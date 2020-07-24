Unlike the US indexes that came roaring back after bottoming in mid-March, Sohu (SOHU) shares went sideways during the initial three months of the general market recovery. In fact, many US-listed Chinese stocks lagged US big caps as cautious investors steered towards safety even as the Federal Reserve flooded the market with excess liquidity. With so much capital available, money eventually found its way to stocks of higher tier Chinese companies. Although Sohu shares initially lagged, its stock has rallied over 50% since the start of June and doubled since its March lows. Despite Sohu's recent out-performance, its stock is still incredibly discounted on an intrinsic level and could continue to rally as operating metrics further improve.

Intrinsic Value

Since I have already comprehensively explained in my last Sohu article, I will only briefly summarize what I believe should be Sohu's minimum valuation. Solely based on the company's net cash position and its real estate holdings, Sohu should be worth at least $17 per share in liquidation value. This amount excludes any value on its ongoing businesses, equipment, intellectual property, and any other net asset on its balance sheet.

In addition, Sohu owns 33% of Sogou (SOGO) which is China's second-leading internet search platform. Sogou has a net cash position of $3 per share which is based on its minimum market value. Again this conservative minimum valuation estimate excludes any value on its ongoing businesses and any other net asset on its balance sheet besides cash. At Sogou's cash value, Sohu's stake in the company would be worth $10 per Sohu share.

Thus, if we only take into account Sohu's net cash position, real estate holdings, and its equity stake in Sogou valued at cash value, Sohu shares should be valued at $27 per share. At Sogou's recent share price of $5, this conservative net asset estimate would be raised by another $6.50 per share to $33.50 per share. Again, this minimum intrinsic valuation estimate only factors in fairly liquid assets and excludes any valuation on Sohu's businesses which have consistently generated around $200 million in annual free cash flow.

Insider Purchases And Potential Privatization

At Sohu's recent share price near $10, its stock is less than a third of the $33.50 minimum intrinsic value detailed above. In an article I wrote last year, I speculated Sohu could be a privatization target due to continued insider buying by its founder and CEO. In the past two years, Sohu's CEO bought over $50 million in Sohu shares at an average cost basis slightly above $25. These open market purchases represented over 5.6% of Sohu's outstanding shares and raised his total stake in the company to 25.6%. The average cost basis of these purchases in part validate my minimum intrinsic value assessment.

Privatization offers by US-listed Chinese companies have not been as uncommon as US investors may think. In the past twenty years since I started actively following US-listed Chinese companies, more than a dozen stocks I owned received privatization offers. This may not sound like a lot but out of a small basket of stocks, the percentage is actually very high. One explanation is the extreme undervaluation to intrinsic value either due to investor caution, skepticism, or simply misinformation. Sohu's current deep discount to its marketable assets is just another example of similar situations I witnessed in the past with other companies.

Earlier this year, 58.com (WUBA) received a privatization offer at an 18% premium. This was a big surprise to me because 58.com was not intrinsically discounted at the time of the offer. In addition, the offer was at almost 2.5x book value and almost 6x net cash position. Even after Sohu's all-cash purchase of Changyou, the stock is currently trading at roughly 2x net cash value.

Another example is Sina's (SINA) privatization offer earlier this month at an 11.8% premium. Similar to Sohu's intrinsic undervaluation, I had speculated Sina could be a privatization target in an article written last September. At the $41 privatization offer price, Sina shares would still be heavily discounted to my then-estimated $67 minimum fair value which was based on a 10 P/E valuation for its minority holding in Weibo (WB). Similar to 58.com, Sina's offer will likely have to be raised before its finalization.

Improving Operating Metrics

In addition to general negativity towards US-listed Chinese stocks due to the escalating tension between the US and China, Sohu shares also suffered due to increasing losses mostly attributed to its Sohu Video business segment. After successfully IPOing its internally developed Sogou and Changyou during the past dozen years, Sohu heavily invested in video production and online streaming. As investors in Netflix (NFLX) are already aware, content creation is extremely expensive. Sohu simply did not have the scale required to achieve profitability and the losses in the early years were fairly large.

Due to Sohu's success in turning Sogou and Changyou into multibillion-dollar companies, investors initially overlooked Sohu Video's mounting losses. As quarters turned into years, investors finally threw in the towel and viewed Sohu Video as a bottomless money pit. After peaking at $70 nearly three years ago, Sohu's stock fell over 90% to close below $6 at the peak of the COVID-19 panic selloff. Despite the bearish momentum that continued to drive Sohu's stock lower, the company was actually showing meaningful improvement in its operating performance.

Mostly through cost controls, Sohu Video's losses were gradually decreasing as the chart below shows. Sohu Video may never live up to management's original expectations but at least it has become a smaller drag on the company's consolidated earnings. Segment revenues have been declining but have stabilized between $21-$26 million during the past seven quarters. Sohu Video may never be a revenue driver but if management can keep losses contained, the company will have an easier time turning the corner into profitability. Excluding an impairment charge, Sohu posted a non-GAAP profit for the first time in years in the fourth quarter of 2019.

