They continue to sign longer -- I mean the regular 3-year term. So we are actually quite happy that this particular tenant has given us more than 20%. As well as if you look at other sectors, the larger one is probably IDAR. IDAR continue to also perform well for its location.

And again, there's also exception right there. The tenant happened to be a foreign company who continues to like that place. And they signed for about close to 20% as well increase. So the attention, you probably also want to note this high-specs, where it's actually a negative 30%. I think Kit Peng also has mentioned in her presentation that it's actually due to one lease that we have to give very good discount to retain the customer for occupancy.

Donald Chua

So the business parks are integrated reversions was due to one lease, each? Because I just want to check – you excluded these things out, what is the real reflection of renter reversion because suddenly it becomes 16%, 19%.

Wee Leong Tay

No, just one lease. I think as mentioned, it's one lease. For some business parks, we have, I think, more than 50 leases renewed. And it ranges between 20%, 25%. I've got teens, 27%, so it's really a variety of leases. So it's not very strong. But I guess coming from a question from the bank, Kit Peng wants to draw attention that it came from a bank. So I hope...

Donald Chua

I doubt though. So the readthrough -- but the readthrough is a positive readthrough. Is that safe to say on the direction of the reversion?

Wee Leong Tay

Yes.

Donald Chua

Okay. My second question…

Wee Leong Tay

[Indiscernible] are mainly positive, very few -- in fact, no, I don't see a negative here?

YEOW Kit Peng

Yes. So the reason why I highlighted the bank is because in terms of the space, right, it's quite a large one.

Donald Chua

And second question is on the -- your rent deployments. I appreciate that you -- and also the rebates, you have settled at a S$20 million rebate expectation. Deferment is marginal. Based on your discussions on the ground, can we take it as -- this, whatever that they've been discussed in the first half and provided, should roughly be in line also going to second half, assuming no second wave, no second lockdown?

Wee Leong Tay

Okay. If there's no second wave, I think the rental rebates may change a little. As I mentioned, yes, it's likely to be more upfront, I would say, because the requirement under the quality of budget is less than S$100 million. Historical data that we have on the customer, it ranges. Some customers that we have data is maybe 21/8 turnover, 21/7 turnover. So they -- so long as it's less than S$100 million, we took the position to release the rental rebate to them first. So this has -- or their S$100 million in 21/8, 21/7, they could be on the decline. And when it comes down to 21/9, their later tax filing could be a qualified SME, which is not in our database.

So looking at a trend, I think there could be more that may be qualified. I don't think it's a huge number to start off with. So in terms of SME, I think they are fairly clear that less than 20% are SME. So we have taken the position to release whatever rental rebates to those that we know in our database.

Donald Chua

So S$20 million is, on your part, is pretty prudent already, taking care of potential...

Wee Leong Tay

I suspect this is probably taking care of a big majority. So we think for the least amount there could be others that may fall into this category of qualifying SME.

Donald Chua

Understood. Last, very quickly, any conversations already on Science Park? Or is this still too early?

Wee Leong Tay

Science Park is probably still in discussion. You're yes -- I know exactly why you are asking this.

Donald Chua

I guess, my question is how, how close are we closer now compared to say six months ago? Are we still at the same spot?

Wee Leong Tay

I think we are still probably in discussion. With COVID, I think more likely to be delayed.

Donald Chua

Understand. Okay, thank you.

We have a question from Vijay, RHB.

Vijay Natrajan

The question is, can you give clarity on the rent rebates that has been recognized in first half 2020. Is the full 20 million been imputed? And also, you mentioned that S$10 million of property tax rebates has been dispersed. So will this be added back in second half once government releases it?

KOO Lee Sze

This is Lee Sze. I'll answer this question. The rental rebate, as mentioned by William earlier, of about $9.6 million has all been taken in, into the first half results. And for the property tax rebate, as this is just a pass-through, so there's no impact to our profit loss count.

Wee Long

So Vijay, does that answer your questions?

There is a question from Wilson, Morgan Stanley. Given the strong leasing for logistics and business parts, what is your outlook for occupancy?

Wee Leong Tay

Thanks, Wilson. I got problem, you know with strong. I don’t think we are seeing strong leasing coming up for this asset class. I think this opportunistic where companies are responding to the COVID and taking up spaces.

