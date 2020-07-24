SLV nicely complements any mining investment portfolio that is looking for protection from the out-of-control money supply that shows no signs of slowing down.

My long-term outlook calls for much higher prices, which is why any dip in SLV should be considered a buying opportunity.

In my April article "A Potential Spike In SLV Is On The Horizon," I discussed a possible scenario that was unfolding where the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) would surge over the following 6-12 months (maybe much sooner).

SLV was trading at just over $14 at the time. Since then, it's increased ~50% to $21 and is beginning to go parabolic. The key word being "beginning," as this is just the early stages of an inflation-fueled, vertical move higher in silver.

In this article, I will review why I felt that SLV was about to spike and why there is much more upside.

The Argument For A Parabolic Move In Silver

In March and April, when COVID-19 disruptions were taking a heavy toll on global stock markets and economies, physical silver was also under pressure as Ag is both a precious and industrial metal. The industrial aspect was carrying far more weight than the investment side.

However, at the time, silver mines in South America were being shut down to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and then mine production in Mexico began to go offline as well. 50% of the annual worldwide silver supply was potentially dormant.

There has never been a disruption of this magnitude in the silver mining sector. While the collapse in the world economy negatively impacted industrial demand in the short term, the severe supply shortage due to temporary mine closures would likely more than offset any reduced manufacturing need for silver.

China was also the first to go down and was emerging from its COVID-19 crisis in March/April; the country would need to start replenishing metal inventory used for manufacturing. With the industrial sector in China returning to normal, that would further ease concerns about overall silver demand.

On the investment side, you couldn't even find physical silver bars available to purchase in the spring of this year. If you did, the premiums (i.e., the price an investor pays above spot) were astronomical (30-50% vs. 5-7% in a normal market). For anybody buying physical silver at that time, they would need the metal to increase ~35% just to get back to break-even on their purchase.

Investment demand was overwhelming the available for sale supply by a significant margin, and it only takes $2-3 billion on the investment side (that's worldwide) to offset a serious decline in silver demand for industrial applications.

M2 in the U.S. was also soaring as the government began printing money to combat the COVID-19 crisis. Trillions of dollars flooded into the system, which would further support much higher gold prices.

Silver and gold are two peas in a pod; they are precious metals whose bull markets always occur in tandem. However, silver tends to lag at the beginning of a bull cycle, and it always has a deeper sell-off and slower subsequent rebound compared to gold in a global financial panic.

During the 2008 Great Financial Crisis, silver and gold were under severe pressure as investors sold all asset classes to boost liquidity. The precious metals bottomed before the stock market and fully recovered over the next 6-12 months; the Dow was still lower by double-digit percentages. While SLV had a slower recovery compared to gold, the two metals never diverged from one another.

Silver's behavior in April 2020 wasn't out of the norm. Both SLV and gold got caught up in the global stock market panic, and while the decline in gold was mild (with the metal recovering 100% of its losses in just a matter of weeks), SLV remained weighed down with the stock market. The fact that SLV couldn't rebound with gold brought out the "it's different this time, and silver isn't viewed as a precious metal anymore" crowd.

If history was any guide, though, it was only a matter of time before SLV caught up with gold. Especially considering that SLV had an incredible amount of investment demand. As I stated back in April:

Gold and silver are in almost the same position as they were in 2008, as is the Dow. We don't know what the next 6-12 months hold for all asset classes, but I believe this plays out in similar fashion to the Great Financial Crisis. It's just happening at a much quicker pace because of how the global economy came to a sudden stop, and how central banks and governments around the world have quickly responded with unheard of amounts of stimulus... At minimum, all of these bullish factors discussed above should take pressure off of SLV and allow it to close the gap with gold. If investment demand surges even more, then that's when SLV enters the potential spike scenario.

Fast forward to today, and as I forecast, SLV has not only caught up with gold, but it's also surpassed the year-to-date gains of the yellow metal. Meanwhile, the Dow remains lower from where it started the year.

Despite the recent spike in SLV, its bull market is still in its infancy. Let's now look at why.

What's Driving Gold Will Push Silver Up Multiples Of Current Levels

Anybody who follows me knows that I've been pounding the table on the gold sector for the last few years. The relentless increase in M2, and how the rate of change would only rise given the rapidly deteriorating debt/deficit picture in the U.S., firmly supported my bullish thesis on the physical metal.

