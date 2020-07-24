Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) fell by nearly 5% on July 23rd amid a broader market selloff. Reports emerged that the company is facing a new multi-state consumer protection investigation led by the attorney general of Texas. While details are still unclear regarding the particular infringement, the probe relates to Apple potentially deceiving customers. Keep in mind that Apple is familiar with investigations and other ongoing litigation following a recent trend of greater scrutiny towards big-tech companies.

Our take is that this latest development was simply a timely catalyst for the stock to pull back since approaching $400 per share earlier this month. The current weakness shines a spotlight on ongoing uncertainties and valuation concerns. Despite significant disruptions to the global business, including retail store closures and weaker sales trends, the stock is still up 27% in 2020 ahead of Apple's upcoming earnings scheduled for July 30th. We preview next week's report and highlight our views on where the stock is headed next.

(Source: Finviz)

Another Investigation

Public records obtained by Axios Media shows the Texas Attorney General Consumer Protection Division has initiated an investigation for enforcement purposes against Apple. Texas is heading a multi-state effort, and the group typically enforces practices that are deemed deceptive or misleading. Apple, for its part, has not commented.

While the headline is alarming, it's simply too early to draw any conclusions on the severity of the issue or potential consequences. Big Tech companies, including Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), and Microsoft (MSFT), have been under pressure to improve transparency in order to limit what is seen as monopoly power. Apple faces a separate challenge in the U.S. House of Representatives and the European Union related to antitrust laws. Next week, Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to testify in the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee along with leaders of other Big Tech companies.

The near-term impact comes down to headline risk. The more investigations and probes Apple may be involved with, it introduces the possibility that an unfavorable ruling comes out that can not only pressure earnings but also the long-term growth outlook. The 5% selloff of Apple shares was a big move, but this came on a day of widespread market weakness, particularly in tech. By this measure, the latest case out of Texas is just a new headwind against sentiment. We expect shares to remain volatile through earnings and likely face more downside as the momentum wanes.

Fiscal Q3 Earnings Preview

Apple is set to report its fiscal Q3 earnings on Thursday, July 30th after the market closes. According to consensus estimates, revenue is expected at $52.2 billion, representing a 3% decline from the period last year. The context here is that the quarter for the period between April and June was amidst the global pandemic which caused several disruptions to the operating environment.

Going back to late March, when the outbreak accelerated and governments around the world initiated lockdown orders, Apple temporarily closed its retail store locations worldwide. While Apple products were still available online and through other retailers, the company's stores are a key point of sale and an important part of the customer shopping experience. More importantly, the costs associated with the store closures, including employee wages and typical expenses, are set to represent a negative pressure on operating income.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter at $2.05, down 6% year over year, considers the negative financial impacts were mitigated by some other areas of strength.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

One of the key trends in recent months was the proliferation of work-from-home. There is an expectation that Apple products, including Mac and related productivity accessories, likely saw a spike in demand. On the other hand, we are expecting wearables like the iWatch to have underperformed, as consumers staying at home and quarantined for much of the quarter would have had less of a use for these types of mobile accessories.

Other segments of the business, including services that includes digital content, app store sales, and streaming services, were likely more resilient and maintained momentum from over the past year. In the last quarter, services revenues grew by 16.6%, while product sales fell by 3.4%. The softer trends from products are driven by the more volatile iPhone sales, which continues to represent 50% of the total business. That being said, there is a symbiotic relationship between product sales and service revenues given the ability to onboard a new user into the ecosystem.

The performance of iPhones sales this quarter remains a big question mark and could weigh on results. There are indications that global smartphone sales were weak, with reports that U.S. smartphone shipments fell 25% year over year. Within that number, Apple may have gained or lost market share depending on how its lower-priced iPhone SE performed given a shift to budget options by consumers.

Valuation Still Matters

By most measures, shares of APPL are more expensive than ever. The valuation multiples we're looking at, including a current P/E of 29x and price-to-free cash flow of 25x, are well above the company's long-term averages for the metrics at 18x and 16x each respectively over the past 5 years.

(Data by YCharts / Table by BOOX Research)

Oftentimes, a good justification for stocks to exhibit expanding multiples is if growth is accelerating or if the company is entering a new phase of profitability. That's just not the case with Apple, which, for context, is expected to grow revenues just 1.3% and earnings 4% higher this year based on consensus estimates. Even looking ahead towards 2021, when operating conditions are expected to normalize, the stock is still trading at a relatively high 1-year forward P/E of 25x.

Data by YCharts

What the market appears to be doing is giving Apple credit for its shift towards services, which are a higher-margin business. Investors are placing a premium on the stock given its history of innovation and leadership. For us, the case here is that Apple makes quality products but there is a price for everything. We don't see how the company's long-term outlook has necessarily improved enough since the start of the year to justify the rally to $400.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The challenge we see for Apple is that the company will need to deal with a weak macro environment for the foreseeable future. At the end of the day, the company is still exposed to global cyclical trends, and factors like high unemployment with reduced consumer incomes can translate to lower sales across all segments. The main risk is that the economic recovery in the U.S. and internationally out of the COVID-19 pandemic falters and ends up weaker than implied by current expectations.

For this upcoming earnings report, considering what is already very high expectations, Apple will need to not only beat the estimates but set up a strong second half of 2020. We sense that management will take a cautious view amid an ongoing surge in coronavirus cases, limiting the visibility for a timetable for when global consumer spending can normalize.

If we consider that a long-term earnings multiple for the stock around 20x is fair, shares of APPL have 20% downside, implying a price target of $296 based on next year's consensus EPS. Playing around with those numbers, if 2021 EPS estimate is revised 10% lower and the stock faces a multiples contraction to a P/E of 17.5x, shares could trade down to $235 in a deeper bearish case.

Takeaway

APPL hit $399.82 as an all-time high earlier in July and is now down 7%. We think the $400 handle is now in the rear-view mirror and the next big move is lower. The stock appears fundamentally expensive based on aggressive estimates despite significant growth uncertainties. The latest development of a new consumer protection investigation may have been the catalyst the market was looking for as the start of a deeper pullback.

Our take is that overall risks are tilted to the downside, and the headline revenue and EPS estimates could very well miss this quarter. We are heading into this earnings release with a bearish view and think shares can remain under pressure.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short exposure via put spreads.