We do note the renewal is stronger compared to pre-COVID, primarily reason is because I think customers are not moving or relocating the safe CapEx expenditure. I will say that the logistics demand -- again, I go back to what is driving the logistic demand in Singapore.

The logistic demand in Singapore is driven from contract manufacturing. Currently the bright spot that comes in for logistics are all short-term stockpile. They take up, they almost need a space immediately to stockpile sanitizer, your rice and these thing.

And they are taking whether is it three months, six months, nine months, 12 months, 18 months, kind of leases. So, for such circumstances they have presented, we think that when COVID's over, there will be a rationalization again towards whether they require those space to stockpile all these essential goods.

So, I will go back to contract manufacturing. I think that is probably a longer-term impact to us. We can continue to attract manufacturers here, and the manufacturers continue to be able to produce. I think there will be demand for logistics warehouse space because the 3PLs will be able to get the contract from the manufacturers.

But we are not certain whether these will continue to be as it is pre-COVID or would that be fall off from any of this manufacturers. I'll give an example. The 31 Joo Koon, the company the tenant is there actually consolidated while they are still we pass.

They're actually consolidated into another space. They gave up one building. In terms of active marketing, we are happy to say that we continue to have interest right there for those for that building.

We have RSP being favorably evaluated by prospect. So, we hope to be able to back few some of these expiry of leases. If you ask me about my outlook for occupancy, demand, new take up is likely to be weaker given the current situation. And if that continues to have impact, means that occupancy is likely to trend down.

Okay Wilson, hope I answered your question.

Our next question is from Tan Xuan at CLSA. Please go ahead.

Tan Xuan

Hi, good evening. I just have one question on deferment of that S$3.9 million. Is that or the request that you're getting or just boosted has been accepted and are they all coming from that 20% SMEs?

Wee Leong Tay

That -- okay, about S$3.2 million is mainly SMEs. We have, we have also assisted some of this deferment to some companies who're probably in the borderline. They are all asking enough but they will need help, so these as are deferment.

I mention for example, they could be supporting the aviation, not a small company but some help will be have been given to them. Yes.

Tan Xuan

Do you expect deferment to increase in the second half?

Wee Leong Tay

I'm not surprised because we still have a lot of cases being discussed with tenants. And we do expect that assuming we can't agree to any of this deferment, there's always an option for them to go to the assessor.

So, we have been clearing whatever we can, knowing that we actually have a route to go to accessor. I think what we wanted to do is to make sure that they are able to survive. What we can do is to help them right now.

But fortunately the amount of request is not huge, there's a lot of tenants asking but as you see what we've done previously for first quarter to second quarter, I think we have got any first quarter really not much of discount request and we are still evaluating.

Second quarter, now we got 3.2 million. We don’t think that should be a huge amount because this -- I mean, a huge amount going forward because I think or these rental relief has been helping them. So, customer do see the entire package that the government and the Landlord is helping.

Tan Xuan

Will you be able to give us a sense if you are to add up all the existing request, is that materially different from S$3.2 million?

Wee Leong Tay

I don’t think it's going to be a huge amount, yes.

Tan Xuan

Okay, got it. Thank you. That's all from me.

Wee Leong Tay

Thanks. Maybe just to add on to Tan Xuan question just now. So, we also start to see a trend. We also mentioned previously in first quarter that no PT cases or COVID. So, also just to make this point, we also have two cases that actually pre-terminated because of COVID.

So, this is in second quarter that came in. we hope that customers are able to survive with whatever assistance are being given from the government and the Landlord. And there hopefully there'll be less PT. but if this drags on, we are likely to see some of this PT cases or pre-termination coming in.

So, just our potential to ask about whether even as a second wave, I think even as a second wave, I think it's a totally different story. Thanks.

Our next question is from Mervin and JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Mervin Song

Hi. I got a follow-up question in terms of the occupancy. First one is in terms of the positive impact occupancy from this short-term leases, is there a number you can quantify for us? Is it one point, two points?

Wee Leong Tay

From this, the occupancy the impact of occupancy?

Mervin Song

Yes, like the stockpiling of masks or rice or whatever?

Wee Leong Tay

Yes, okay.