(Data compiled from Sohu's earnings conference calls. Dollar figures in millions of USD.)

Due to the Lunar New Year holiday, the first quarter has been typically the weakest quarter of the year for most Chinese companies. Combined with the negative impact from the COVID-19 outbreak, most investors did not expect much from Sohu's first quarter 2020 earnings. As usual, Sohu posted earnings that surpassed analysts' estimates with revenues that came in above its previous top end guidance range.

For the second quarter of 2020, management guided for fairly flat sequential revenues. Under normal circumstances, this would be considered extremely negative but given the global pandemic, any direction other than down might be considered a positive. Since the top end of Sohu's second quarter revenue guidance is over 2% above first quarter revenues, the company could still post sequential growth considering the frequency and magnitude of its upside surprises.

What makes this quarter different is the full inclusion of Changyou's earnings into Sohu's consolidated results. Despite flat sequential revenue guidance, management guided adjusted non-GAAP earnings to range near break-even. This compares to the $18 million adjusted non-GAAP loss recorded in the first quarter when Sohu's non-controlling stake in Changyou was backed out. If Sohu posts results near its top end guidance of $5 million in non-GAAP net income or $0.13 in EPS, it would be well above current Wall Street expectations of a -$0.03 EPS loss.

Sohu's earnings per share could recover very quickly if revenues recover to pre-COVID-19 levels. Core brand advertising gross margin was zero in the first quarter as revenues declined by 40% annually. This compares to a historical range between 30-50% for its brand advertising segment. Revenue recovery in brand advertising would incrementally raise gross margin back to historical norms. As I mentioned in a previous article, Sohu could post quarterly EPS above $0.50 after Changyou's full reintegration. Thus, under a post-COVID-19 business environment, annual losses could flip to annual EPS of over $2.00. At slightly above $10 per share, Sohu would not only be heavily intrinsically discounted but would also be trading at near 5x potential normalized earnings.

Technical Outlook

On a short-term daily scale, SOHU's technical picture is mixed. SOHU has broken above its 200-day moving average which is bullish, but its 50-day moving average is still under the 200-day moving average. The false 200-day moving average breakout earlier this year should make traders cautious on the current breakout. SOHU did partially retrace to backtest its 200-day moving average. Should this level hold for another week or two, a new bull phase would be confirmed.

(Daily chart for SOHU with 50- and 200-day moving averages shown in green and red, respectively. On Balance Volume indicator is also shown below the main chart. Chart source: Yahoo Finance.)

On an intermediate weekly time scale, SOHU's technicals are slightly more bullish. The chart below shows most of SOHU's three-year bear decline. The first intermediate-term sell signal was in late 2017 when the weekly MACD crossed below zero. Very recently and for the first time in over two and a half years, its weekly MACD crossed above zero. Just by following simple MACD signals could have helped bulls avoid a very painful ten-quarter bear market in SOHU.

In addition, SOHU has closed above its 50-week moving average for two straight weeks and for the first time since late 2017. Following SOHU in both the short-term daily and intermediate-term weekly charts would have helped traders avoid the false breakout above the 200-day moving average last January since a buy signal was not confirmed on the weekly chart. If the stock can hold above $9.75 during the current backtest of both the 50-week and 200-day moving averages, a new intermediate-term bull phase would be confirmed.

(Weekly chart for SOHU with 50- and 200-week moving averages shown in green and red, respectively. MACD indicator is also shown below the main chart. Chart source: Yahoo Finance.)

Final Thoughts

The current market environment has been one of the toughest to invest in because news flow shifts sentiment so rapidly. The on and off again tension between the US and China has made it especially hard to trade US-listed Chinese stocks. As Sohu's three-year chart shows, investors who tried to ignore conflicting news cycles by keeping a long-term investing mentality were exposed to a very prolonged and deep selloff. Perhaps Sohu shares may ultimately recover to all-time highs but in hindsight, it is hard to justify holding its stock during this three-year bear phase as the correct call. This is a perfect example why all investors should combine fundamental with at least some technical analysis.

On a valuation basis, Sohu is deeply discounted to assets that have high liquidation value. Even if its current business and the free cash flow it generates are pegged at zero value, Sohu's marketable assets would be worth over $30 per share. Open market stock purchases by Sohu's CEO as high as $40 and with a cost average of $25 should give some insight on the company's long-term value proposition. Successful dual listings of US-listed Chinese companies and two recent high profile privatization offers by direct internet peers should only further stoke speculation on Sohu's potential exit from the US market through privatization.

Perhaps most importantly, the charts are potentially signaling a sentiment shift in Sohu's stock. It could simply be that all the sellers are gone after a three-year decline, or traders are betting on a reversal to fair market valuation. As long as SOHU can maintain a bullish pattern above key moving averages, the risk-reward profile should favor bulls as the company's intrinsic value is still well over double the current stock price. A privatization offer would only be an added bonus which some bulls may not want since it could limit the stock's return to Sohu's full intrinsic value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOHU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also short NFLX.