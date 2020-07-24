On 7/21/20 FirstEnergy (FE) issued a press release stating that it had received subpoenas related to an investigation surrounding House Bill 6. FE stock price fell from $41.26 to $34.25 on the announcement. The next day, the fall continued, with the stock closing at $27.09. House Bill 6 was legislation primarily subsidizing Ohio’s nuclear power plants by providing $150 million in annual benefits through 2027. The bill was signed into law by the governor on July 23, 2019.

July 21st saw the arrest of five individuals related to the case. Larry Householder, Ohio Speaker of the House, was the big name, but there were also four consultants and lobbyists. Additionally, a corporate entity known as Generation Now was charged in the case.

FirstEnergy is not specifically named in the DOJ’s press release, nor is it named in the eighty-page criminal complaint filed with the US District Court. However, the complaint is filled with multiple references to “Company A,” and the description of Company A fits FirstEnergy. As further proof, paragraph 11 of the complaint directly quotes part of Company A’s Q4 2016 conference call. A quick comparison to the FE's Q4 2016 call transcript shows a match.

FE released Q2 results after the close on July 23rd. One paragraph of the release addressed the investigation:

We intend to cooperate fully with the Department of Justice investigation involving the Ohio Speaker of the House, and we will ensure our company's involvement in supporting HB 6 is understood as accurately as possible," Jones said. "I believe that FirstEnergy acted ethically in this matter. At no time did our support for Ohio's nuclear plants interfere with or supersede our ethical obligations to conduct our business properly. I believe the facts will become clear as the investigation progresses."

An earnings conference call is scheduled for July 24th, but I doubt there will be much discussion on this investigation, since it is so early in the process.

FE certainly played a role in some of these events, but the extent of its role - whether the company knew something illegal was happening and the potential penalties it could face - is very unclear. The nuclear benefits provided by HB6 do not go to FE. These benefits actually go Energy Harbor (OTCPK:ENGH), which was formally an FE subsidiary known as FirstEnergy Solutions (FES). Additionally, no benefits have been received yet, because the subsidy does not go into effect until 2021. The one piece of HB6 that does benefit FE relates to rate decoupling. Decoupling helps add stability to a utility’s revenues, but it technically doesn’t increase earnings above the levels set by regulators. (See end of note for a more detailed explanation of decoupling.)

FES declared bankruptcy in March 2018, but payments to Householder’s entities began in March 2017. After bankruptcy was declared, FES was no longer consolidated on FE’s financial statements, and it was pretty clear that the companies were going to separate. One of the problems with the complaint is that we don’t know how much the FES/ENGH payments were independent of FE’s knowledge. The complaint actually lists a number of entities under the Company A umbrella. There is “Company A Corp”, which is clearly the FirstEnergy parent and current company. Then there is “Company A-1”, which is the ENGH/FES entity that declared bankruptcy and is the potential beneficiary of HB6. Then there is “Company A Service Co.”, which provides services to Company A-affiliated companies. (See paragraphs 36-38 for the descriptions of these Company A segments. Also note Footnotes 2 and 3 on pages 4 and 5 for how these terms are used throughout the complaint.)

These entities create a lot of confusion on where in the structure the illegal activity is coming from. Paragraph 47 of the complaint has a table listing the controversial payments. The vast majority of the payments are made by Company A Service Co. But are these payments being made on behalf of FE or FES/ENGH? We can't tell. Then, the first $1.3 million in payments all came before FES/ENGH declared bankruptcy and its deconsolidation from FE. Should FE face more scrutiny over these payments, since it had more control over the entity at that time? It is very unclear how all this should be viewed.

Of the five people arrested on July 21, two were consultants for Company A-1. According to paragraph 32 of the complaint, one of these men was “... the “lead consultant” relating to Company A-1’s attempts to pursue legislation that would save its failing nuclear power plants”. (Note that this is not Company A or Company A Corp, which seems to imply a little more separation between FE and the crimes.)

While we don’t know if knowledge of the illegal activity was widespread throughout the Company A umbrella, the complaint does show that FE executives were in significant contact with Householder while this activity was taking place. Paragraph 182 states that FE’s CEO and Householder had 84 phone contacts between February 2017 and July 2019. Of course, these two people certainly have reason for having legitimate conversations, but this number of conversations means there was plenty of opportunity for the illegitimate as well.

FE's potential risks from this investigation are still uncertain. The DOJ press release mentions the potential for 20-year prison terms, but there is no discussion on potential monetary penalties. Since the subsidies have not gone into effect yet, it will probably be difficult to quantify any “harm” that needs to be compensated. If FE is guilty of bribery, it may have been hoping for some benefit down the road, but at this stage, it really hasn’t received anything.

FE stock price has fallen about $14/share since the investigation became public. There are about 540 million shares outstanding, which means the company has lost about $7.5 billion in market value over the last few days. This loss in value appears to dwarf any potential penalty it could face from this event. The SEC keeps a list of bribery cases covered under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and these penalties have rarely exceeded $1 billion.

I’m not a lawyer, but based on the information we have now, it seems like the stock price has over corrected for this event. There will probably be a fine, as well as significant legal costs. There will probably be arrests as well, and future FE regulatory treatment could be harsher. But these negatives don’t seem to add up to the loss we’ve already seen in FE stock price.

Addendum on utility decoupling

Decoupling is a way to help stabilize a utility’s rates, typically when the regulator sets rates that allow a utility to charge a certain amount per kilowatt-hour (kWh). For example, if a regulator felt a utility should receive $150,000 in revenue a year, and the utility was expected to sell one million kWh per year, the rates would be set at 15¢/kWh. However, that year could have an unseasonably hot summer, increasing electric sales above the expected level, giving the utility surplus revenues. Typically, the utility would be allowed to keep this revenue. Under decoupling, the utility must credit the money back to customers over the next year. In that second year, the under-/over-collection is recalculated, and the difference goes to adjust the rates in year three.

Utilities like decoupling because it reduces the risk that multiple years of extreme weather could lead to a significant revenue shortfall. In exchange for the downside protection, they give up the potential windfall from favorable weather.

If you are interested in more details about how utility rates are calculated, some rate calculation basics can be found here.