Mervin Song

Yes, well I guess we look up the question to answer. The question related to occupancy is I think you're guiding for soft occupancies ahead. Is there a range ticking up, are there's two -- is and which country is that mainly related to.

Wee Leong Tay

Okay. For occupancy, the numbers that I have here in terms of impact is probably about less than 50,000 square meters coming out from all the short-term stockpiling and demand. So, it's a small number impact there. Okay. So, --.

YEOW Kit Peng

It is really small.

Wee Leong Tay

Yes. 40, yes correct. So, that is -- that's at 50,000 square meters, correct. And sorry, Mervin, what's the second question again?

Mervin Song

It's mainly your main commentary to comments to Wilson's previous question about occupancy trends, you expect it to soften going forward. What are you thinking, is it 5% drop from here or what in which country would it be mainly coming from?

Wee Leong Tay

I would think still in Singapore. Overseas are probably hoarding up well. So, I mean there are leases that expire overseas but we manage to. That -- for example, U.S. we have three leases expire but we manage to back view two leases.

So, these are some of the small numbers that comes up from overseas. A few millions --. I think we have to watch this occupancy. I can give you a number as to whether is it 2%, 3% or 5% but we hope that it's not going to be a huge number.

But if it does comes as you know for example some -- this, I mean if the fortunate thing if we or COVID, assume there's no need to be stockpiling then or this additional demand that come up from COVID related is likely to fall off but we are happy that COVID's away and but this number may not stay for longer.

Right. And while we hope to -- while we hope for the tenants who have actually renewed, we've asked for short-term, while they watch their business plan. We'll find new spot or bright spot in their business and then they will actually come back and renew.

So, we have actually become short-term renewal that has come in to us for conversation around extending their renewal. So, they may have come in for six months, now they are starting to say okay should to restart the conversation to have a more permanent lead.

So, there are some bright spot there.

Mervin Song

Okay. The other question I have was this in regards to the Perpetuals. Any thoughts or even to follow your since A-REIT or you're going to redeem it?

YEOW Kit Peng

Okay. Donald from Bank of America also has the same question on perp. Okay. We have $300 million perp coming due sometime in October. The coupon now is 4.75% sort of. We are assessing some various option.

So, for example, one option could be revive with a bond to term out the other. Another option is our cost sale let it reset. If we let it reset, then the price the coupon comes down to about 3%. And the third option would be say you know we pay down this perp and then we issue another perp, a new perp, right.

So, we are exploring the various options and we will consider you know the rates we will consider the funding certainty and also we want to achieve an optimal capital structure and at the same time you know not have any negative impact on portfolio on the A3 credit rating.

But I guess in short, whichever option we choose, there will be an interest savings for A-REIT.

Mervin Song

Okay. So, if you were to issue a perp, what would be the approximate coupon, I mean some guidance from the various banks.

YEOW Kit Peng

Well, you know the Perpetual issuance my third is still in the process of normalizing. So, the indicative ways that I am seeing that there is a range, some still in the 4% over level and some below the 4% end.

Mervin Song

Okay. Thank you for the clarification. Okay, that's all from me. Thank you, very much.

Next question is from Brandon at Citi. Please, go ahead.

Brandon Lee

Hi Wee Leong and Kit Peng. Just a couple of questions from my end. When you talk about this short-term stockpiling demand, right, can you give any guidance on the kind of the length leases that are usually signed?

Wee Leong Tay

Short-term as in three months, six months, nine months, kind of short-term.

Brandon Lee

Oh okay. So, there's a good chance that is, let's say storage demand would significantly taper off next year, then there could be some pressure on occupancy here?

Wee Leong Tay

Yes, that's right yes.

Brandon Lee

Okay.

Wee Leong Tay

That's by point just now when currently they are taking up space because of the pandemic that we face. So, if the pandemic is over, we would have to see whether this continue to be a stockpile strategy of the companies or the clients that they have and then how much longer would they need discount space.

Brandon Lee

Okay. And a follow-up question on this occupancy rate. I guess, you know we have seen this global bank taking up much taking up a stage for three years but we've within your talks with other cadence in the business part and also those hi-tech pseudo office space, right, our tenants actually looking to downsize at the moment or they're looking just to maintain whatever space that they have?