I showed the following graph last October when gold was trading around $1,500 per ounce. What drives gold is the money supply, as that determines the metal's fair value. Gold was becoming cheaper by the day as monetary inflation has been left unchecked for years, some would argue decades. You can see that over time, gold will rise above its fair value (i.e., bull market) and fall below (bear market), but it always gets back in line with M2. Gold had been trading under M2 for five years or so, and as I said at the time:

I believe gold will get back in line with the money supply, which would put it just under $2,000 per ounce. I think it will end up closer to the $3,000 mark as I expect a substantial overshoot like in previous bull markets, but it also depends on how quickly M2 rises over the next few years and how frothy the market becomes."

As the U.S. has attempted to prevent a total collapse in the economy and a mass wave of corporate and personal bankruptcies - that the COVID-19 outbreak would cause if no action was taken - there has been an unprecedented increase in the money stock over the last several months.

To give some perspective, at this time last year, M2 was increasing at an annualized rate of around 5%. That was a little hotter than where it was running over the prior 6-12 months, but still within reason.

Compare that to the latest weekly money stock data released today by the Federal Reserve, and the percent change in M2 on an annualized basis using the figures from the last 13 weeks is 54%. This ultra-high - bordering on hyperinflationary - growth in the money supply has never occurred in the U.S. There have been occasions where the Fed boosted the money supply to combat a crisis, but it's never been of this magnitude (not even close) and it was always quickly drained.

Gold was already in a sustained bull market before this near-vertical increase in M2. Now the gains in the metal are supercharged because of the growth in the U.S. money stock.

The surge in M2 will continue as the U.S. Senate and House are working on an additional stimulus package that will result in more dilution of the USD. With the economy likely hobbling along (at best) over the next 6-12 months, there will be lower tax revenue for the federal government, which will result in a further expansion of the already out-of-control U.S. deficit.

Gold is overbought in the short term, and its direction over the coming weeks is unclear. But over the long term, it will continue to see outsized returns.

Silver always follows gold without fail. As I stated above, silver is prone to lag at the beginning of a gold bull market. In the early 2000s, it took silver years to finally show signs of life, even though gold had increased by 50%+. Eventually, silver began to awake from its slumber, and not only caught up with gold, but by the end of the bull market also had posted gains that far exceeded those of gold. Since the precious metal sector bottomed in late 2015, silver has once again shown a similar propensity to lag gold at the start of a bull cycle. Like I said in April, SLV would close the year-to-date gap with gold, which is what occurred. I'm saying the same now, SLV will close the gap, but this time I'm referring to the one that has formed on the 20+ year chart. I will take this one step further: SLV will eventually far exceed the 20+ year performance of gold in the late stages of this bull market.

Gold peaked at just over $1,900 per ounce back in mid-2011 and bottomed at around $1,050 in late 2015. It spent the next several years building a strong base and finally broke out to new multi-year highs last year. Gold has now fully recovered as it's retesting its previous bull market peak, but it isn't close to topping out yet as it will eventually exceed the old highs by a while margin. It's not a question of if, it's a question of when.

Silver, on the other hand, remains more than 50% below its 2011 peak of ~$50 per ounce. Comparing the two charts above and below, investors get a crystal clear picture of the upside potential that remains in SLV. Silver just broke above critical multi-year support/resistance of ~$20 (range of $18-$22). I firmly believe that silver, at a minimum, will eventually retest the 2011 highs. In the near term, it's difficult to determine whether the metal will continue its vertical ascent or pull back a bit first (it has almost doubled from the March 2020 lows). That's not relevant, as my long-term outlook calls for much higher prices, which is why any dip in SLV should be considered a buying opportunity.

Gold will protect investors from the ravages of inflation. Silver will do the same, but it's the much more volatile metal of the two. Gold is more stable and not influenced by industrial demand, but it doesn't offer the same upside as silver.

Given the hefty premiums that still exist in the physical silver market, I believe that SLV remains a good alternative for those looking for exposure to silver. It's not the same as owning the physical metal yourself and having direct possession, but it's a viable option.

With silver still so cheap relative to gold and only beginning to break above the multi-year resistance that has kept it contained (while gold has soared), SLV remains a highly attractive investment.

My plan was always to focus more on the mining stocks during this bull market, but SLV got so cheap a few months ago that I decided to buy as it was such a low-risk, long-term investment. I'm up 50%+ on SLV so far and don't plan to sell anytime soon. While the silver miners that I own are up multiples of that percentage gain, SLV doesn't have the same downside risk as do the mining stocks. SLV nicely complements any mining investment portfolio that is looking for protection from the out-of-control money supply that shows no signs of slowing down.

