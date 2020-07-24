The silver bullet

Be mindful of the risks of owning silver, and keep the allocations within your portfolio relatively small.

The benefits of portfolio diversification

The U.S. stock market remains in the hunt for all-time highs. The only problem is that as stocks continue to rise, underlying fundamentals are increasingly deteriorating. This presents a meaningful downside risk for stock investors regardless of the amount of Fed money printing. A focus on broad portfolio diversification helps protect against this risk. One such alternative allocation example is particularly timely today.

For how long?

The S&P 500 is continuing its charge to a new record. At the open on Thursday, the benchmark index rose to within three and a half percentage points from its previous peak earlier this year on February 19 before ending the trading day lower by more than -1.2%.

Was Thursday’s sell off a warning sign that should raise investor concerns? Most likely not, at least right now.

The uptrend in U.S. stocks remains firmly intact. If anything, stocks are overextended at the moment and might benefit from taking a breather, as the S&P 500 at the moment is running well ahead of its short-term 20-day moving average (green line), medium-term 50-day moving average (blue line), and long-term 200-day moving average (red line). As a result, the S&P 500 could fall back as far as 3100 or even as low as 3040 in the near-term and the uptrend would still be holding strong.

Of course, with the Fed back to expanding its balance sheet – it increased its total assets by roughly +$38 billion for the week ended July 15 after having shed total assets by roughly -$244 billion over the previous four weeks prior – stocks may be back to getting enough monetary jet fuel to keep them from falling in any sustainable way, at least for now.

All of this sounds great. The only problem for U.S. stocks is that the underlying fundamentals directly contradict the determined advance to new all-time highs. The notion of a “V-shaped” recovery that the market has already priced in is already effectively known to be an illusion. It turns out the first wave of the COVID-19 crisis never ended in the U.S., with daily new cases spiking during what has been a lull period for much of the rest of the developed world ahead of a feared second wave during the fall and winter. Stock valuations are already at historic highs at a time when corporate earnings are evaporating. We are also likely only at the very beginning of a bankruptcy wave and a new round of permanent layoffs that may extend through the end of the year at least. And none of this begins to consider the variety of additional risks such as an escalating trade war with China and the uncertainty associated with the upcoming November elections just to name a few.

Thus, if you are a U.S. stock investor today, you are making a heavy bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve is going to be able to continue to inflate asset prices indefinitely in the face of deteriorating fundamentals in what is the worst economic environment in at least the last ninety years.

Perhaps the Fed will be able to pull it off. But it’s not necessarily the type of bet for an investor to put all of their eggs exclusively into the U.S. stock basket. To protect against the possibility that the Fed’s efforts to support U.S. stock prices might ultimately get overwhelmed, it is worthwhile to consider broadly diversifying into other uncorrelated investment categories.

The silver bullet

One particular asset allocation alternative is asserting itself at the present time. Consider silver, the precious metal also known as “the white metal”.

Over time, the asset correlation between U.S. stocks as measured by the S&P 500 and silver is +0.25, which implies a low positive relationship in the price movements between these two categories. And since 2015, the correlation between the S&P 500 and silver has oscillated between +0.10 and -0.10. In other words, U.S. stocks and silver have been largely uncorrelated in recent years.

This is ideal from a portfolio diversification perspective, as it implies that the price movement in U.S. stocks will largely not influence the price movement in silver on any given trading day, and vice-versa. They are mostly independent of one another.

Over the last two years, silver has more than held its own relative to U.S. stocks. For example, it has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 on a cumulative returns basis. And while both U.S. stocks and silver fell precipitously with the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, silver has rebounded much more profoundly than U.S. stocks have to date.

With silver now meaningfully outperforming stocks, having recently exploded to the upside, it's reasonable to question whether it has gotten way ahead of itself and is destined to fall back to earth.

The answer is that silver has a variety of forces in its favor that suggest it could move considerably further to the upside going forward. This is true for a number of reasons.

Before proceeding any further, it should be noted at the outset that silver is notoriously volatile. As a result, anyone considering owning silver should be prepared for extreme bouts of volatility at any point in time. Moreover, it is an allocation that requires patience, as it can take time for upside opportunity to play itself out with the precious metals such as silver.

With that said, silver offers upside appeal for a variety of reasons, in contrast to U.S. stocks.

The first are the fundamental analysis reasons. For example, the uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic along with negative real interest rates, a weakening U.S. dollar, political uncertainty, the building threat of cost push and/or demand pull inflation, and the ongoing debauching of global fiat currencies by global central banks are all current factors that favor a higher silver price. Also, silver has a variety of favorable industrial applications, including solar energy, water purification, and RFID chips.

Next are recent technical analysis developments. For roughly six years, the price of silver has been stuck below $18.75 per ounce. What had once been support through late 2014 before breaking below this level, the price of silver approached this $18.75 resistance level as many as ten times in the last six years and was turned back lower in each past instance. Thus, the recent explosion to as high as $23 per ounce may be the long-awaited upside breakout in the silver price.

Third is the relative price discount to the S&P 500. Over the past fifty years since 1970, the only time that the silver price was at a greater discount relative to the S&P 500 was roughly twenty years ago at the turn of the millennium. In the decade that followed this last time around, silver soared by more than twelve times to its 2011 peak before falling back lower.

The last, and potentially most notable, is the price discount to gold. Silver was already trading at its biggest discount to the gold price since the early 1990s as the year was getting started. With the onset of the COVID-19 crisis in February and March, it touched its biggest discount since the end of Bretton Woods by a meaningful margin.

How significant is this silver price discount relative to gold? Let’s consider it in a different context. The following chart shows the high correlation between the price of gold and silver dating back to 1987 and the dawn of the “Fed put”.

In recent years, the correlation gap between the gold and silver price has expanded to a historically wide deviation. If we eventually see a reversion in this relationship as we have in the past, and this price difference is ultimately resolved by silver rising to catch up to gold, this would be decidedly bullish for silver. Overall, the gold implied price for silver is currently around $47 per ounce, which is more than double silver’s current price today. And given that gold is also showing strong upside in its own right, the gold implied price for silver could very well extend beyond $50 per ounce in the coming months.

Revisiting risk

Despite its recent advance, the potential upside for silver going forward remains considerable. But as mentioned above, it remains important to emphasize that silver is an extremely volatile investment that is given to bouts of wide price swings and unpredictability along the way. This must be understood before considering any allocation to the meal. Moreover, total allocations to silver in an overall portfolio should be kept small on an absolute basis to guard against downside risk - I currently have a 2% allocation to silver, which is my maximum target allocation to the precious metal. Its performance should also be viewed in the context of the overall portfolio and the diversification benefit this position can provide - although it is highly volatile in isolation, silver can actually lower overall portfolio risk given its low-to-negative correlations with many other major asset classes if implemented properly. Put simply, know the risk associated with owning silver, and consider it carefully before allocating.

Bottom line

I have been long silver since August 2018 in what is my latest holding period for the metal. And while the silver price has surged lately, I remain bullish on silver continuing to the upside for various fundamental, technical, and relative price reasons going forward, with the potential upside extending as far as a doubling of the silver price or more from current levels. With that said, remain keenly aware of the downside risks and price volatility that may occur along the way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broad asset allocation strategy. I am also long SH and RWM as a hedge against these long stock allocations.



Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.