Wee Leong Tay

We got mixing there. So, some discussions continue to be while they have and the rates may in the future that they are going to be fine with us with the next quarter or fourth quarter continue to be interesting numbers that we are happy with.

While we are also seeing customers downsizing and consolidating. So, it's actually mixed signal.

Brandon Lee

Okay, yes. Just one last question on the on your recent acquisition in Australia, right. I notice that is a speculative purchase. So, is this the path that A-REIT is kind of looking at, I think for its strategy going forward in Australia?

Wee Leong Tay

I would say is one of the strategy approach that we have. This actually works well where because a few boxes that it takes, it will be a new view is if rental guarantee in Sydney market, we've 3% vacancy. I think it's likely to be leased out easily.

So, this actually takes a few boxes. We continue also to have interest in long WALE warehouse demand supply but the thing is some of this location if it's prime is probably at this point in time we don’t see any if you like COVID pricing, it continue to be quite the cap rates are still very much the same as pre-COVID.

So, you will be looking at some of this interest but this actually allows us to pluck some of this, I would say the get while we are looking for this group quality prime locations, this allow us to be able to increase our exposure in the market that we like especially Sydney.

And looking at this strategy is actually works well as in like the delivery of the asset is sometime next year. So, it give us time for tenant to look for tenant. So, this is actually quite good for us, a double strategy.

Brandon Lee

Okay, thanks Wee Leong.

Wee Leong Tay

Hats off, Lee.

Brandon Lee

Thanks.

Our next question is from Nicholas Teh at Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Nicholas The

Hey, Wee Leong. Just have one question on the short-term leases. I guess, you've assigning the shorter-term leases, it doesn’t seem like it has really impacted your reversions for the logistics side very much.

So, I just want to understand to the rents start to go up so significantly even though your expanding for just like three, six, or nine months. Or this news basically you're not including in the rent reversion?

Wee Leong Tay

Yes. So, this mainly new demands that actually helps out in occupancy, they are not in our rental reversions. Okay. And also just to a point to note, our rental reversion does not take in or count short-term.

So, they have to be at least 12 months and above before we recognize them as rental reversion. So, all these stockpiling are actually new demand that comes in which is helping us in terms of occupancy.

Nicholas The

Okay, cool. Thank you.

Wee Leong Tay

Okay. Maybe also to address Andy's question.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, Andy from Bank of Singapore has a question. While stockpiling trends could taper off, that e-commerce trends have also been expedited. Wouldn’t this offset the short-term stockpiling demand?

Wee Leong Tay

We actually hope so but the e-commerce continues to be a small market to me, actually. As mentioned, I think Singapore's logistics demand are mainly for contract manufacturing. We don’t have actual numbers but I if we looked at the customers that our player -- our logistic player are serving, I would say 80% of them are actually regional supporting regional demand.

Regional customers. So, our domestic demand is actually very small. And while there is e-commerce increase, I think during this period they will be looking at permanent space as well. But compared - I will say that compared to stockpiling is probably quite far off, because stockpiling really requires a larger space for some of the customers. For example, I mentioned one of the customer of the logistic player is NTUC, and there's a huge amount of demand that they have to take up. There's a huge amount of supply they will take up to service this customer. Hope I address your question, Andy?

Next question is from Michael at UBS. Please go ahead.

Michael Kim

Hi, William. Hi, thanks for the call. My question is on the distributable income. So was there any retained income in the first quarter from overseas or anywhere? And the reason being when I look at the presentation from November after the U.S. acquisition, the guidance was close to S$0.04 a quarter, in fact, slightly over four cents. But not now you're kind of trending at S$0.036. And that acquisition was meant to be accretive.

Wee Leong Tay

Okay. On your first question on the distributor income, there's no -- any retention of funds for cash flow purposes. And you're asking about the trending. The acquisition was accretive. I'll bring you back that the accretion was 0.7%. We took an additional effort to increase the equity which is why we raise our 76% of the equity required. The rights issue was about 1.3 billion. So if you look at the year-on-year, which actually is quite clear that there is an increase in terms of revenue or NPI, but the units is much higher. So our issue close to 500 million units about 16%, which is why you will see that this is the state that we are in right now about S$0.072 per unit. And as well as the S$0.04 is included there, is a one-off rollover adjustment that's included in the previous year.

Michael Kim

Okay. So, it's down solely to a higher base. More units that were issued versus what was shown in the presentation?

Wee Leong Tay

It’s actually an -- issue if you look back to your slides.

Michael Kim

Okay. I'll take a look at it. Thank you.

Wee Leong Tay

Okay.

Our next question is from Ashton [ph] at Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hi. Thank you very much for your call. I have couple of questions. Can you please explain the rollover adjustments at something at S$0.025 cents of rollover adjustments? What exactly this refers to?

And second is on your outlook on this contract manufacturing. Are you seeing any shifts from whatever the headline suggests in terms of supply chain shifts? Does Singapore, is there any -- is benefiting from this, because some of your peers are saying there are no signs of it as of now. And what's your stance on going forward in terms of contract manufacturing? Will the demand increase or decrease?

Wee Leong Tay

Okay. I'll take your second question. I'll let CFO to take the first question about the point, S$0.25. Okay. I think this is why I mentioned just now. I think the longer term impact will be how we as a nation be able to attract all these new manufacturers. So, we do -- we are actually monitoring. I think it hasn't hit us right now, whether these manufacturers are heat badly or whether they are able to survive this. The demand seems to be still there in terms of the space demand is still there. So we do see some of the newer demand. I don't think it's a huge influx of new demand coming to Singapore. But we do see some new demand coming in from overseas. They could be in engineering machinery. They could be in biomedical. Some of these industries are looking at larger space in Singapore. So these are -- there are still some demand out there.

I think given the fact that these few companies are looking at Singapore, they're probably looking at how they trying to ensure resilience in the supply chain, which we have rightly pointed out. The other trend that we are seeing is that the service industry like aviation or these MROs. What happens right now when planes are not flying, whether there's additional business that they are supporting. So we do see that if it's a pure play aviation supporting industry services, they could be going through wait and see,, looking at the situation right now. But if a company is just beyond aviation and they could have other business, for example, they could support transportation. So we also talked to companies we have a few business lines. While aviation is hit, but they could actually be able to still continue to have contracts and service -- maintenance services to other sectors of the economy

So I think, we will have to watch this carefully. What happens is if contract manufacturing do take a big hit. I think it will hit us in terms of our logistic demand. This is what I'm trying to say. Okay. So on the S$0.025, maybe Lee Sze can take this.

KOO Lee Sze

Hi. This is Lee Sze here. So, the S$0.025 or $7.8 million was reported in the January to March 2019 quarter. So it relates to prior years loan or interest costs that IRS has ruled that is not deductible. So because it's not tax deductible, we have to add it back to the distributable income -- to be distributed to the unit holders. So it’s a one-off item. And we don't have it this year, so we actually set it out as a dividend.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

KOO Lee Sze

Thank you.

We have a question from Rebecca RHP. What is our thinking in data center? Do we see growth in this segment as Singapore? If we take a positive view, what kind of data centers do we look to acquire and in what geography?

Wee Leong Tay

Data center is -- continue to be asset class we are keen to increase our exposure. So technically, if we look at data center exposure under A-REIT, in terms of GFA in Singapore, for data center space, we are probably one of the largest player in supplying of real estate. The value for data centers assets that we have is small. Primary reason is because we don't invest into the M&E part, which is actually a huge component. So we invest into real estate. As you know, our top 10 tenants, incumbent, SingTel is our top 10 tenant. So that is the key customer that we have for data center.

We continue to see opportunities here in Singapore and overseas. I would say that in Singapore, given the fact that there are new data centers being constructed, and when this new JDC land has been allocated for data center, there will always be a 5-year moratorium for assignment. So we will have to wait for that moratorium to be over.

The second point is that the overseas data centers are what we also will be looking at. We also have come across in our desks, investment desks where there's opportunities in Europe, in U.S., so we will be looking at these opportunities. Thanks, Rebecca for that. Okay.

That was the last question. I hand it over back to the management.

Wee Leong Tay

Okay, thanks. I hope we have addressed your questions. We definitely will be able to meet again. I think after this, there will be a lot of conferences. So we can always take questions that you may have and if there is any feedback from investors, do let us know, right? Okay.

YEOW Kit Peng

Hello, thank you. Thank you everybody. And good night. Good evening and good night.